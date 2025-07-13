Supertrend G5

5

Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is optimized for trading XAU/USD and works effectively across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1…). The EA can also be applied to major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, though fine-tuning is recommended for the best results.

Built on the Supertrend reversal strategy, Supertrend G5 is enhanced with multiple filtering options and advanced trade management features, providing traders with a reliable and flexible automated trading solution.


Main Features:

• Supertrend-based entries
– Buy when Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend
– Sell when Supertrend flips from uptrend to downtrend

• Optional EMA Trend Filter
– Confirms trend direction using customizable short and long exponential moving averages on any timeframe

• Optional Higher-Timeframe (HTF) Filter
– Validates trade direction based on a higher timeframe (e.g., D1) using EMA trend

• Spread Control
– Prevents new orders if the current spread exceeds the user-defined maximum

• Buy/Sell Switches
– Independently enable or disable Buy and/or Sell operations

• Auto-Close Opposite Orders
– Automatically closes positions in the opposite direction when a new valid signal appears

• Order and Lot Limits
– Caps the number of open trades and the total volume

• Risk-Based Lot Sizing
– Automatically calculates lot size as a fixed percentage of account balance

• Single-Chart Operation
– Ensures the EA only trades on the attached symbol and timeframe

Trade Logic Summary:

Entry Signals
• Buy: Supertrend shifts from downtrend to uptrend
• Sell: Supertrend shifts from uptrend to downtrend

Optional Filters
• EMA Trend Filter (short/long)
• Higher-Timeframe EMA Filter
• Spread Filter

Order Management
• Buy/Sell switches
• Auto-close opposite positions
• Maximum orders and total lot size limits
• Single-chart protection to avoid duplicate entries

Publishing Settings:

Symbol: XAU/USD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Balance: 1,000 USD
Leverage: up to 1:500
Broker Type: ECN or low-spread broker

Backtest Configuration (Example):

EnableSingleChartOperation = true
WorkingSymbol = “XAUUSD”
WorkingTimeframe = PERIOD_M5
LotSize = 0.01
StopLoss = 0
TakeProfit = 5000
CloseOpposite = true
UseHTFTrendFilter = true
HTF_Trend_Frame = PERIOD_D1

Note: Backtest results are for illustration only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using in live trading.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD M5 chart.

  2. Select a fixed lot size or enable risk-based sizing.

  3. Configure filters, stop loss, take profit, and other strategy settings.

  4. Enable Single-Chart Operation to prevent conflicts.

  5. Monitor the EA’s real-time log for:
    – Supertrend BUY/SELL signals
    – Symbol/timeframe mismatch alerts
    – Filter or spread warnings

Upgrade Options (recommended):

For enhanced money management, consider Supertrend G5 Prime — designed for professional trading with advanced risk controls such as Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit, ideal for live trading.

For optimized performance on Gold, Supertrend G5 Pro offers fine-tuned settings for XAU/USD on M1, M5, M15, and H1 charts. Default parameters suit Gold, but adjustments for major FX pairs are possible. Recommended capital: minimum $2,000 for Gold.

Discover more and upgrade your strategy today: Supertrend G5 Prime | Supertrend G5 Pro 

Support & Disclaimer:

This EA includes built-in trade-management and protection tools.
No strategy can guarantee profits under all market conditions.
For questions, support requests, or feature suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page at MQL5.com.
An enhanced edition with extended features and optimizations for professional use is available. Please check my author profile for more information.


Avis 4
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.16 02:21 
 

GOOD EA , Profits are coming in smoothly with my NZDUSD H1 settings, this EA is simply amazing. Thanks to the author for the excellent work!

Atul Garg
18
Atul Garg 2025.08.28 17:53 
 

SIR i have backtested this EA on xauusd later i test it on live account your EA is wonderful but i have notice every time its taking only buy no sell position is opening kindly update is there any other settings

Farrukh Khan
109
Farrukh Khan 2025.09.16 10:09 
 

i connected the trade almost 14 hours ago or even more and the ea has not made a single trade. it was working on the demo account earlier but not taking any trade since i moved it to live account with the same set file.

