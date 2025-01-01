ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス共通関数TesterWithdrawal 

TesterWithdrawal

この特殊関数は、テストの過程で出金の動作をエミュレートします。資産管理システムでの使用が可能です。

bool  TesterWithdrawal(
  double money      // 出金の合計額
  );

パラメータ

money

[in]  （預金通貨で）出金必要額の合計

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

 

例：

//--- define
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL   5 // テスターの口座から資金が引き出される残高利益の値
 
//--- 入力パラメータ
input double InpLots        = 0.1; // ロット
input uint   InpStopLoss    = 50;   // ポイント単位のストップロス
input uint   InpTakeProfit  = 150; // ポイント単位のテイクプロフィット
sinput ulong   InpMagic       = 123; // マジックナンバー
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   = 5;   // 偏差
//--- グローバル変数
CTrade     trade;                     // 取引クラスのインスタンス
CSymbolInfo symb;                     // 銘柄クラスのインスタンス
CAccountInfo account;                 // 取引口座クラスのインスタンス
...
double     balance_op_sum;           // 残高操作の合計額
uint       balance_op_total;         // 残高操作の数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
  ...
//--- 初期バランス値を保存する
  balance_prev=account.Balance();
  balance_op_sum=0;
  balance_op_total=0;
//--- 正常な初期化
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
 {
//--- 現在の相場を更新する
  if(!symb.RefreshRates())
    return;
  ...
 
//--- 残高利益が現在の残高をBALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALマクロ置換で指定された値だけ超える場合、
//--- これらの資金を口座から引き出す必要があるTesterWithdrawal() 関数を呼び出します
//--- BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALを超える残高利益を確認する
  if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
    {
    if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
       {
        double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
        PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
        if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
          {
          balance_op_total++;
          balance_op_summ+=profit;
          balance_prev=account.Balance();
          PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
          PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
          }
        /*
        結果:
        The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.
        deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done
        Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.
        Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.
        */
       }
    }
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| テスタ関数                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
 {
//--- 最大残高ドローダウンを金額換算で出力ハンドラー値として設定する
  double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- ドローダウン、出金回数、およびその合計額に関するメッセージをログに表示する
  PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- 結果を返す
  return(ret);
  /*
  結果:
  OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.
  final balance 4867.50 USD
  OnTester result 5188.5
  */
 }

参照

TesterDeposit