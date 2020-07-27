DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第38部): 時系列コレクション-リアルタイムの更新とプログラムからのデータへのアクセス

内容

概念

以前の記事では、チャート期間と銘柄の時系列を作成することに焦点を当て、プログラムで使用されるすべての銘柄の本格的な時系列コレクションクラスを作成し、高速な検索と並べ替えを実行できるように時系列の履歴データを入力する方法を学びました 。

このようなツールを使用すると、履歴内の価格データのさまざまな組み合わせを検索して比較できます。ただし、使用されている各銘柄の新しいティックごとに実行する必要がある現在のデータの更新についても考慮する必要があります。

最も単純なバージョンでも、プログラムのOnTimer()ミリ秒ハンドラですべての時系列を更新できます。ただし、これにより、時系列データを常にタイマーカウンターに従って正確に更新する必要があるかどうかという疑問が生じます。結局のところ、データは新しいティックの到着時にプログラムで変更されます。新しいティックの到着に関係なく単純にデータを更新するのは誤りです。これはパフォーマンスの点で非合理的です。

EAのOnTick()ハンドラまたは指標の現在の銘柄のOnCalculate()ハンドラに新しいティックが到着することは常にわかっていますが、これは 別の銘柄で起動されたプログラムによって追跡される他の銘柄には当てはまりません。このタスクでは、EA内または指標で必要なイベントを追跡する必要があります。

ここで、現在のライブラリのニーズを満たす最も簡単なオプションは、以前のティック時間と現在のティック時間を比較することです。以前のティック時間が現在のティックと異なる場合、新しいティックはプログラムによって追跡された銘柄に到達したが、そのネイティブではない(プログラムは別の銘柄のチャートで起動される)と見なされます。

「新しいティック」クラスとプログラムで使用されるすべての時系列のリアルタイム更新を開発する前に、既存のクラスを少し改善しましょう。



時系列クラスの改善

まず、Datas.mqhファイルはライブラリの新しいメッセージインデックスを受け取ります。

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME,

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも受け取ります。

{ "Сначала нужно установить символ при помощи SetSymbol()" , "First you need to set Symbol using SetSymbol()" }, { "Таймсерия не используется. Нужно установить флаг использования при помощи SetAvailable()" , "Timeseries not used. Need to set usage flag using SetAvailable()" } , { "Неизвестный таймфрейм" , "Unknown timeframe" },

すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのCBaseObjクラスには2つの変数があります。

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

m_chart_id_main変数は、制御プログラムのチャートIDを格納します。これは、プログラムが起動された銘柄のチャートです。グラフは、ライブラリのコレクションとオブジェクトに登録されているすべてのイベントを取得するものです。

m_chart_idはCBaseObjクラスから派生したオブジェクトが何らかの形で関連しているチャートのIDを格納します。このプロパティはまだどこにも使用されていません。その時は後で来るでしょう。

m_chart_idより後にm_chart_id_main変数を追加したため、すべてのメッセージはm_chart_id変数に設定されたチャートIDに送信されます。これを修正しました。現在、すべての現在のチャートIDはm_chart_id_main変数に設定されています。ライブラリから制御プログラムチャートにメッセージを送信するすべてのクラスが変更されました。「m_chart_id」のすべてのインスタンスが「m_chart_id_main」に置き換えられました。

このような変更は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\フォルダのすべてのイベントクラス、およびAccountsCollection.mqh、EventsCollection.mqh、SymbolsCollection.mqhの各コレクションクラスファイルに加えられました。 添付ファイルですべての変更を確認できます。

時系列コレクションから指定したバーのデータを表示するには、CBarクラスのバーパラメータの説明テキストを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqhに追加します。

オブジェクトプロパティの説明を含むコードブロックで、バーパラメータのテキスト説明を作成するメソッドを宣言します。

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); };

クラス本体以外に、バーパラメータのテキスト説明を作成するメソッドを実装し、銘柄に短いバーの説明を表示するメソッドの実装を変更します。

string CBar::ParameterDescription( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); } void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header() , ": " , this .ParameterDescription() ); }

ここでは、操作ログにバーパラメータを表示するメソッドからパラメータ記述コードを削除し、テキストメッセージを返す新しいメソッドに配置しました。操作ログにバーパラメータを表示する場合、短いバーオブジェクト名とそのパラメータで構成される複合メッセージを表示します。そのテキストの説明は、新しいメソッドParameterDescription()で生成されます。