Produits recommandés
Bollinger Band Elmex
Olesia Lukian
5 (1)
Experts
Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: Harnessing Statistical Volatility Bollinger Bands, developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s, have become one of the most versatile technical indicators for identifying market volatility and potential reversal points. The indicator uses standard deviations to dynamically adjust band width based on recent price action, making it adaptive to changing market conditions. This Expert Advisor implements a clas
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Utilisez cet expert opérationnel dont la stratégie repose essentiellement sur l’indicateur RSI (Relative Strength Index)  ainsi qu’une touche personnelle. D’autres experts gratuits sont disponibles dans mon espace personnel ainsi que des signaux, n’hésitez pas à visiter et à mettre un commentaire, cela me fera plaisir et me donnera envie de proposer du contenu. Les experts actuellement disponibles: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands Lorsque vous utiliserez ce robot en réel, n’hési
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
BuildYourGridEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.63 (19)
Experts
BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT4:
FREE
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
Experts
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
4.75 (4)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3.33 (3)
Experts
Trend expert a été créé spécifiquement pour trouver les paramètres optimaux pour l'indicateur "FourAverage". Le conseiller négocie en mode toujours dans la transaction (en fermant la transaction d'achat et en ouvrant immédiatement le contraire). Cette approche permet d'identifier avec la plus grande précision la capacité des indicateurs à déterminer la tendance. L'expert est entièrement automatique et a la capacité de gérer le capital selon la méthode de la martingale. Paramètres par défaut pour
FREE
Growthamp MT5
Conor Stephenson
4.74 (19)
Experts
Growthamp est un expert en grille conçu pour les clients qui souhaitent personnaliser leurs propres conditions d'entrée. L'expert saisit les transactions en utilisant deux moyennes mobiles personnalisées et une oscillation stochastique facultative. Il gère ensuite les commandes de manière rentable à l'aide des fonctions de gestion et de clôture des commandes choisies.      Signaux et discussion de groupe : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Principales caractéristiques      Entrées
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
SaTo EA
Mr Nattapon Chanchanakan
Experts
SaTo EA simple for free.  1. Double MA indicator for Entry signal 2. RSI for trend filter (Uptrend: RSI value greater than RSI level, Downtrend: RSI value less than RSI level ) 3. MACD for trend filter  (Uptrend:   MACD greater than signal , Downtrend:   MACD less signal ) Buy signal : Fast MA greater than Slow MA, RSI value greater than RSI level, MACD greater than signal Sell signal : Fast MA less than Slow MA, RSI value less than RSI level, MACD less signal
FREE
Assembled 3i
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
3 standard indicators are used within this expert advisor and all their parameters are configurable and optimizable .  The default settings are set for the GbpUsd pair on M15 timeframe , more settings can be found in #Post 1 in the Comments section of the product . Results are obtained using the combined power of the 3 standard indicators ( MACD , Moving Average and Stochastic ) by using diferrent decision power of the indicators and optimized values of each indicator setting . Only one order at
FREE
TitanCross
Davut Ozcan
Experts
MA Cross MACD Final Engine v3.04 Automatisation de stratégie multi-unité de temps avec intégration CTrade Vue d'ensemble : MA Cross MACD Final Engine v3.04 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 qui combine les croisements de moyennes mobiles (MA), la confirmation du MACD et un filtre de tendance multi-timeframe. Il offre une exécution intelligente, cohérente avec les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Croisement MA et confirmation MACD : Les signaux d'achat et de vente sont
FREE
MNG Mt5
TDINVEST LLP
4.3 (10)
Experts
IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
FREE
WaveTraderMA
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Experts
F ully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions. Key features Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization Three types of entry orders: Market order Pending market stop Limit market order Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals Closing orders after a specified number of bars F
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Protection Automatique du Compte Limiter Drawdown EA est un outil léger de gestion du risque pour MetaTrader 5. Il surveille la réduction du capital en temps réel et ferme automatiquement toutes les positions lorsque la limite que vous avez définie est atteinte. Une couche de sécurité simple et fiable pour toute stratégie de trading. Ce qu’il fait Surveille en continu l’équité par rapport au solde Ferme toutes les positions lorsque le seuil de drawdown est atteint Peut su
FREE
MT5 iMA For Buy And Candlestick Chart For Sell
Wei Xin Hong
4 (1)
Experts
This is the automatic realization of multi single and open position EA, welcome to use. It has passed many historical data tests before it was put on the shelves. The following is EA's principle of multiple orders and closing positions: 1. Through the golden fork generated by the two moving averages, multiple orders can be automatically bought. The cycles of the two moving averages can be set by themselves. The default value of the small cycle moving average is 5, and the default value of the l
FREE
PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (4)
Experts
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO C
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Experts
Cette évaluation environnementale se négocie en utilisant les croisements de moyennes mobiles. Il offre des paramètres entièrement personnalisables, des paramètres de gestion de position flexibles, ainsi que de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles telles que des sessions de trading personnalisables et un mode martingale et martingale inverse. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Facile à utiliser et à superviser Paramètres de moyenne mobile entièreme
FREE
Astin
Novateq Pty. Ltd
Experts
Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Supertrend G5 Prime is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand both high performance and advanced risk management. This is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 , featuring effective capital management and enhanced risk control during trading. Based on the proven Supertrend reversal strategy, the Prime edition improves trading efficiency with advanced money management tools — including Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit — to help protect your acco
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro v2.3 – Advanced Scalping Indicator 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com Description: SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator that enhances the classic Supertrend with multiple confirmation filters: ATR, ADX, RSI, EMAs, EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, and Volume. It automatically calculates ATR-based Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), displays them directly on the chart (dashed lines + price labels), and provides Popup / Email / Push alerts so you never miss an entry sig
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
PriceActionMatrix — Price Action & Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator Overview PriceActionMatrix is an indicator that detects several price action patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, Consolidation, Rejection) and validates signals through configurable filters (trend, EMA slope, momentum, ATR, volume). It plots ATR-based SL/TP levels, provides optional text labels on the chart, and sends alerts (popup, sound). Designed mainly for short-term trading on M1; can also be tested on M5 for fewer signa
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to r
FREE
SmartBolli EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
SmartBolli EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adapt to both trending and ranging market conditions. Optimized for XAU/USD , SmartBolli also supports major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, …) with parameter tuning. The EA combines two strategy modes (Mean-Reversion and Breakout), multiple signal filters, and comprehensive risk-management tools to provide a flexible solution for 24/7 automated trading. Main features Dual Strategy Modes (independently switcha
FREE
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Trend  2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated trading system that combines the power of an advanced ADX trend filter. The EA is specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but also works effectively on major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. Version 2.3 comes with strict money management according to Funding Pips standards , ensuring maximum account protection from large drawdowns. Why choose Trend
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Supertrend G5 Pro v4.3 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com Overview Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured upgrade of Supertrend G5, specially optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . Tuned primarily for M5  (also effective on M5, M15, H1), the EA is designed as a complete trading system that balances frequent, small-profit entries with robust capital protection and professional money-management tools. What’s new in v4.3 New Loss Limits group — "==== FundingPips Loss Limits ====" for enhanced risk contro
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Volume Profile Pro Signals (VolumeProfilePro v2.4) Description: Volume Profile Pro is an advanced Volume-Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights key levels — POC / VAH / VAL , HVN / LVN zones and the Value Area . It includes configurable EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend), automated Buy / Sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts, automatic SL/TP calculated from ATR, and a flexible alert system (popup / email / push). Designed to be intuitive, resource-efficient and reliable across time
Filtrer:
Farrukh Khan
109
Farrukh Khan 2025.09.16 10:09 
 

