DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第51部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複合標準指標

概念

今日は、複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標のオブジェクトの作成を終了します。最後に、一目均衡表指標を作成する非常に良い例を残しました。描画するには、ターミナルデータウィンドウに表示される重要なバッファをすべて作成するだけでなく、 2つの値の間に描画される2つのヒストグラムを使用して2つのライン「SenkouSpanA」と「SenkouSpanB」の間の領域にペイントするための2つのバッファを追加する必要があります。一方、各ヒストグラムは、関連するラインのスタイルと色を繰り返す必要があります。

このような指標の作成は、このライブラリを使用して独自の複合カスタム指標を作成する方法の良い例になります。

最後に、MetaTrader5ターミナルの標準指標の完全なセットから複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標の最終オブジェクトを作成します。前の記事で検討された、ビルウィリアムズ指標のゲーターオシレーターです。これは、彼の別の指標であるアリゲーター指標に基づいて構築されています。



さまざまな描画タイプのさまざまなラインとそれに対応するバッファオブジェクトを含む、あらゆる複雑差を持つ指標を作成できますが、これらのバッファはすべて単一の指標オブジェクトに属するため、バッファオブジェクトに別のプロパティ(数値)を導入する必要があります。 追加の指標ライン(その設計に役立つ追加の指標ラインを描画するための補助バッファ)の数です。したがって、そのラインの数によって、任意の指標オブジェクトに必要な補助ライン(バッファオブジェクト)を正確に決定します。

たとえば、移動平均を描画する指標に、価格によるラインの交差、他の指標とのラインの相互作用など、メインラインの特定のステータスを表示させたい場合は、カスタム指標に1つまたは複数のバッファオブジェクトを追加できます。 このバッファによって、矢印を配置したり、領域をペイントしたりするなど、必要な時に必要なデータがチャートに表示されます。





ライブラリクラスとメソッドの改善

まず、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいライブラリテキストメッセージを入力します。

新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME,

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{"Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Color buffer index"}, {"Number of data buffers"}, {"Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Indicator Buffer Id"}, {"Indicator line"}, {"Indicator handle that uses the buffer"}, {"Indicator type that uses the buffer"}, {"Additional line number"} , {"Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"},

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhファイルで、指標のラインタイプの列挙に、指標を描画するために、一目均衡表指標の新しいラインと補助ラインとして別のラインを追加します。

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE { INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB = 3 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN = 4 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL = 5 , };

前回の記事では、この列挙で同じタイプの指標ラインに同じ値を設定し、標準指標の異なるオブジェクトのハンドラを1つにまとめたので、バッファオブジェクトからラインタイプの説明を表示すると、この列挙の最初に検出された値に対応するラインの説明が表示されます。たとえば、アリゲーター標準指標の顎(Jaws)ラインの説明を表示し、この列挙のINDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS定数の値がゼロに等しい場合、ゼロに等しいこの列挙の最初の定数(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN定数)の説明が表示されます。

これはエラーではなく、不快な混乱です。これを回避するには、列挙定数ごとに一意の値を設定する必要があります。ただし、この場合、ハンドラを再度分割する必要があり、これはさらに悪いことです。したがって、次のようにします。バッファが表示する指標のラインを正確に確認して、バッファオブジェクトラインの別の列挙と表示の説明を追加し、バッファオブジェクトに対応する新しい列挙の値を表示します。

この列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS, INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH, INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

この列挙では、各定数に0〜15の範囲の一意の値があり、特定の指標の特定のラインごとに必要な値を簡単に表示できるようになりました。以下でやってみましょう。



同じファイルに別のバッファオブジェクト整数プロパティを追加すると同時に、バッファオブジェクト整数プロパティの数を24から25に増やしました。

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

新しいプロパティでバッファオブジェクトを検索して並べ替えられるようにするには、このプロパティを可能な並べ替え条件の列挙に追加します。

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_MODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME_SHORT, };

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqhの抽象バッファオブジェクトクラスをわずかに改善します。

クラスのpublicセクションで、追加のラインの番号を設定するメソッドおよび返すメソッドを宣言します。



public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT,name); } void SetLineMode( const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE mode){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,mode); } void SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( const int number){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,number); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