「非ネイティブ」時系列(プログラムが起動されたものではない)を更新するために、「新しいティック」クラスを作成し、プログラムで使用される各銘柄に対して「新しいティック」イベントの到着時にのみそのような銘柄のデータを更新することにしました 。



「新しいティック」クラスとデータの更新

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\で、すべてのCBaseObjライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトから派生したCNewTickObjクラスのNewTickObj.mqhファイルを備えたTicks\フォルダを作成し(ファイルはクラスファイルに含まれています)、 必要なデータを入力します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CNewTickObj : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTick m_tick_prev; string m_symbol; bool m_new_tick; public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } bool IsNewTick( void ); void Refresh( void ) { this .m_new_tick= this .IsNewTick(); } CNewTickObj( void ){;} CNewTickObj( const string symbol); };

m_tick変数には、最後に到着したティックの価格データが格納されます。

m_tick_prev変数は前のティックの価格データを格納します。

m_symbol変数には、新しいティックが追跡される銘柄が格納されます。

m_new_tick変数の新しい目盛りフラグは後で使用されます。

現在のライブラリのニーズに対して、銘柄の「新しいティック」イベントは、IsNewTick()メソッドによって定義されます。

bool CNewTickObj::IsNewTick( void ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) return false ; if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; return false ; } if ( this .m_tick.time_msc!= this .m_tick_prev.time_msc) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; return true ; } return false ; }

クラスには2つの定義済みコンストラクタがあります。

CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

これは、新しいティックオブジェクトのクラス全体です。考え方は単純です。ティック構造に価格を取得し、到着したティックの時間を前のティックの時間と比較します。

これらの時間が等しくない場合は、新しいティックが到着しています。

EAではティックがスキップされる場合がありますが、ここでは重要ではありません。タイマーで常に確認するのではなく、新しいティックが到着したときにのみデータを更新するために、タイマーで「非ネイティブ」銘柄の新しいティックを追跡することができます。

指標がバッチで到着できるすべてのティックを追跡する場合、指標が起動された銘柄の現在の時系列データの更新は、OnCalculate()ハンドラで行う必要があります。「非ネイティブ」銘柄の新しいティックはタイマーで追跡されます(「非ネイティブ」銘柄の新しいティックイベントはOnOnCalculate()で受信できません)。したがって、 「非ネイティブ」銘柄の新しいティックと以前のティックにより、時系列の時系列データが更新されます。



CSeriesオブジェクトは、「新しいバー」イベントを制御プログラムに送信します。これにより、プログラムの任意の時系列からそのようなイベントを取得し、それらに応答できるようになります。

Defines.mqhファイルの最後に、考えられる時系列オブジェクトイベントのリストを含む新しい列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR+ 1 )

ここでは、時系列イベントの状態はまだ2つしかありません。「イベントなし」と「新しいバー」イベントです。これらの列挙定数は、(CSeries 時系列の)バーコレクションリストで指定されたプロパティによってバーオブジェクトを検索するために必要です。



時系列オブジェクトはライブラリタイマーで更新されるため、時系列オブジェクトコレクション更新タイマーのパラメータを時系列コレクションリストIDとともにDefines.mqhリストファイルに追加します。

#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 32 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F )

CEngineライブラリベースオブジェクトを作成するときにコレクションタイマーパラメータを考慮しましたが、コレクションIDの目的は、ライブラリ構造を再配置するときに説明しました。

時系列オブジェクトはリストに属するバーオブジェクトへのポインタを含むリストであるため、時系列コレクションIDをすぐにバーオブジェクトに割り当てます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqhを再び開いてオブジェクトタイプを両方のコンストラクタに追加します。

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 || !:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }





次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqhにあるCSeries時系列オブジェクトクラスを改善します。

クラスのpublicセクションで、コントロールプログラムチャートにイベントを送信するための新しいメソッドを宣言します。

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void SendEvent( void ); string Header( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

クラスリストの最後に、宣言したメソッドを実装します。

void CSeries::SendEvent( void ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main , SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR , this .Time( 0 ) , this .Timeframe() , this . Symbol () ); }

ここでは、イベントを作成して制御プログラムチャートに送信します。イベントは以下で構成されています。

イベントレシーバーチャートID

イベントID(新規バー)

