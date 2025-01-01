문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDrawScaleRight 

DrawScaleRight

우측 값 스케일을 다시 그리는 가상 메서드.                                            

 virtual int  DrawScaleRight(
   const bool  draw,  // 플래그
  \)

매개변수

그리기

[in] 스케일을 다시 그려야 하는지 여부를 나타내는 플래그.

값 반환

값 스케일의 너비.