i connected the trade almost 14 hours ago or even more and the ea has not made a single trade. it was working on the demo account earlier but not taking any trade since i moved it to live account with the same set file.

Van Minh Nguyen
2706
Réponse du développeur Van Minh Nguyen 2025.09.16 14:06
Please adjust your settings as follows: Symbol allowed for operation (symbol recognition function): you need to enter the exact symbol name used by your broker, for example: XAUUSDc, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD… Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart (function to allow the EA to run only on the assigned chart): if you want the EA to trade only XAUUSD, set this to true. If you set it to false, the EA will run automatically without symbol recognition. So, there are two ways for the EA to recognize and trade: Turn Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = false → the EA will automatically run on the attached chart without checking the symbol. Keep Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = true, and make sure to input the correct symbol in Symbol allowed for operation. With either method, the EA will be able to identify the chart and start trading properly.
Atul Garg
18
Atul Garg 2025.08.28 17:53 
 

SIR i have backtested this EA on xauusd later i test it on live account your EA is wonderful but i have notice every time its taking only buy no sell position is opening kindly update is there any other settings

Van Minh Nguyen
2706
Réponse du développeur Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.29 02:38
The EA is configured to trade in the direction of the trend using the 200 EMA on the D1 timeframe. Currently, gold is in an uptrend and above the 200 EMA (D1), which is why you only see Buy trades and no Sell trades. If gold falls below the 200 EMA (D1), Sell trades will be triggered. You can adjust this filter to lower timeframes such as M15 or H1..., but based on my backtest results, trading with the D1 trend provides more reliable performance
mountassir1973
51
mountassir1973 2025.08.18 20:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Van Minh Nguyen
2706
Réponse du développeur Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.19 07:27
"Thanks a lot for downloading! 🙏 Take your time testing it, I’ll be happy to hear your review later. Glad you like how it looks so far!"
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.16 02:21 
 

GOOD EA , Profits are coming in smoothly with my NZDUSD H1 settings, this EA is simply amazing. Thanks to the author for the excellent work!

Van Minh Nguyen
2706
Réponse du développeur Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.16 03:22
Thank you very much for your very positive feedback. I am pleased to hear that, with the NZDUSD H1 settings, the EA is delivering steady profits — this is a great encouragement to me and the development team.
If you need technical support, would like to optimize the settings, or have any suggestions, please feel free to message me directly — I am ready to assist.
Répondre à l'avis