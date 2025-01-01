|
//--- 列挙体
enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION
{
INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE= 0, // 交差なし
INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP = 1, // 上向きに交差
INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1, // 下向きに交差
};
//--- 入力パラメータ
input uint InpPeriod = 10; // MA期間
input int InpShift = 0; // MAシフト
input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; // MA法
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA適応価格
//--- グローバル変数
int ExtMaHandle;
int ExtMaPeriod;
double ExtData[2];
MqlRates ExtRates[2];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 入力パラメータにゼロが指定されている場合、移動平均を計算する期間はデフォルト値(10)と等しくなる
ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- 指定されたパラメータを使用して移動平均指標のハンドルを作成する
ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
ResetLastError();
if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 最終価格更新時刻を取得する
datetime tick_time=TickTime();
//--- 最後の2つのバーから移動平均データと価格データを取得する
if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)
{
//--- 価格がMAを上回る場合
if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])
{
//--- メッセージテキストを作成してアラートを表示する
string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
/*
結果:
Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 18:00. The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43
*/
}
else
{
//--- 価格がMAを下回る場合
if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])
{
//--- メッセージテキストを作成してアラートを表示する
string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
/*
結果:
Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 19:00. The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14
*/
}
else
{
//--- メッセージテキストを作成してアラートを表示する
string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
/*
結果:
Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 20:00. The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22
*/
}
}
}
//--- 成功
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
ResetLastError();
//--- 最後の2つのバーから移動平均データと価格データを取得する
if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))
return;
//--- 現在の足の移動平均を横切る価格の方向を取得する
ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);
//--- 前のメッセージを保存するための変数
static string message_prev="";
//--- 価格が現在のバーの移動平均を上向きに超えた場合
if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)
{
//--- 交差が発生したティック時間を取得する
datetime tick_time=TickTime();
if(tick_time==0)
return;
//--- メッセージテキストを作成する
string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
//--- 前のメッセージが現在のメッセージと異なる場合は、メッセージと時間経過を含むアラートを表示する
if(message!=message_prev)
{
Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
message_prev=message;
/*
Result:\
Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 09:00. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35
*/
}
}
//--- 価格が現在のバーの移動平均を下向きに超えた場合
if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)
{
//--- 交差が発生したティック時間を取得する
datetime tick_time=TickTime();
if(tick_time==0)
return;
//--- メッセージテキストを作成する
string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
//--- 前のメッセージが現在のメッセージと異なる場合は、メッセージと時間経過を含むアラートを表示する
if(message!=message_prev)
{
Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
message_prev=message;
/*
Result:\
Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 10:00. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15
*/
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 価格と移動平均データを配列に取得する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
{
ResetLastError();
//--- 最後の2つのバーから移動平均データを取得する
if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)
{
PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 最後の2つのバーから価格データを取得する
if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移動平均を横切る価格の方向を返す |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
{
double ma0=ma_data[1];
double ma1=ma_data[0];
double close0=price_data[1].close;
double close1=price_data[0].close;
if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)
return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);
else
{
if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)
return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);
else
return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 秒単位でのティック時刻を返す |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime TickTime()
{
MqlTick tick={};
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
return(tick.time);
}