新しいバーが開いた時間をlongイベントパラメータとして送信

イベントが発生したチャートの時間枠をdoubleイベントパラメータとして送信

銘柄の名前(時間枠でイベントが発生したもの)をstringパラメータとして送信

プログラムでの時系列の使用を示すフラグのチェックを時系列データ同期メソッドに追加します。

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; }

つまり、プログラムで時系列使用のフラグが設定されていない場合は、同期する必要はありません。使用状況フラグが設定されていないときに時系列が必要になる場合もあります。したがって、適切なメッセージが操作ログに送信されます。

同じチェックを 時系列作成メソッドに実装します。

int CSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return 0 ; }

時系列インデックスによってバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドがクラスで修正されました。以前は、メソッドは次のように表示されていました。

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list = this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 )); }

つまり、必要なバーのコピーを含む新しいリストが作成され、そのコピーが返されました。リクエストされたバーのデータを単に受信したいだけならこれで十分ですが、バーのプロパティを変更する必要がある場合、このメソッドは、元のオブジェクトのバーのプロパティではなくバーのコピーのプロパティに変更が加えられるため機能しません。

新しいティックの到着時に現在のバーをリアルタイムで更新したいので、リストのコピーからバーではなく、バーコレクションリストにある元のバーオブジェクトにポインタを返すようにメソッドを変更しました。

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index ) { CBar *tmp= new CBar ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe , index ); if (tmp== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); int idx= this .m_list_series.Search(tmp); delete tmp; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(idx); return (bar!= NULL ? bar : NULL ); }

ここでは、現在の時系列オブジェクトチャートの銘柄と期間 、およびメソッドに渡されたバーインデックスを使用して、一時的なバーオブジェクトを作成します。 チャート時系列のバーインデックスは、バーインデックスで並び替えられた時系列リストで同じオブジェクトを検索するために必要です。 同じ時系列インデックスを持つバーを検索しているときに、リスト内のインデックスを取得 し(tこのインデックスは、リスト内のバーオブジェクトへのポインタを取得するために使用されます)、オブジェクトへのポインタを返します。

これで、このメソッドは、時系列リスト内の元のバーオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。リアルタイムのデータ更新中に変更できます。



今度は、CTimeSeries時系列オブジェクトクラスを改善して、新しいティックを追跡し、そのようなイベントを定義するときにデータを更新します。クラスオブジェクトは、1つの銘柄で使用されるすべてのチャート期間の時系列のセットです。これは、CTimeSeries時系列オブジェクト銘柄によって新しいティックを取得すると、オブジェクトに属するすべての期間のCSeries時系列オブジェクトデータの更新が開始されるため、オブジェクトが「新しいティック」クラスオブジェクトに最適な場所であることを意味します 。



新しいティック」オブジェクトクラスファイルを時系列オブジェクトクラスファイルに含めます。クラスのprivateセクションで、「新しいティック」クラスオブジェクトを定義します。

クラスのpublicセクションで、現在の時系列オブジェクト銘柄に新しいティックフラグを返すメソッドを追加します

。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Series.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; char IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return IndexEnumTimeframe(timeframe)- 1 ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public : CTimeSeries *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeries *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } bool SetRequiredUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); datetime ServerFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_server_firstdate; } datetime TerminalFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_terminal_firstdate; } bool IsNewTick( void ) { return this .m_new_tick.IsNewTick(); } bool Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

IsNewTick()メソッドは、m_new_tick「新しいティック」オブジェクトから新しいティックのデータをリクエストした結果を返します。

データが返される銘柄を「新しいティック」クラスオブジェクトに知らせるには、クラスコンストラクタで「新しいティック」クラスオブジェクトの銘柄を設定し、すぐに 現在のティック価格を読み取るためのデータを更新する必要があります。



CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

データ同期フラグを返すメソッドの時系列使用フラグを確認します。フラグがオフの場合、時系列はプログラムで使用されず、処理されるべきではありません。

bool CTimeSeries::SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (!series_obj.IsAvailable()) return false ; return series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } bool CTimeSeries::SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

時系列作成メソッドで時系列使用フラグを強制的に設定します。

bool CTimeSeries::Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return false ; } series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); return (series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } bool CTimeSeries::CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); res &=(series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