ここから、別の列挙型(上記で実装)からの指標ラインの説明を表示します。これで、IndicatorLineMode()メソッドは列挙値ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODEの代わりに整数値 を返します。



クラスの同じpublicセクションで、指標ラインの説明を返すメソッドを宣言します。

string GetStatusDescription( bool draw_type= false ) const ; string GetTypeBufferDescription( void ) const ; string GetActiveDescription( void ) const ; string GetShowDataDescription( void ) const ; string GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetDrawTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetColorsDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const ;

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

string CBuffer::GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const { uchar shift= 0 ; switch ( this .IndicatorType()) { case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_GATOR : case IND_BANDS : shift= 2 ; break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : shift= 5 ; break ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : shift= 8 ; break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : shift= 10 ; break ; default : shift= 0 ; break ; } return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE( this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE)+shift)), 10 ); }

ここで、シフト値を格納する変数を宣言します。これにより、列挙型定数値ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODEを増やして、列挙型ENUM_INDICATOR_LINEの対応する指標のライン定数の宣言を開始する必要があります。

たとえば、アリゲーター指標の歯のラインの説明を表示する必要がある場合、シフト値は5に等しく、列挙型ENUM_INDICATOR_LINEのINDICATOR_LINE_JAWS定数を指します。

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS , INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH , INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

また、バッファがGetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE)メソッドから歯のラインの値を返し、この値が1に等しいため、値5を1に追加すると、定数インデックスが6になります。これは、定数INDICATOR_LINE_TEETHを示します。

その結果、メソッドは、値「LINE_TEETH」に縮小された受信定数の文字列記述を返します。



クラスのクローズドコンストラクタで、デフォルト値をバッファオブジェクトの新しいプロパティに-1として設定します。これは追加の指標ラインがないことを意味します。

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= (

バッファオブジェクトの整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで、新しいプロパティの説明を返すためのコードブロックを追加し、指標ラインの説明を表示するコードブロックを改善します(ここで、 この目的のために特別に作成された新しいメソッドを使用して説明します)。

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndicatorLineModeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(property)), 4 ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== WRONG_VALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

新しい整数プロパティを1つの追加したので、抽象バッファオブジェクトの子孫オブジェクトのすべてのクラスでこの新しいプロパティのオブジェクトによるサポートのフラグを返す仮想メソッドを改善します(CBufferArrowクラスメソッドを例として使用)。

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM && property!=BUFFER_PROP_ID ) ) return false ; return true ; }

BufferArrow.mqh、BufferBars.mqh、BufferCandles.mqh、 BufferFilling.mqh、BufferHistogram.mqh、BufferHistogram2.mqh、,BufferLine.mqh、BufferSection.mqh、BufferZigZag.mqhなど、すべてのバッファオブジェクトのファイルに同じ変更が加えられました。



標準指標オブジェクトを作成するためのすべてのメソッドは、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqhファイルのバッファオブジェクトコレクションクラスにあります。標準指標の一目均衡表とゲーターオシレーターのオブジェクトを作成する2つのメソッドを追加する前に、現在の銘柄チャートに値を設定するための指定された標準指標のデータを準備するメソッドを少し改善しましょう。一目均衡表指標には5つの描画バッファがありますが、標準指標バッファオブジェクトの3つのポインタのみがメソッドに渡され、指標ラインの値を書き込むためのリンク(バッファごとに2つ)によってそれぞれ6つの変数がメソッドに渡されます。メソッドでは、バッファオブジェクトに4つの追加ポインタの受け渡し(描画用および計算用ごとに2つ)およびリンクによるさらに4つの変数の受け渡しを追加する必要があります。

クラス本体で、必要な値を使用してメソッド宣言を追加します。

bool SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ); private : int PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ); public :

クラス本体の外にメソッドを実装して、必要な変更を加えます。

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

メソッドですでに使用可能なバッファオブジェクトの場合と同じ処理を、メソッドに渡される2つの新しいバッファオブジェクトポインタに追加しただけです。 リンクによってメソッドに渡されるバッファに対応する変数に値を書き込みます。

標準指標で一目均衡表の2本の線の間に網掛けが描かれているので、網掛けの種類とラインの種類と色に対応する色が各ラインに設定されています。





...指標の種類、ID、ラインごとに標準の指標バッファオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドが必要です。これにより、ラインを描画するために設定されたすべてのパラメータを取得して補助バッファオブジェクトに設定し、 カスタム指標の外観をデザインできます。

