//--- define

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // テスターの口座から資金が引き出される残高利益の値



//--- 入力パラメータ

input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ポイント単位のストップロス

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // ポイント単位のテイクプロフィット

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差

//--- グローバル変数

CTrade trade; // 取引クラスのインスタンス

CSymbolInfo symb; // 銘柄クラスのインスタンス

CAccountInfo account; // 取引口座クラスのインスタンス

...

double balance_op_sum; // 残高操作の合計額

uint balance_op_total; // 残高操作の数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 初期バランス値を保存する

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- 正常な初期化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 現在の相場を更新する

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 残高利益が現在の残高をBALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALマクロ置換で指定された値だけ超える場合、

//--- これらの資金を口座から引き出す必要があるTesterWithdrawal() 関数を呼び出します

//--- BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALを超える残高利益を確認する

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

結果:

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| テスタ関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 最大残高ドローダウンを金額換算で出力ハンドラー値として設定する

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- ドローダウン、出金回数、およびその合計額に関するメッセージをログに表示する

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- 結果を返す

return(ret);

/*

結果:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}