MetaTrader 5 / 例
English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
preview
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第50部): シフト付き複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第50部): シフト付き複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標

MetaTrader 5 |
412 0
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

目次


概念

過去数回にわたって、複数銘柄・複数期間指標モードで現在の銘柄/期間チャートに標準指標を表示する機能を段階的に作成してきましたが、このようなモードですべての標準指標が表示されるわけではありません。今日は、標準指標のマルチモードへの変換の主題から離れます。
これはまだ、同じトピックの枠からはずれたことをするわけではありません。現在の銘柄チャート上で線がシフトする複数期間指標を作成しようとすると、うまくいきません。理由は、これまで、バッファオブジェクトのクラスコンストラクタで設定するデフォルト値を指標ラインのシフトとして使用していたためです。そしてそれはゼロに相当します。また、複数期間の指標ラインのシフトを標準指標ラインのシフトの値と同等に設定すると、うまくいきません。ラインはシフトしますが、標準指標ラインがシフトされるバー内でのみだからです。
原因は、複数期間指標ラインを正しく表示するには、標準指標が計算されるチャート期間の1つのバー内に現在のチャートのバーがいくつ含まれているか、およびラインがシフトされるバーの数を計算する必要があるということです。言い換えると、H4チャートで計算されている標準指標をH1チャートに表示する場合、H1の4つのバーにH4の1つのバーを描画する必要があります。シフトにも同じ懸念があります。標準指標ラインがH4チャートの1つのバーについてシフトされる場合、H1チャートの4つのバーについてシフトする必要があります。

これだけではありません。計算バッファ配列に入力するときも同じで、バッファオブジェクトの標準指標ラインのシフトを考慮する必要があります。このシフトでは、標準指標のソース配列から作成したバッファオブジェクトの受信者配列にコピーするいくつかのバーの初期参照ポイントを指定する必要があります。

実装が完成し、および上記の指定されたルールが遵守されて初めて、複数期間モードでラインシフトを使用して標準指標を正しく表示できるようになります。

ラインシフトを伴う複数期間モードへのこのような十分に単純な変換がすべての標準指標で一度に実現したわけではないことを指摘しておきます。今のところ、著者がラインが元々シフトして描かれていると考えている指標(ゲーターオシレーター一目均衡表)を複数期間モードで表示することはできません。一方、アリゲーター指標は簡単に変換できます。これは、アリゲーター指標で描画される各ラインが独自のシフトで設定されているためだと思います。計算されたシフトで表示すると、すべてが正しく表示され、ゲーターおよび一目指標は元々シフトされた線を使用して計算します。いずれにせよ、原因を突き止め、それらの指標を複数銘柄・複数期間指標として作成します。その間、原因の検索(開発と同時に行います)にこだわらないために、さらにライブラリ機能を作成します。時系列クラスのバーオブジェクトに標準の指標データを含めることで、さらに興味深いものになります。これにより、任意のチャート銘柄/期間で任意の指標の任意の組み合わせをすばやく検索できるようになります。

ラインシフトを伴う標準指標の表示を実装するのに加えて、マルチモードでの標準メソッドの準備と表示のための一般的なメソッドを作成します。当面は、標準指標ごとに独自の表示メソッドが実装されています。複数銘柄・複数期間指標を段階的に作成すると、すべての特定のメソッドで実際に完全に同じであることが明確に示唆されます。今日は、単一の汎用メソッドで各標準指標を使用して操作を実行します。これにより、指標バッファコレクションクラスのコードサイズが大幅に簡素化および削減されます。

最後に、最終指標から、サブウィンドウの標準指標レベルの計算と設定、およびターミナルデータウィンドウに表示されている標準指標ラインデータの容量の計算と設定を削除します。この計算をライブラリサービス関数のファイルに削除し、テスト指標から呼び出します。最終的なコードが簡素化され、視覚的に包括的になり、ライブラリのエンドユーザーは日常業務から解放されるでしょう。


ライブラリクラスの改善

同じメソッドで異なる指標を処理できるようにするには、個々の指標のライン名のリストで、異なる指標の行の数値が一致するようにする必要があります。結局のところ、任意の指標の各ラインは3つのタイプに割り当てることができます。

  1. 上のライン(メインライン、顎)
  2. 下のライン(シグナル1、歯、+DI)
  3. 平均ライン(唇、-DI)

一目指標のラインはここではまだ考慮されていませんが、これも後の段階で複数期間になります。

そして、そのようなメソッドですべてのラインが互いに対応している場合、異なるメソッドではなく、同じメソッドで各指標ラインのハンドラを簡単に作成できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhを開き、標準指標ラインのタイプの登録に必要な変更を加えます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator lines                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE
  {
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN      =  0,                      // Main line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL    =  1,                      // Signal line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER     =  0,                      // Upper line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER     =  1,                      // Lower line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE    =  2,                      // Middle line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS      =  0,                      // Jaws line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH     =  1,                      // Teeth line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS      =  2,                      // Lips line
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS   =  1,                      // Line +DI
   INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS  =  2,                      // Line -DI
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

標準の指標ソース配列から、指標ラインにシフトセットを使用して計算されたバッファオブジェクト受信者配列にデータをコピーする必要があるため、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqhの抽象バッファオブジェクトクラスは、指標のグラフィカル構造のシフトを設定するメソッドを変更します。現在、計算バッファであることが確認されており、値が設定されず、メソッドからの戻りが発生しています。単にメソッドからこの確認を削除します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the indicator graphical construction shift                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBuffer::SetShift(const int shift)
  {
   if(this.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE)
      return;
   this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT,shift);
   ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これで、メソッドは次のようになります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the indicator graphical construction shift                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBuffer::SetShift(const int shift)
  {
   this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT,shift);
   if(this.TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE)
      ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