クラスのpublicセクションで、このメソッドを宣言します。

public : CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ); CBuffer *GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE );

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(indicator_type,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,line_mode,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,additional_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

ここでは、すべてが簡単です。最初に、標準指標タイプとそのIDでバッファオブジェクトのリストを取得します。次に取得したリストを標準指標ラインのタイプで並べ替えます。最後に、残りのオブジェクトから、補助バッファのIDを持つオブジェクトのみがリストに残ります(デフォルトでは、すべてのバッファに値-1が割り当てられます。これは、そのようなIDがないことを意味します)。

メソッドから、並び替えられたリストの最初のオブジェクトを返します。



一目均衡表とゲーターオシレーター指標を処理するために、指定された標準指標の計算されたバッファデータを準備するメソッドを補足します。

指標タイプに対応する処理を追加するだけで済みます。このような処理はすべての指標で同一であり、メソッドにすでに実装されています。ただし、ゲーターオシレーター標準指標には少し違いがあります。インデックス1のバッファがインデックス0のデータバッファのカラーバッファに属しているため、他の2バッファ指標のように1ではなくその2番目のバッファのインデックスは2だということです。指標ラインの色の処理と設定を既に作成したため、標準指標のカラーバッファは使用しません。さらに、各バーに必要な色を割り当てることができるため、デフォルトでは、ゲーターオシレーター指標の列の色はライブラリによって自動的に計算されます。そして、そのような計算はすでに行われています。必要に応じて各バーに必要な色を標準指標のデータ描画メソッドに渡して、指標の独自の色を作成できます。

一目均衡表の場合、指標データの準備は他の標準指標のデータ準備と同じです。バッファが2つ多いだけです。



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return 0 ; } CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copied= WRONG_VALUE ; int idx0= 0 ,idx1= 1 ,idx2= 2 ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); return copied; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : if (std_ind== IND_GATOR ) { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 2 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : if (std_ind== IND_BANDS ) { idx0= 1 ; idx1= 2 ; idx2= 0 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; idx2= 2 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), TENKANSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), KIJUNSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANA_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

指定された標準指標のバッファデータを時系列インデックスで消去するメソッドに一目均衡表指標のバッファ処理を追加します。

void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; default : break ; } }

さらに、一目均衡表標準指標のオブジェクトを作成しますが、これには指標の外観を設計するための2つの追加のヒストグラムバッファがあるため、これら2つの補助バッファのデータ消去メソッドコードブロックは既に追加されています。

残りは、以前の記事で実装された他の標準指標のバッファデータの消去と同じです。



現在のチャートの値を、バッファオブジェクトの銘柄/期間に応じた時系列インデックスによって指定された標準指標のバッファに設定する方法を改善します。

メソッドにはより多くのバッファオブジェクトが含まれるようになります。これは、一目均衡表に5つのバッファオブジェクトと指標の外観を設計するための2つの補助ヒストグラムバッファがあるためです。それぞれ、すべてのバッファオブジェクトラインの値を格納するための変数の数が増加しました。

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL , *buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL , *buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL , *buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ;

標準指標のセットを処理する各コードブロックで、バッファデータ準備メソッドPreparingSetDataStdInd()により多くの値を渡すようになりました。



series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2, buffer_data3,buffer_data4 , buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2, buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4 , ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21, value30,value31,value40,value41 );

メソッドの最後に、一目均衡表標準指標のハンドラとゲーターオシレーターのハンドラを追加します。

case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ;

コードには、以前の記事で検討された他の標準指標を処理するためのコードブロックとは異なるアクションに関するコメントが含まれています。これは、一目均衡表指標の設計のためのデータの取得と処理のみに関係しています。ゲーターオシレーター指標の場合、すべてのロジックは他の標準指標の場合と同じままです。

ここで、標準指標一目均衡表とゲーターオシレーターのオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドを記述します。



以下は、ゲーターオシレーターの作成メソッドです。

int CBuffersCollection::CreateGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int shift= ::fmin (jaw_shift,teeth_shift); int handle=:: iGator (symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_GATOR : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); } return handle; }

