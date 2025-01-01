ドキュメントセクション
この関数はテストの結果に基づいて算出された指定の統計パラメータを返します。

double  TesterStatistics(
  ENUM_STATISTICS statistic_id      // ID
  );

パラメータ

statistic_id

[in] ENUM_STATISTICS 列挙から選ばれた統計パラメータの ID

戻り値

テスト結果に基づいた統計パラメータの値

注意事項

この関数はテスタの OnTester() または OnDeinit() の中で呼び出されます。それ以外の場合、結果は定義されていません。

例：

// 標準の「MACD Sample.mq5」ファイルに基づく EA
// TesterイベントハンドラのTesterStatistics()の結果を表示する
#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          =0.1; // ロット
input int   InpTakeProfit    =50; // 単位のテイクプロフィット（ピップス単位）
input int   InpTrailingStop  =30; // トレーリングストップレベル（ピップス単位）
input int   InpMACDOpenLevel =3;   // MACDオープンレベル（ピップス単位）
input int   InpMACDCloseLevel=2;   // MACDクローズレベル（ピップス単位）
input int   InpMATrendPeriod =26; // MAトレンド期間
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
 {
//--- 必要なオブジェクトをすべて作成する
  if(!ExtExpert.Init())
    return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- 正常な初期化
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック処理関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
 {
  static datetime limit_time=0; // last call time considering 'timeout'
//--- 時間が指定されたlimit_time値を超えた場合
  if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
    {
    //--- データを確認する
    if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)
       {
        //--- 成功した場合は、limit_timeを「timeout」秒だけ増やす
        if(ExtExpert.Processing())
          limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
       }
    }
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートテスター処理関数                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester(void)
 {
  double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);
  double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
  int   trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
  int   profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);
  int   loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);
  PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);
  return(ret);
  /*
  結果:
  OnTester: Profit = 209.84, trades total: 13, profit trades total: 11, loss trades total: 2, profit factor: 3.02
  final balance 10209.84 USD
  OnTester result 3.020606644198363
  */
 }  