時系列の更新メソッド(「新しいバー」イベントが検出された場合)で、上記のCSeries 時系列オブジェクトのSendEvent()メソッドを使用して、イベントに関するメッセージの送信を制御プログラムチャートに追加します。

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) return ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); } } void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { bool upd= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd &= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqhのCTimeSeriesCollection時系列コレクションクラスを改善しましょう。

時系列コレクションタイプをCListObjクラスにします。

これにはCListObjクラスファイルをインクルードしてコレクションリストタイプをCArrayObjから CListObjに変えます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、指定した時系列バーをグラフの時系列インデックスで返すメソッド、指定した時系列の新しいバーを開くフラグを返すメソッド 、および現在の銘柄に属していない時系列を更新するメソッドを宣言します。



bool SyncData( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); CBar *GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); bool IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ); void RefreshOther( void ); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

クラスコンストラクタで、時系列オブジェクトのリストに時系列コレクションIDを設定します。

CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); }

以下は、時系列インデックスによってバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドと指定された時系列リストからの新しいバーイベントを返すメソッドの実装です。



CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { int idx= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (idx== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(idx); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return (from_series ? series.GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : series.GetBarByListIndex(index)); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.IsNewBar(time); }

現在の銘柄時系列のすべての時系列リストを更新するメソッドを実装します。

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshOther( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick() ) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(); } }

すべての時系列オブジェクトのリストによるループで、時系列オブジェクトを取得します。オブジェクト銘柄がプログラムが起動されるチャートの銘柄と等しい場合、そのような時系列オブジェクトはスキップされます。

このメソッドは、以下で説明する時系列更新メソッドと同様に、新しいティックフラグのチェックを備えています。 新しいティックがない場合、時系列はスキップされ、そのデータは更新されません。

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } }





最後のステップは、CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトクラスのファイルに必要な改善を加えることです。



クラスファイルを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhで開きます。

クラスのprivateセクションで、ライブラリに基づいて、プログラムのタイプを格納するための変数を宣言します。

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program;

クラスのpublicセクションで、NewTick EAイベントを処理するメソッドを宣言します。

void OnTimer ( void ); void OnTick ( void );

クラスのpublicセクションで、チャートの時系列インデックスで指定された銘柄の指定された時系列のバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドを宣言 し、指定された銘柄の指定された時系列の新しいバーを開くフラグを返すメソッドを宣言します。



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); } CBar *SeriesGetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } bool SeriesIsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); }

同じクラスセクションで、指定された銘柄、時系列、およびチャート時系列(バーインデックス)でのポジションについて標準のバープロパティを返すメソッドを宣言します。



double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index);

クラスコンストラクタで、実行中のプログラムのタイプを設定し、時間枠コレクションタイマーのカウンターを作成します。



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

ライブラリのOnTimer()ハンドラーに、時系列コレクションタイマーの操作を追加します(過剰なコードは削除されます)。

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } else this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } } }

コレクションタイマーカウンターとタイマー自体を使用して、CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトを作成するときに考慮されました.。他のすべてはコードへのコメントで説明されています。

タイマーは、プログラムが起動されたチャートの銘柄と銘柄が一致しない時系列のみを処理することに注意してください。

タイマーでは、「非ネイティブ」銘柄の「新しいティック」イベントを登録するときに時系列を更新します。したがって、これらはタイマーで検出されるイベントです。

EAのOnTick()ハンドラーから起動される>OnTick()メソッドは、現在の銘柄の時系列を更新するために使用されます。

void CEngine:: OnTick ( void ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesRefresh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); }

指定された時系列の指定されたバーのメインプロパティを受け取るためのメソッドを実装します。

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int index ) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , index ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

ここではすべてが単純です。チャート時系列の指定されたインデックス(0 —現在のバー)から時系列銘柄と時間枠によってバーオブジェクトを受け取り、適切なバープロパティを返します。



これらは、プログラムで使用される時系列価格データの自動更新を作成し、イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信し、プログラムで作成された時系列からデータを受信するために今日必要なすべての改善です。



テスト

次の方法でテストを実行してみましょう。3つの銘柄の現在の時間枠に対して3つの時系列を作成し、時系列コレクションオブジェクト(CTimeSeriesCollection)からゼロバーオブジェクト(CBarクラス)を取得し、バーオブジェクトの短い名前とバーオブジェクトパラメータの説明を返すメソッドを使用して、チャートコメントにバーデータを表示します。 2番目のコメント行は、ゼロバーデータを同様の形式で含めることです。ただし、この場合、データはCEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトのメソッドを使用して生成され、指定された時間枠の指定された銘柄の指定されたバーのデータを返します。