指標ハンドルの作成時に、指標が「非ネイティブ」時間軸に描画される可能性があるかどうかに関係なく、入力にあるため、ゲーター計算のデータ元となるアリゲーター指標ラインのシフトのデータを渡します。 これらのデータはすべて、指標の内部計算に必要です。ゲーター標準指標のラインの視覚的シフトは、ゲーターの計算元となるアリゲーター指標の顎と歯のラインのシフトの値から最小値として計算されます。そして、この視覚的なシフトを、現在の時間軸で表示されるべきバーの数で乗算します。そして、指標のプロットされたバッファオブジェクトのシフト値を設定します。計算バッファオブジェクトの場合、バーの数を掛けずにシフトを設定します。

以下は、一目均衡表を作成するメソッドです。

int CBuffersCollection::CreateIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int handle=:: iIchimoku (symbol,timeframe,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ICHIMOKU : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrRed }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrBlue ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrSandyBrown ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrThistle ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrLime ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 0 ); CBuffer *tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrSandyBrown ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ) ; buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 1 ); tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrThistle ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); } return handle; }

ここでは、ゲーター標準指標のオブジェクトの作成と同様に、ハンドルを作成する場合は変更なしで入力を渡し、先行スパンAと先行スパンBのラインを表示するためのバッファオブジェクトを作成する場合はこれら2つのラインの間の領域をヒストグラムとして設計するための追加のバッファを渡し、シフトを乗算して、現在のチャートに表示する必要のあるバーの数を取得します。計算バッファオブジェクトを作成するときは、現在のチャートのバーの数を乗算せずにシフトを設定します。

基準線の計算期間は、先行スパンA線と先行スパンB線のシフトとして機能します。

追加のヒストグラムバッファを作成する場合、最初にすべての指標の標準パラメータを設定し、次にヒストグラムに対応するラインのバッファオブジェクトを取得し、ラインの取得されたバッファから値を取得する指標ラインについて、ヒストグラムの描画パラメータを同じに設定します。



ヒストグラムのバッファオブジェクトの場合、ラインをデータウィンドウに表示しないようにプロパティを設定します。これらのバッファはデザインにのみ必要であり、その値はデータ取得元の指標ラインに完全に対応しています。

これで、複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標を作成するためのライブラリのクラスとメソッドの改善が完了しました。カスタムプログラムで標準およびカスタムのマルチ指標を作成するための完全なメソッドセットができました。確かに、欠点がまだありますが、これらは、ライブラリ機能のさらなる開発で徐々に修正されます。



検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事から指標を取得し、新しい\MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part51\ フォルダーにTestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5およびTestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5という名前で2つの新しい指標を作成します。



1つはメインチャートに描画され、もう1つはサブウィンドウに描画されるため、パラメータ#propertyindicator_chart_windowまたは#propertyindicator_separate_windowによってのみ異なります。また、1番目のケースでは一目均衡表指標を作成し、2番目のケースではゲーターオシレーターを作成します。

指標タイプとラインのシフトを設定する文字列を入力から削除します。

sinput ENUM_INDICATOR InpIndType = IND_AC ; sinput int InpShift = 0 ;

TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5ファイルのOnInit()で一目均衡表のオブジェクトを作成します。

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateIchimoku(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 9 , 26 , 52 , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_ICHIMOKU ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnCalculate()ハンドラでは、作成された指標を1つのみ処理します。

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5ファイルでは同じ変更を加えますが、作成して処理するのは一目均衡表ではなく、ゲーターオシレーターです。プリプロセッサがサブウィンドウで指標を作成するためのヒントを設定します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2

EURUSD H4のデータを計算に使用するには、指標設定で示されたEURUSDH1チャートで両方の指標を起動します。標準指標と比較します。





ご覧のとおり、両方の指標のデータは標準指標のデータと一致しています。

両方の指標の完全なコードは、ここに添付されているファイルに記載されています。



次の段階

次の記事では、標準指標オブジェクトクラスとMQL4の互換性のために作業を開始します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テスト指標ファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。ダウンロードし、すべてを検証することが可能です。

質問や提案は記事のコメント欄にお願いします。

テスト指標はMQL5向けに開発されたのでご注意ください。

添付ファイルはMetaTrader 5のみを対象としています。現在のライブラリバージョンはMetaTrader 4ではテストされていません。