まず、任意のバッファのシフト値を設定し、次にバッファが計算用でない場合は、描画されるラインのシフトを設定します

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqhの計算バッファオブジェクトで、標準の指標バッファからのデータコピーを開始する初期参照ポイント(バー)を設定する必要があります。これを行うには、指定された指標のバッファオブジェクト配列にデータをコピーするメソッドで、負の符号で始まるデータコピーの値を指定します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| It copies data of the specified indicator to buffer object array |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries(const int indicator_handle,const int buffer_num,const int start_pos,const int count)
  {
   return ::CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,buffer_num,-start_pos,count,this.DataBuffer[0].Array);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここではすべて簡単です。指標ラインシフトの値は、データをコピーするメソッドに初めのバーとして渡されます。シフトが正の場合、データは負のシフトでコピーされ、シフトが負の場合、データは正のシフトでコピーされます。こうすれば、ソース配列の必要なデータの正しい開始点に常に到達できます。

ここで、 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqhのバッファオブジェクトコレクションクラスで、指標ラインのシフトが可能な標準指標を作成するためのすべてのメソッドを改善します。

例として、アリゲーター標準指標のオブジェクトの作成メソッドを使用してみましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create multi-symbol multi-period Alligator                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CBuffersCollection::CreateAlligator(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                        const int jaw_period,
                                        const int jaw_shift,
                                        const int teeth_period,
                                        const int teeth_shift,
                                        const int lips_period,
                                        const int lips_shift,
                                        const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method,
                                        const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price,
                                        const int id=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Calculate and set the number of bars of line shift
   int num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(timeframe)/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
   int shift_jaw=jaw_shift*num_bars;
   int shift_teeth=teeth_shift*num_bars;
   int shift_lips=lips_shift*num_bars;
//--- Create indicator handle and set default indicator
   int handle=::iAlligator(symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,shift_jaw,teeth_period,shift_teeth,lips_period,shift_lips,ma_method,applied_price);
   int identifier=(id==WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ALLIGATOR : id);
   color array_colors[1]={clrBlue};
   CBuffer *buff=NULL;
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- Create line buffer
      this.CreateLine();
      //--- Get the last created buffer object (drawn) and set to it all the necessary parameters of Jaws
      buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer();
      if(buff==NULL)
         return INVALID_HANDLE;
      buff.SetSymbol(symbol);
      buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe);
      buff.SetShift(shift_jaw);
      buff.SetID(identifier);
      buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle);
      buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ALLIGATOR);
      buff.SetShowData(true);
      buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS);
      buff.SetIndicatorName("Alligator");
      buff.SetIndicatorShortName("Alligator("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)jaw_period+","+(string)teeth_period+","+(string)lips_period+")");
      buff.SetLabel("Jaws("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)jaw_period+")");
      buff.SetColors(array_colors);
      
      //--- Create line buffer
      this.CreateLine();
      //--- Get the last created buffer object (drawn) and set to it all the necessary parameters of Teeth
      buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer();
      if(buff==NULL)
         return INVALID_HANDLE;
      buff.SetSymbol(symbol);
      buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe);
      buff.SetShift(shift_teeth);
      buff.SetID(identifier);
      buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle);
      buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ALLIGATOR);
      buff.SetShowData(true);
      buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH);
      buff.SetIndicatorName("Alligator");
      buff.SetIndicatorShortName("Alligator("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)jaw_period+","+(string)teeth_period+","+(string)lips_period+")");
      buff.SetLabel("Teeth("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)teeth_period+")");
      array_colors[0]=clrRed;
      buff.SetColors(array_colors);
      
      //--- Create line buffer
      this.CreateLine();
      //--- Get the last created buffer object (drawn) and set to it all the necessary parameters of Lips
      buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer();
      if(buff==NULL)
         return INVALID_HANDLE;
      buff.SetSymbol(symbol);
      buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe);
      buff.SetShift(shift_lips);
      buff.SetID(identifier);
      buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle);
      buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ALLIGATOR);
      buff.SetShowData(true);
      buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS);
      buff.SetIndicatorName("Alligator");
      buff.SetIndicatorShortName("Alligator("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)jaw_period+","+(string)teeth_period+","+(string)lips_period+")");
      buff.SetLabel("Lips("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)lips_period+")");
      array_colors[0]=clrLime;
      buff.SetColors(array_colors);
      
      //--- Create calculated buffer of Jaws in which standard indicator data will be stored
      this.CreateCalculate();
      //--- Get the last created buffer object (calculated) and set to it all the necessary parameters of Jaws
      buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer();
      if(buff==NULL)
         return INVALID_HANDLE;
      buff.SetSymbol(symbol);
      buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe);
      buff.SetShift(shift_jaw);
      buff.SetID(identifier);
      buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle);
      buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ALLIGATOR);
      buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE);
      buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS);
      buff.SetIndicatorName("Alligator");
      buff.SetLabel("Jaws("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)jaw_period+")");
      
