Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is optimized for trading XAU/USD and works effectively across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1…). The EA can also be applied to major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, though fine-tuning is recommended for the best results.

Built on the Supertrend reversal strategy, Supertrend G5 is enhanced with multiple filtering options and advanced trade management features, providing traders with a reliable and flexible automated trading solution.

Main Features:

• Supertrend-based entries

– Buy when Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend

– Sell when Supertrend flips from uptrend to downtrend

• Optional EMA Trend Filter

– Confirms trend direction using customizable short and long exponential moving averages on any timeframe

• Optional Higher-Timeframe (HTF) Filter

– Validates trade direction based on a higher timeframe (e.g., D1) using EMA trend

• Spread Control

– Prevents new orders if the current spread exceeds the user-defined maximum

• Buy/Sell Switches

– Independently enable or disable Buy and/or Sell operations

• Auto-Close Opposite Orders

– Automatically closes positions in the opposite direction when a new valid signal appears

• Order and Lot Limits

– Caps the number of open trades and the total volume

• Risk-Based Lot Sizing

– Automatically calculates lot size as a fixed percentage of account balance

• Single-Chart Operation

– Ensures the EA only trades on the attached symbol and timeframe

Trade Logic Summary:

Entry Signals

• Buy: Supertrend shifts from downtrend to uptrend

• Sell: Supertrend shifts from uptrend to downtrend

Optional Filters

• EMA Trend Filter (short/long)

• Higher-Timeframe EMA Filter

• Spread Filter

Order Management

• Buy/Sell switches

• Auto-close opposite positions

• Maximum orders and total lot size limits

• Single-chart protection to avoid duplicate entries

Publishing Settings:

Symbol: XAU/USD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Balance: 1,000 USD

Leverage: up to 1:500

Broker Type: ECN or low-spread broker

Backtest Configuration (Example):

EnableSingleChartOperation = true

WorkingSymbol = “XAUUSD”

WorkingTimeframe = PERIOD_M5

LotSize = 0.01

StopLoss = 0

TakeProfit = 5000

CloseOpposite = true

UseHTFTrendFilter = true

HTF_Trend_Frame = PERIOD_D1

Note: Backtest results are for illustration only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using in live trading.

How to Use:

Attach the EA to an XAU/USD M5 chart. Select a fixed lot size or enable risk-based sizing. Configure filters, stop loss, take profit, and other strategy settings. Enable Single-Chart Operation to prevent conflicts. Monitor the EA’s real-time log for:

– Supertrend BUY/SELL signals

– Symbol/timeframe mismatch alerts

– Filter or spread warnings

Upgrade Options (recommended): For enhanced money management, consider Supertrend G5 Prime — designed for professional trading with advanced risk controls such as Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit, ideal for live trading. For optimized performance on Gold, Supertrend G5 Pro offers fine-tuned settings for XAU/USD on M1, M5, M15, and H1 charts. Default parameters suit Gold, but adjustments for major FX pairs are possible. Recommended capital: minimum $2,000 for Gold.

Discover more and upgrade your strategy today: Supertrend G5 Pro



Discover more and upgrade your strategy today: Supertrend G5 Prime

Support & Disclaimer:

This EA includes built-in trade-management and protection tools.

No strategy can guarantee profits under all market conditions.

For questions, support requests, or feature suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page at MQL5.com.

An enhanced edition with extended features and optimizations for professional use is available. Please check my author profile for more information.