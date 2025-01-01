|
//--- define
#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // テスターの口座に資金が入金される残高ドローダウンの値
//--- 入力パラメータ
input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット
input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ポイント単位のストップロス
input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // ポイント単位のテイクプロフィット
sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー
sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差
//--- グローバル変数
CTrade trade; // 取引クラスのインスタンス
CSymbolInfo symb; // 銘柄クラスのインスタンス
CAccountInfo account; // 取引口座クラスのインスタンス
...
double balance_dep_summ; // 残高チャージ総額
uint balance_dep_total; // 残高チャージ数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
...
//--- 初期バランス値を保存する
balance_prev=account.Balance();
balance_dep_summ=0;
balance_dep_total=0;
//--- 正常な初期化
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- 現在の相場を更新する
if(!symb.RefreshRates())
return;
...
//--- BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSITマクロ置換で示されている以上に残高が減少した場合、
//--- 口座にチャージしてTesterDeposit()関数を呼び出す必要がある
//--- BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSITを超える残高の損失を確認する
if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
{
if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)
{
double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();
PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());
if(TesterDeposit(loss))
{
balance_dep_total++;
balance_dep_summ+=loss;
balance_prev=account.Balance();
PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
}
/*
結果:
The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.
deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done
Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.
Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.
*/
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| テスタ関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//--- 最大残高ドローダウンを金額換算で出力ハンドラー値として設定する
double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- ドローダウン、入金数、その合計額に関するメッセージをログに表示する
PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
//--- 結果を返す
return(ret);
/*
結果:
OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.
final balance 4867.50 USD
OnTester result 5188.5
*/
}