      //--- Create calculated buffer of Teeth in which standard indicator data will be stored
      this.CreateCalculate();
      //--- Get the last created buffer object (calculated) and set to it all the necessary parameters of Teeth
      buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer();
      if(buff==NULL)
         return INVALID_HANDLE;
      buff.SetSymbol(symbol);
      buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe);
      buff.SetShift(shift_teeth);
      buff.SetID(identifier);
      buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle);
      buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ALLIGATOR);
      buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE);
      buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH);
      buff.SetIndicatorName("Alligator");
      buff.SetLabel("Teeth("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)teeth_period+")");
      
      //--- Create calculated buffer of Lips in which standard indicator data will be stored
      this.CreateCalculate();
      //--- Get the last created buffer object (calculated) and set to it all the necessary parameters of Lips
      buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer();
      if(buff==NULL)
         return INVALID_HANDLE;
      buff.SetSymbol(symbol);
      buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe);
      buff.SetShift(shift_lips);
      buff.SetID(identifier);
      buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle);
      buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ALLIGATOR);
      buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE);
      buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS);
      buff.SetIndicatorName("Alligator");
      buff.SetLabel("Lips("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)lips_period+")");
     }
   return handle;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここにあるものを分析しましょう。

まず、指標が計算されるチャート期間に含まれる現在のチャートのバーの数を計算します
さらに、指標の3つのラインの(メソッドに渡される)シフト値に計算されたバーの数を掛けて、シフトバーの数を計算します
各ラインのシフトバーの数を指定するパラメータとして指標ハンドルを作成する場合、メソッドに渡される値ではなく、上記の計算値を指定します
作成されたバッファオブジェクト(描画用と計算用の両方)に最初に計算されたシフト値を設定します。バッファの対(描画/計算)ごとに、値を関連する指標ライン(顎、歯、唇)に設定します。
これで、標準指標とそのバッファのオブジェクトが指標ラインシフトを使用してデータを描画する準備が整います。
アリゲーター標準指標のオブジェクトの作成方法で設定された残りのアクションは、他の標準指標のオブジェクトの作成方法が説明された以前の記事で検討されました。

指標ラインシフトの計算のための上記の変更と追加は、ラインシフトのバーの数を決定するパラメータを持つ標準指標の作成のすべてのメソッド(
CreateAlligator()CreateAMA()CreateBands()CreateDEMA()CreateEnvelopes()CreateFrAMA()CreateMA()CreateStdDev()CreateTEMA()CreateVIDYA())にすでに書き込まれています。

各メソッドの変更は、上記で検討したものと実質的に同じであり、ここでは説明しません。
<分節0632¶>バッファオブジェクトコレクションクラスの完全なコードは、添付ファイルにあります。

複数の標準指標バッファオブジェクトが作成されているが、それらすべてが同時に使用されているわけではない状況では、チャートには現在使用されていないバッファ指標からのアーティファクトが表示されます。これを回避するには、最初にすべての指標バッファ配列に空の値を入力し、その後、現時点で計算する必要があるものを計算します。このために、指定された時系列インデックスによって、使用可能な標準指標バッファオブジェクトのすべてのバッファをクリアするメソッドを作成します。

クラスのpublicセクションでメソッドを宣言します

//--- Clears data of the buffer of (1) the specified standard indicator, (2) all the created standard indicators by the timeseries index
   void                    ClearDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int series_index);
   void                    ClearDataAllBuffersStdInd(int series_index);
//--- Set values for the current chart to buffers of the specified standard indicator by the timeseries index in accordance with buffer object symbol/period

クラス本体の外側で実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear calculated buffer data for all the created                 |
//| standard indicators  by the timeseries index                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataAllBuffersStdInd(int series_index)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListBuffersWithID();
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ));
      return;
     }
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      CBuffer *buff=list.At(i);
      if(buff==NULL || buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE || buff.IndicatorType()==WRONG_VALUE)
         continue;
      this.ClearDataBufferStdInd(buff.IndicatorType(),buff.ID(),series_index);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここで
指標IDが指定されているすべてのバッファオブジェクトのリストを取得します
取得したリスト全体によるループで次のバッファオブジェクトを取得します。
何らかの理由でオブジェクトが取得されないか、計算バッファであるか、標準指標タイプが設定されていない場合(標準指標だけでなく、任意のバッファオブジェクトにIDがある可能性があるため)そのようなオブジェクトをスキップします
最後に、前の記事で検討した指定された標準指標のバッファクリアメソッドを呼び出します

標準指標バッファのデータを格納する計算バッファ配列の準備とクリアの方法を改善します。以前、これらのメソッドでは、ラインの名前/割り当てが同一である指標の単一タイプのアクションをグループ化するコードブロックを作成しました。さて、標準の指標ラインのタイプの登録ですべての同じタイプのラインに同じ数値を割り当てた場合(ストーリーの冒頭で説明しました)、そのようなメソッドは、すべてを3つのコードブロック(標準指標の1、2、3つのライン)にまとめることで簡略化できます。

