//--- define

#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // テスターの口座に資金が入金される残高ドローダウンの値



//--- 入力パラメータ

input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ポイント単位のストップロス

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // ポイント単位のテイクプロフィット

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差

//--- グローバル変数

CTrade trade; // 取引クラスのインスタンス

CSymbolInfo symb; // 銘柄クラスのインスタンス

CAccountInfo account; // 取引口座クラスのインスタンス

...

double balance_dep_summ; // 残高チャージ総額

uint balance_dep_total; // 残高チャージ数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 初期バランス値を保存する

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_dep_summ=0;

balance_dep_total=0;

//--- 正常な初期化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 現在の相場を更新する

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSITマクロ置換で示されている以上に残高が減少した場合、

//--- 口座にチャージしてTesterDeposit()関数を呼び出す必要がある

//--- BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSITを超える残高の損失を確認する

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)

{

double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());

if(TesterDeposit(loss))

{

balance_dep_total++;

balance_dep_summ+=loss;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

結果:

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.

deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done

Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| テスタ関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 最大残高ドローダウンを金額換算で出力ハンドラー値として設定する

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- ドローダウン、入金数、その合計額に関するメッセージをログに表示する

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

//--- 結果を返す

return(ret);

/*

結果:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}