データはテスターでリアルタイムに更新され、チャート上でEAが起動されます。

また、「新しいバー」イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信するCSeriesクラスオブジェクトからのイベントの受信処理を実装し、銘柄チャートで起動されたプログラムでこれらのイベントを受信することを観察します。



テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part38\でTestDoEasyPart38.mq5として保存します。

EAのOnTick()ハンドラーを次の方法で確認します。

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } engine. OnTick (); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (bar== NULL ) return ; string parameters= (TextByLanguage( "Бар \"" , "Bar \"" )+ Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())+ "[0]: " + TimeToString (bar.Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", O: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesOpen( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", H: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesHigh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", L: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesLow( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", C: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesClose( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", V: " +( string )engine.SeriesTickVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Real: " +( string )engine.SeriesRealVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Spread: " +( string )engine.SeriesSpread( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) ); Comment ( bar.Header(), ": " ,bar.ParameterDescription() , "

" , parameters ); }

ここではすべてが簡単です。コードブロックは、DoEasyライブラリを操作するときの標準テンプレートです。現在の実装は、各ティックでライブラリによって処理されるNewTickイベントハンドラーを呼び出す機能です(現在、作成された時系列の更新を行います)。欠落しているすべての時間枠(宣言されているがCreate()メソッドによって作成されていない)はスキップされます(ライブラリによって更新されません)。今後、現在の時系列データを更新するには、EAのOnTick()ハンドラーからこのメソッドを呼び出す必要があります。

次に、現在の銘柄と期間の時系列からバーオブジェクトを受け取り、取得したバーデータの説明を表す文字列を作成し、コメントに2行を表示します。

最初の行はbarオブジェクトメソッドを使用して表示されます、

2番目のものは、リクエストされたバーデータを返すライブラリのメインオブジェクトのメソッドによって取得されたデータで構成されています。



OnInitDoEasy()ライブラリ初期化関数は、使用されるすべての銘柄の時系列を作成するためにわずかに変更されたコードブロックを備えています。

#ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif CArrayObj *list_timeseries=engine.GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries!= NULL ) { int total=list_timeseries.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); int total_periods= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[j]); timeseries.SyncData(timeframe); timeseries.Create(timeframe); } } } engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( true );

ここでは、すべての時系列のリストを取得し、時系列リストによるループでループインデックスによって次の時系列オブジェクトを取得します。次に、使用された時間枠の数によるループで、 時系列データと履歴データを同期した後、必要な時系列リストを作成します。



OnDoEasyEvent()ライブラリイベントを処理する関数で、時系列イベントを処理するためのコードブロックを追加します(冗長なコードは削除されました)。

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } }

ここで、取得したイベントIDが時系列イベントID内にありs、これが「新規バー」イベントである場合、そのイベントに関するメッセージをターミナルの操作ログに表示します。



EAをコンパイルし、そのパラメーターを次のように設定します。



指定された銘柄リストを使用するために、 使用される銘柄リストのモード を設定します。

を設定します。 使用されている銘柄のリスト(カンマ-区切り記号) に、3つの銘柄のみを残します。そのうちの1つはEURUSDで、

に、3つの銘柄のみを残します。そのうちの1つはEURUSDで、 使用される時間枠のリストのモードで、現在の時間枠のみでの作業を選択します。次に例を示します。





チャートで起動します。しばらくすると、操作ログは現在の銘柄チャートで使用されている銘柄に関する「新しいバー」イベントメッセージを表示します。

New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00

EURUSDなどの設定で選択された銘柄の1つのチャートのビジュアルテスターモードでEAを起動し、チャートのコメントでゼロバーデータがどのように変化するかを確認します。





ご覧のように、異なる方法で取得されたデータを含む両方のラインは、受信したゼロバープロパティの値が同じであり、各ティックでリアルタイムに更新されます。



次の段階

次の記事では、本稿の完了時に検出された現在のライブラリバージョンのいくつかの欠点を修正し、指標の一部として機能するようにライブラリを準備することで、引き続き時系列での作業の概念を開発します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