以下は、指定された標準指標の計算バッファデータを準備するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prepare calculated buffer data                                   |
//| of the specified standard indicator                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int total_copy)
  {
   CArrayObj *list_ind=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id);
   CArrayObj *list0=NULL,*list1=NULL,*list2=NULL;
   list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL);
   if(list_ind==NULL || list_ind.Total()==0)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ));
      return 0;
     }
   CBufferCalculate *buffer=NULL;
   int copied=WRONG_VALUE;
   int idx0=0,idx1=1,idx2=2;
   switch((int)std_ind)
     {
   //--- Single-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_AC          :
      case IND_AD          :
      case IND_AMA         :
      case IND_AO          :
      case IND_ATR         :
      case IND_BEARS       :
      case IND_BULLS       :
      case IND_BWMFI       :
      case IND_CCI         :
      case IND_CHAIKIN     :
      case IND_DEMA        :
      case IND_DEMARKER    :
      case IND_FORCE       :
      case IND_FRAMA       :
      case IND_MA          :
      case IND_MFI         :
      case IND_MOMENTUM    :
      case IND_OBV         :
      case IND_OSMA        :
      case IND_RSI         :
      case IND_SAR         :
      case IND_STDDEV      :
      case IND_TEMA        :
      case IND_TRIX        :
      case IND_VIDYA       :
      case IND_VOLUMES     :
      case IND_WPR         :
      
        buffer=list_ind.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return 0;
        copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy);
        return copied;
      
   //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_ENVELOPES   :
      case IND_FRACTALS    :
      case IND_MACD        :
      case IND_RVI         :
      case IND_STOCHASTIC  :
        idx0=0;
        idx1=1;
        list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer=list0.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return 0;
        copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy);
        if(copied<total_copy) return 0;
        
        list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer=list1.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return 0;
        copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy);
        if(copied<total_copy) return 0;
        return copied;
      
      case IND_ALLIGATOR   :
      case IND_ADX         :
      case IND_ADXW        :
      case IND_BANDS       :
        if(std_ind==IND_BANDS)
          {
           idx0=1;
           idx1=2;
           idx2=0;
          }
        else
          {
           idx0=0;
           idx1=1;
           idx2=2;
          }
        list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer=list0.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return 0;
        copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy);
        if(copied<total_copy) return 0;
        
        list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer=list1.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return 0;
        copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy);
        if(copied<total_copy) return 0;
        
        list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,2,EQUAL);
        buffer=list2.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return 0;
        copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,buffer.Shift(),total_copy);
        if(copied<total_copy) return 0;
        return copied;
      
      case IND_GATOR       :
      case IND_ICHIMOKU    :
        break;
      
      default:
        break;
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

指標の3つのバッファのコードブロックに、ボリンジャーバンド指標ライン処理の確認を追加しました。これは、そのバッファ配列のインデックス付けが、残りの3つのバッファ標準指標すべてのバッファインデックス付けと異なるためです。しかし、記事の冒頭で説明した理由により、ゲーターオシレーターと一目均衡表の指標の処理は利用できません。

以下は、指定された標準指標のバッファデータを時系列インデックスでクリアするメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear buffer data of the specified standard indicator            |
//| by the timeseries index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int series_index)
  {
//--- Get the list of buffer objects by type and ID
   CArrayObj *list_ind=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id);
   CArrayObj *list0=NULL,*list1=NULL,*list2=NULL;
   if(list_ind==NULL || list_ind.Total()==0)
      return;
   list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL);
   if(list_ind.Total()==0)
      return;
   CBuffer *buffer=NULL;
   switch((int)std_ind)
     {
   //--- Single-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_AC          :
      case IND_AD          :
      case IND_AMA         :
      case IND_AO          :
      case IND_ATR         :
      case IND_BEARS       :
      case IND_BULLS       :
      case IND_BWMFI       :
      case IND_CCI         :
      case IND_CHAIKIN     :
      case IND_DEMA        :
      case IND_DEMARKER    :
      case IND_FORCE       :
      case IND_FRAMA       :
      case IND_MA          :
      case IND_MFI         :
      case IND_MOMENTUM    :
      case IND_OBV         :
      case IND_OSMA        :
      case IND_RSI         :
      case IND_SAR         :
      case IND_STDDEV      :
      case IND_TEMA        :
      case IND_TRIX        :
      case IND_VIDYA       :
      case IND_VOLUMES     :
      case IND_WPR         :
        buffer=list_ind.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return;
        buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue());
        break;
      
   //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_ENVELOPES   :
      case IND_FRACTALS    :
      case IND_MACD        :
      case IND_RVI         :
      case IND_STOCHASTIC  :
      case IND_GATOR       :
        list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer=list0.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return;
        buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue());
        
        list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer=list1.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return;
        buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue());
        break;

      case IND_ALLIGATOR   :
      case IND_ADX         :
      case IND_ADXW        :
      case IND_BANDS       :
        list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer=list0.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return;
        buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue());
        
        list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer=list1.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return;
        buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue());
        
        list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,2,EQUAL);
        buffer=list2.At(0);
        if(buffer==NULL) return;
        buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue());
        break;
      
      case IND_ICHIMOKU :
        break;
      
      default:
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべての標準指標は、関連するコードブロック(単一、2、および3バッファの標準指標)によって同じメソッドでここで配布されます。ここでは、どのシーケンスバッファデータをクリアするかは重要ではないため、ボリンジャーバンドとゲーターオシレーターは、2バッファおよび3バッファの標準指標処理のコードブロックにすでに含まれています。現在、一目均衡表は処理していません。

