SmartScalp M1

SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals

SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators.
The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications.
This indicator has been optimized for trading on the M1 timeframe, allowing it to respond quickly to small price movements and making it ideal for high-frequency scalping strategies.

Strategy: Supertrend + Heiken Ashi - How It Works

Core logic: The Supertrend indicator identifies trend reversals. A change from a downtrend to an uptrend generates a buy signal, while a change from an uptrend to a downtrend generates a sell signal.
Confirmation: Heiken Ashi candle color (open/close) acts as a filter to ignore false flips and avoid fake breakouts.
Signal display: A BUY/SELL arrow appears on the chart, offset by ATR, with SL/TP automatically calculated from ATR.

Goal: Capture high-probability breakouts and reversals based on the distance between price and Supertrend relative to ATR (internally defined as  'probability').

Optimal Conditions

Best used in trending markets. The indicator performs strongly during short-term trends and should be avoided in fully sideways or choppy conditions.

It is especially recommended for trading during the London–New York session overlap, when volatility and trend clarity are typically higher — making it ideal for high-frequency scalping strategies that rely on rapid market movements and consistent momentum.

Optional Filters Enhance Performance:

  • ADX: Confirms trend strength.

  • EMA: Defines higher timeframe trend direction.

  • RSI: Avoids overbought/oversold zones.

  • DI+ / DI- and Volume SMA: Confirm liquidity and momentum increase.

  • VWAP Filter: Confirms bullish/bearish conditions based on price relative to VWAP.

  • Probability Threshold: Ignores low-probability signals, improving overall reliability.

  • ATR Strength: Measures recent volatility against the reference ATR to filter out weak moves.

When filters align (e.g., ADX above threshold, Heiken Ashi confirming trend, volume above SMA, price positioned correctly relative to VWAP, ATR Strength above threshold, and signal meets Probability Threshold), signal reliability increases significantly.

Trading Statistics Simulator

SmartScalp M1 now includes a simulator to analyze recent bars.

  • Metrics: WinRate, Total Trades, Winning/Losing Trades, Avg Profit, Total Profit, Simulation Bars

  • On-chart Panel: Displays results clearly for a quick overview of trading performance

Recommended Timeframes

Primary: M1,M5 - designed for high-frequency scalpers, reacts quickly to micro trend shifts, and exploits short-term fluctuations.
Also effective on: M15 - for fewer, cleaner signals with tighter risk control.

Tip: For higher timeframes, adjust ATR_Period , ATR_Multiplier , and SL/TP multipliers to match the broader price range.

Risk Management (SL/TP and Visualization)

Automatic ATR-based levels:

  • SL = close  +/- SL_ATR_Multiplier x ATR

  • TP = close  +/- TP_ATR_Multiplier x ATR
    Default values: SL = 3.0 x ATR, TP = 5.0 x ATR , balancing capital protection and long-term profitability.

Visual display:
Dashed SL/TP lines are drawn on the chart with optional text labels  for easier trade placement.

Risk advice: Combine the indicator with a fixed position-sizing rule - for example, risk 0.5%–1% per trade based on SL distance. The indicator assists trade decisions but does not replace a proper money management plan.

Combined Setup: SmartScalp M1 + VM Auto SLTP Basic

Combining SmartScalp M1 with VM Auto SLTP Basic allows you to: generate rapid trade entries on M1 using SmartScalp signals, then let VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically assign and manage SL/TP levels based on ATR—no need for manual SL/TP placement.
This setup is ideal for high-frequency scalping, minimizing manual actions while ensuring consistent risk management.

Key Benefits:

  • Full trade management automation: SmartScalp provides entry signals, while VM Auto SLTP Basic applies ATR-based SL/TP, breakeven, and trailing according to your configuration.

  • Reduced human error: Avoid mistakes caused by manual SL/TP input in fast-moving M1 markets.

  • Consistent risk control: The EA can close all positions automatically once your account reaches a defined TP% or SL% level.

Quick Start Guide

  1. Attach the indicator to the desired chart (default: XAUUSD, M1).

  2. Set ConfirmOnClosedBar = true to receive signals only after bar close (reduces noise).

  3. Enable filters as needed:

    • ADX (trend confirmation)

    • EMA50 (trade only in trend direction)

    • VolumeConfirm (ensure liquidity confirmation)

  4. Watch for arrow + SL/TP display: follow the shown levels or use them as reference for your EA.

  5. Enable Use_Probability_Threshold (e.g., 0.5–0.6) to filter out weak signals.

  6. Test extensively in demo/backtest mode before live trading - M1 reacts fast and benefits from parameter fine-tuning.

Customer Support

After purchase, you can contact via MQL5 private message or leave a comment on the product page for personalized setup guidance (e.g., tuning parameters for XAUUSD, EURUSD, or other timeframes).

Support includes:

  • Parameter optimization advice

  • Risk management suggestions

  • Assistance with display or object issues on the chart

