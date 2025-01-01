//--- 列挙体

enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION

{

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE= 0, // 交差なし

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP = 1, // 上向きに交差

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1, // 下向きに交差

};



//--- 入力パラメータ

input uint InpPeriod = 10; // MA期間

input int InpShift = 0; // MAシフト

input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; // MA法

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA適応価格



//--- グローバル変数

int ExtMaHandle;

int ExtMaPeriod;

double ExtData[2];

MqlRates ExtRates[2];



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 入力パラメータにゼロが指定されている場合、移動平均を計算する期間はデフォルト値(10)と等しくなる

ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);

//--- 指定されたパラメータを使用して移動平均指標のハンドルを作成する

ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);

ResetLastError();

if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}



//--- 最終価格更新時刻を取得する

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

//--- 最後の2つのバーから移動平均データと価格データを取得する

if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)

{

//--- 価格がMAを上回る場合

if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])

{

//--- メッセージテキストを作成してアラートを表示する

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

結果:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 18:00. The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43

*/

}

else

{

//--- 価格がMAを下回る場合

if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])

{

//--- メッセージテキストを作成してアラートを表示する

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

結果:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 19:00. The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14

*/

}

else

{

//--- メッセージテキストを作成してアラートを表示する

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

結果:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 20:00. The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22

*/

}

}

}



//--- 成功

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

ResetLastError();

//--- 最後の2つのバーから移動平均データと価格データを取得する

if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))

return;

//--- 現在の足の移動平均を横切る価格の方向を取得する

ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);



//--- 前のメッセージを保存するための変数

static string message_prev="";



//--- 価格が現在のバーの移動平均を上向きに超えた場合

if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)

{

//--- 交差が発生したティック時間を取得する

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

if(tick_time==0)

return;

//--- メッセージテキストを作成する

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

//--- 前のメッセージが現在のメッセージと異なる場合は、メッセージと時間経過を含むアラートを表示する

if(message!=message_prev)

{

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

message_prev=message;

/*

Result:\

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 09:00. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35

*/

}

}



//--- 価格が現在のバーの移動平均を下向きに超えた場合

if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)

{

//--- 交差が発生したティック時間を取得する

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

if(tick_time==0)

return;

//--- メッセージテキストを作成する

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

//--- 前のメッセージが現在のメッセージと異なる場合は、メッセージと時間経過を含むアラートを表示する

if(message!=message_prev)

{

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

message_prev=message;

/*

Result:\

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 10:00. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 価格と移動平均データを配列に取得する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])

{

ResetLastError();

//--- 最後の2つのバーから移動平均データを取得する

if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 最後の2つのバーから価格データを取得する

if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}



return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移動平均を横切る価格の方向を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])

{

double ma0=ma_data[1];

double ma1=ma_data[0];

double close0=price_data[1].close;

double close1=price_data[0].close;



if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);

else

{

if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);

else

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 秒単位でのティック時刻を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime TickTime()

{

MqlTick tick={};



ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(0);

}



return(tick.time);

}