また、単一、2、3バッファの標準指標の処理を組み合わせているため、現在のチャートのメソッド設定値のコードを、バッファオブジェクトの銘柄/期間に応じた時系列インデックスによって、指定された標準指標のバッファに大幅に削減できます。 改訂前の完全なメソッドコードは次のとおりです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sets values for the current chart to buffers of the specified    |
//| standard indicator by the timeseries index in accordance         |
//| with buffer object symbol/period                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id,const int series_index,const datetime series_time,const char color_index=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the list of buffer objects by type and ID
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id);
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Get the list of drawn buffers with ID
   CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL);
   list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL);
//--- Get the list of calculated buffers with ID
   CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL);
   list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL);
//--- Leave if any of the lists is empty
   if(list_data.Total()==0 || list_calc.Total()==0)
      return false;
//--- Declare necessary objects and variables
   CBuffer *buffer_data0=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_data1=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_data2=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_calc0=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_calc1=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_calc2=NULL;
   int index_period=0;
   int series_index_start=0;
   int num_bars=1,index=0;
   uchar clr=color_index;
   long vol0=0,vol1=0;
   datetime time_period=0,time_shift=0;
   double value00=EMPTY_VALUE, value01=EMPTY_VALUE;
   double value10=EMPTY_VALUE, value11=EMPTY_VALUE;
   double value20=EMPTY_VALUE, value21=EMPTY_VALUE;

//--- Depending on standard indicator type
   switch((int)ind_type)
     {
   //--- Single-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_AC       :
      case IND_AD       :
      case IND_AMA      :
      case IND_AO       :
      case IND_ATR      :
      case IND_BEARS    :
      case IND_BULLS    :
      case IND_BWMFI    :
      case IND_CCI      :
      case IND_CHAIKIN  :
      case IND_DEMA     :
      case IND_DEMARKER :
      case IND_FORCE    :
      case IND_FRAMA    :
      case IND_MA       :
      case IND_MFI      :
      case IND_MOMENTUM :
      case IND_OBV      :
      case IND_OSMA     :
      case IND_RSI      :
      case IND_SAR      :
      case IND_STDDEV   :
      case IND_TEMA     :
      case IND_TRIX     :
      case IND_VIDYA    :
      case IND_VOLUMES  :
      case IND_WPR      :
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        buffer_data0=list_data.At(0);
        buffer_calc0=list_calc.At(0);
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period of indicator buffer chart which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Calculate bar shift depending on a direction of indicator line shift
           //index_period+=buffer_data0.Shift();
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); // -buffer_calc0.Shift()+index_shift
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars+(num_bars*buffer_calc0.Shift())));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           if(ind_type!=IND_BWMFI)
              clr=(color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           else
             {
              vol0=::iVolume(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
              vol1=::iVolume(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+1);
              clr=
                (
                 value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 :
                 value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 :
                 value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 :
                 value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4
                );
             }
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr);
          }
        return true;
      
   //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_ADX   :
      case IND_ADXW  :
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL);
        buffer_data2=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc2=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc2==NULL || buffer_data2==NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferValue(2,index,value20);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_BANDS    :
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL);
        buffer_data2=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc2=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc2==NULL || buffer_data2==NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(0,index,value10);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferValue(0,index,value20);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_ENVELOPES :
      case IND_FRACTALS  :
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_MACD        :
      case IND_RVI         :
      case IND_STOCHASTIC  :
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_ALLIGATOR:
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS,EQUAL);
        buffer_data2=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc2=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc2==NULL || buffer_data2==NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(0,index,value10);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferValue(0,index,value20);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_GATOR    :
        //--- Get objects of drawn and calculated buffers
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
        index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
        if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
           return false;
        //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
        if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
          {
           series_index_start=series_index;
           num_bars=1;
          }
        else
          {
           //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
           time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
           if(time_period==0) return false;
           //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
           series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
           if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false;
           //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
           num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
           if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
          }
        //--- Take values for color calculation
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_ICHIMOKU :
        break;
      
      default:
        break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

同一のコードブロックは、メソッドリストで色で強調表示されています。このような同様の処理をすべて1つのメソッドにまとめることで、メソッドコードを削減できることは明らかです。

クラスのpublicセクションで、現在の銘柄チャートに値を設定するために指定された標準指標のデータを準備するprivateメソッドを宣言します(このメソッドに、上記で検討したすべての同様の処理を前の記事のメソッドから移動します)：

//--- Clear buffer data of (1) the specified standard indicator, (2) all the created standard indicators by the timeseries index
   void                    ClearDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int series_index);
   void                    ClearDataAllBuffersStdInd(int series_index);
//--- Set values for the current chart to buffers of the specified standard indicator by the timeseries index in accordance with buffer object symbol/period
   bool                    SetDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int series_index,const datetime series_time,const char color_index=WRONG_VALUE);
private:
//--- Prepare data of the specified standard indicator for setting values on the current symbol chart
   int                     PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2,
                                                  CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2,
                                                  const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,
                                                  const int series_index,
                                                  const datetime series_time,
                                                  int &index_period,
                                                  int &num_bars,
                                                  double &value00,
                                                  double &value01,
                                                  double &value10,
                                                  double &value11,
                                                  double &value20,
                                                  double &value21);
public:

//--- Return the buffer (1) by the graphical series name, (2) timeframe,
//--- (3) Plot index, (4) object index in the collection list, (5) the last created,
//--- buffer list (6) by ID, (7) standard indicator type, (8) type and ID

メソッドに、バッファオブジェクトと時系列データへのポインタ、およびリンクによって変数を渡します。これらの変数は、メソッドでさらに処理するためにメソッドから返される必要があります。

クラス本体の外にメソッドを実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prepare data of the specified standard indicator                 |
//| for setting values on the current symbol chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2,
                                               CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2,
                                               const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,
                                               const int series_index,
                                               const datetime series_time,
                                               int &index_period,
                                               int &num_bars,
                                               double &value00,
                                               double &value01,
                                               double &value10,
                                               double &value11,
                                               double &value20,
                                               double &value21)
  {
     //--- Find bar index on a period which corresponds to the time of current bar beginning
     index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true);
     if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1)
        return WRONG_VALUE;
     
     //--- Get the value by this index from indicator buffer
     if(buffer_calc0!=NULL)
        value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
     if(buffer_calc1!=NULL)
        value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
     if(buffer_calc2!=NULL)
        value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period);
     
     int series_index_start=series_index;
     //--- For the current chart we don’t need to calculate a number of bars processed - only one bar is available
     if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period())
       {
        series_index_start=series_index;
        num_bars=1;
       }
     else
       {
        //--- Get the bar time which the bar with index_period index falls into on a period and symbol of calculated buffer
        datetime time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
        if(time_period==0) return false;
        //--- Get the current chart bar which corresponds to the time
        series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true);
        if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return WRONG_VALUE;
        //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which are to be filled in with calculated buffer data
        num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT);
        if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1;
       }
     //--- Take values for color calculation
     if(buffer_calc0!=NULL)
        value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
     if(buffer_calc1!=NULL)
        value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
     if(buffer_calc2!=NULL)
        value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars));
   
   return series_index_start;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これは明らかです。繰り返されるコードブロックをあるメソッドから別のメソッド、つまり新しいメソッドに移動しました。削減されたメソッドでは、このprivateメソッド内で計算される複数のデータを使用する必要があるため、リンクによって新しいメソッドに変数を渡すだけで、それらの変数の値のすべての変更が呼び出し元のメソッドで利用可能になります。リンクによる変数への値の設定とは別に、このメソッドはバーインデックスを返します。このインデックスから、ループ内で、呼び出し元のメソッドに現在のチャートのバッファデータを入力する必要があります。データ処理に失敗した場合、メソッドは-1の値を返します。

ここで、現在のチャートの値を指定された標準指標のバッファに設定するメソッドを、バッファオブジェクトの銘柄/期間に従って時系列インデックスによってどれだけ削減したかを見てみましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sets values for the current chart to buffers of the specified    |
//| standard indicator by the timeseries index in accordance         |
//| with buffer object symbol/period                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id,const int series_index,const datetime series_time,const char color_index=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the list of buffer objects by type and ID
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id);
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Get the list of drawn buffers with ID
   CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL);
   list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL);
//--- Get the list of calculated buffers with ID
   CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL);
   list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL);
//--- Leave if any of the lists is empty
   if(list_data.Total()==0 || list_calc.Total()==0)
      return false;
  
//--- Declare necessary objects and variables
   CBuffer *buffer_data0=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_data1=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_data2=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_calc0=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_calc1=NULL;
   CBuffer *buffer_calc2=NULL;
   double value00=EMPTY_VALUE, value01=EMPTY_VALUE;
   double value10=EMPTY_VALUE, value11=EMPTY_VALUE;
   double value20=EMPTY_VALUE, value21=EMPTY_VALUE;
   long vol0=0,vol1=0;
   int series_index_start=series_index,index_period=0, index=0,num_bars=1;
   uchar clr=0;
//--- Depending on standard indicator type

   switch((int)ind_type)
     {
   //--- Single-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_AC       :
      case IND_AD       :
      case IND_AMA      :
      case IND_AO       :
      case IND_ATR      :
      case IND_BEARS    :
      case IND_BULLS    :
      case IND_BWMFI    :
      case IND_CCI      :
      case IND_CHAIKIN  :
      case IND_DEMA     :
      case IND_DEMARKER :
      case IND_FORCE    :
      case IND_FRAMA    :
      case IND_MA       :
      case IND_MFI      :
      case IND_MOMENTUM :
      case IND_OBV      :
      case IND_OSMA     :
      case IND_RSI      :
      case IND_SAR      :
      case IND_STDDEV   :
      case IND_TEMA     :
      case IND_TRIX     :
      case IND_VIDYA    :
      case IND_VOLUMES  :
      case IND_WPR      :
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        
        series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,
                                                  ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars,value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21);
        if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE)
           return false;
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           if(ind_type!=IND_BWMFI)
              clr=(color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           else
             {
              vol0=::iVolume(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period);
              vol1=::iVolume(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+1);
              clr=
                (
                 value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 :
                 value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 :
                 value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 :
                 value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4
                );
             }
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr);
          }
        return true;
      
   //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators
      case IND_ENVELOPES :
      case IND_FRACTALS  :
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
           
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
           
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        
        series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,
                                                  ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars,value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21);
        if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE)
           return false;
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_ADX         :
      case IND_ADXW        :
      case IND_BANDS       :
      case IND_MACD        :
      case IND_RVI         :
      case IND_STOCHASTIC  :
      case IND_ALLIGATOR   :
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer_data0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer_data1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,2,EQUAL);
        buffer_data2=list.At(0);
        
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,0,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc0=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,1,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc1=list.At(0);
        list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,2,EQUAL);
        buffer_calc2=list.At(0);
        
        if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        if(buffer_calc2==NULL || buffer_data2==NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal(0)==0)
           return false;
        
        series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,
                                                  ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars,value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21);
        if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE)
           return false;
        //--- In a loop, by the number of bars in  num_bars fill in the drawn buffer with a value from the calculated buffer taken by index_period index
        //--- and set the drawn buffer color depending on a proportion of value00 and value01 values
        for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++)
          {
           index=series_index_start-i;
           buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferValue(2,index,value20);
           buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
           buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2) : color_index);
          }
        return true;
      
      case IND_GATOR    :
      case IND_ICHIMOKU :
        break;
      
      default:
        break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべてのブロック間で繰り返される計算は、メソッドの呼び出しと、メソッドから返された結果の確認に置き換えられました。また、ここでは上記の理由により、ゲーターオシレーターと一目均衡表は処理していません。

検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のテスト指標を取得し、新しいフォルダ(\MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part50\)で新しい名前(TestDoEasyPart50.mq5)で保存します。

指標の外部パラメータに指標ラインシフトを追加します

//--- input variables
sinput   string               InpUsedSymbols    =  "GBPUSD";      // Used symbol (one only)
sinput   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      InpPeriod         =  PERIOD_M30;    // Used chart period
sinput   ENUM_INDICATOR       InpIndType        =  IND_AC;        // Type standard indicator
sinput   int                  InpShift          =  0;             // Indicator line shift
//---
sinput   bool                 InpUseSounds      =  true;          // Use sounds
//--- indicator buffers

指標ラインシフトがどのように機能するかを確認する必要があります。シフトラインを表示する機能を備えた標準指標は、すべてチャートのメインウィンドウにデータを表示します(サブウィンドウに表示されているが、まだ実装されていないゲーターオシレーターを除きます)。したがって、OnInit()ハンドラに、メインウィンドウで機能する標準指標オブジェクトを作成するためのコードブロックを追加します。

//--- indicator buffers mapping
//--- Create all the necessary buffer objects for constructing the selected standard indicator
   bool success=false;
   switch(InpIndType)
     {
//--- Single-buffer standard indicators in the main window
      case IND_AMA         :  success=engine.BufferCreateAMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,9,2,30,InpShift,PRICE_CLOSE,1);                  break;
      case IND_DEMA        :  success=engine.BufferCreateDEMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,InpShift,PRICE_CLOSE,1);                     break;
      case IND_FRAMA       :  success=engine.BufferCreateFrAMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,InpShift,PRICE_CLOSE,1);                    break;
      case IND_MA          :  success=engine.BufferCreateMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,10,InpShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);              break;
      case IND_SAR         :  success=engine.BufferCreateSAR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,0.02,0.2,1);                                     break;
      case IND_TEMA        :  success=engine.BufferCreateTEMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,InpShift,PRICE_CLOSE,1);                     break;
      case IND_VIDYA       :  success=engine.BufferCreateVIDYA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,9,12,InpShift,PRICE_CLOSE,1);                  break;
      
//--- Multi-buffer standard indicators in the main window
      case IND_ALLIGATOR   :  success=engine.BufferCreateAlligator(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,1);    break;
      case IND_BANDS       :  success=engine.BufferCreateBands(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,20,InpShift,2.0,PRICE_CLOSE,1);                break;
      case IND_ENVELOPES   :  success=engine.BufferCreateEnvelopes(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,InpShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0.1,1);   break;
      case IND_FRACTALS    :  success=engine.BufferCreateFractals(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,1);                                         break;
      
      default:
        break;
     }
   if(!success)
     {
      Print(TextByLanguage("Error. Indicator not created"));
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

ラインシフトを設定する外部パラメータを標準の指標オブジェクトの作成メソッドに渡します。アリゲーター指標の場合、シフトは3つのラインごとに指定されます。これらの値は、作成者によって指標アイデアのロジックにすでに含まれています。

以前のテスト指標では、サブウィンドウの指標にレベルを割り当てて設定するコードブロックと、ターミナルデータウィンドウに表示される指標データの容量がありました。

//--- Set the levels where they are required and determine data capacity
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(InpUsedSymbols,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   switch(InpIndType)
     {
      case IND_AD          :
      case IND_CHAIKIN     :
      case IND_OBV         :
      case IND_VOLUMES     : digits=0;    break;
      
      case IND_AO          :
      case IND_BEARS       :
      case IND_BULLS       :
      case IND_FORCE       :
      case IND_STDDEV      :
      case IND_AMA         :
      case IND_DEMA        :
      case IND_FRAMA       :
      case IND_MA          :
      case IND_TEMA        :
      case IND_VIDYA       :
      case IND_BANDS       :
      case IND_ENVELOPES   :
      case IND_MACD        : digits+=1;   break;
      
      case IND_AC          :
      case IND_OSMA        : digits+=2;   break;
      
      case IND_MOMENTUM    : digits=2;    break;
      
      case IND_CCI         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,100);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-100);
        digits=2;
        break;
      case IND_DEMARKER    :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,0.7);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,0.3);
        digits=3;
        break;
      case IND_MFI         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20);
        break;
      case IND_RSI         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,3);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,70);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,50);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,2,30);
        digits=2;
        break;
      case IND_STOCHASTIC  :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20);
        digits=2;
        break;
      case IND_WPR         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,-80);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-20);
        digits=2;
        break;
     
      case IND_ATR         :              break;
      case IND_SAR         :              break;
      case IND_TRIX        :              break;
      
      default:
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,0);
        break;
     }
//--- Set a short name for the indicator and data capacity
   string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(InpIndType,1);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,label);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,digits);

最終指標でこのコードブロックを削除します。ライブラリサービス関数のファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)でこれを行うには、このコードブロックを削除して新しい関数を記述します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set capacity and levels to standard indicator                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetIndicatorLevels(const string symbol,const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type)
  {
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   switch(ind_type)
     {
      case IND_AD          :
      case IND_CHAIKIN     :
      case IND_OBV         :
      case IND_VOLUMES     : digits=0;    break;
      
      case IND_AO          :
      case IND_BEARS       :
      case IND_BULLS       :
      case IND_FORCE       :
      case IND_STDDEV      :
      case IND_AMA         :
      case IND_DEMA        :
      case IND_FRAMA       :
      case IND_MA          :
      case IND_TEMA        :
      case IND_VIDYA       :
      case IND_BANDS       :
      case IND_ENVELOPES   :
      case IND_MACD        : digits+=1;   break;
      
      case IND_AC          :
      case IND_OSMA        : digits+=2;   break;
      
      case IND_MOMENTUM    : digits=2;    break;
      
      case IND_CCI         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,100);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-100);
        digits=2;
        break;
      case IND_DEMARKER    :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,0.7);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,0.3);
        digits=3;
        break;
      case IND_MFI         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20);
        break;
      case IND_RSI         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,3);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,70);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,50);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,2,30);
        digits=2;
        break;
      case IND_STOCHASTIC  :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20);
        digits=2;
        break;
      case IND_WPR         :
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,-80);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-20);
        digits=2;
        break;
     
      case IND_ATR         :              break;
      case IND_SAR         :              break;
      case IND_TRIX        :              break;
      
      default:
        IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,0);
        break;
     }
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,digits);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

最後に、指標のOnInit()ハンドラで、この関数を呼び出すだけで、コードがよりシンプルで視覚的に包括的になります。

//--- Set a short name for the indicator, data capacity and levels
   string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(InpIndType,1);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,label);
   SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols,InpIndType);

//--- Succeeded
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

OnCalculate()ハンドラは変更しません。テスト指標のコード全体は下に添付されているファイルにあります。

指標をコンパイルし、EURUSD H1チャートで起動し、設定でEURUSDH4銘柄の使用を事前に設定します。指標のラインシフトを4バーに設定し、ボリンジャーバンド指標を選択します。次に、設定でアリゲーター指標を選択します。


ご覧のとおり、ボリンジャーバンドは指定された4バーのシフトで正しく表示されますが、アリゲーターは4バーのシフトに反応しません。この指標には、OnInit()コードで作成されたときに標準指標の値と同じデフォルト値が設定されます

//--- Multi-buffer standard indicators in the main window
      case IND_ALLIGATOR   :  success=engine.BufferCreateAlligator(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,1);    break;

また、アリゲーターでは、ラインの標準シフトでラインが正しく表示されます。


次の段階

次の記事では、複数銘柄・複数期間モードで標準指標を使用するためのライブラリメソッドの開発を続けます。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロード用のテスト指標ファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。
質問や提案は記事のコメント欄にお願いします。
テスト指標はMQL5向けに開発されたのでご注意ください
添付ファイルはMetaTrader 5のみを対象としています。現在のライブラリバージョンはMetaTrader 4ではテストされていません。
指標バッファ操作を開発してテストした後で、MetaTrader 4にいくつかのMQL5機能を実装してみます。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第35部): バーオブジェクトと銘柄の時系列リスト
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第36部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第37部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第38部): 時系列コレクション-リアルタイムの更新とプログラムからのデータへのアクセス
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第39部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - データイベントと時系列イベントの準備
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第40部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - 実時間でのデータ更新
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第41部): 複数銘柄・複数期間指標の例
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第42部): 抽象指標バッファオブジェクトクラス
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第43部): 指標バッファオブジェクトクラス
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第44部): 指標バッファオブジェクトのコレクションクラス
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第45部): 複数期間指標バッファ
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第46部): 複数銘柄・複数期間指標バッファ
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第47部): 複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第48部): 単一サブウィンドウでの単一バッファ複数銘柄・複数期間指標
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第49部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複数バッファ標準指標

MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/8331

添付されたファイル |
ZIPをダウンロード
MQL5.zip (3761.39 KB)

警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。

この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。

この著者による他の記事

ディスカッションに移動
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第51部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複合標準指標 DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第51部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複合標準指標
本稿では、 複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標のオブジェクトの開発を完結します。一目均衡表標準指標の例を使用して、チャートにデータを表示するための補助描画バッファを持つ複合カスタム指標の作成を分析します。
DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第49部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複数バッファ標準指標 DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第49部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複数バッファ標準指標
本稿では、ライブラリクラスを改善して、データを表示するために複数の指標バッファを必要とする複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標を開発する機能を実装します。
トレーディングアルゴリズム開発への科学的アプローチ トレーディングアルゴリズム開発への科学的アプローチ
この記事では、一貫した科学的アプローチを用いて価格パターンを分析し、それに基づいてトレードアルゴリズムを構築するという、トレードアルゴリズムを開発するための方法論を考察します。 開発の理想を事例を用いて示します。
高度なリサンプリングと総当たり攻撃によるCatBoostモデルの選択 高度なリサンプリングと総当たり攻撃によるCatBoostモデルの選択
本稿では、モデルの一般化可能性を向上させることを目的としたデータ変換への可能なアプローチの1つについて説明し、CatBoostモデルの抽出と選択についても説明します。