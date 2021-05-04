DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第63部): 板情報とその抽象リクエストクラス

内容

概念

本稿では、板情報(DOM)を使用するための機能の実装を開始します。概念的には、DOMを使用するためのクラスは、以前に実装されたすべてのライブラリクラスと同じです。同時に、DOMに保存されている注文に関するデータを特徴とするDOMのモールドがあります。データは、OnBookEvent()ハンドラがアクティブ化されたときにMarketBookGet()関数によって取得されます。DOMに変更があった場合、DOMイベントへのアクティブなサブスクリプションを持つ銘柄ごとにイベントがハンドラ内でアクティブ化されます。

したがって、DOMクラスの構造は次のようになります。

DOM注文オブジェクトクラス — OnBookEvent()ハンドラが1つの銘柄に対してトリガーされたときにDOMから取得された複数の注文のうちの1つの注文のデータを記述するオブジェクト DOMモールドオブジェクトクラス — 1つの銘柄に対するOnBookEvent()ハンドラの1回のアクティブ化で同時にDOMから取得されたすべての注文のデータを記述するオブジェクト — 現在のDOMモールドを構成するオブジェクトのp1セット 1つの銘柄の各OnBookEvent()アクティブ化で時系列リストに入力されたp2オブジェクトシーケンスで構成される時系列クラス

DOMイベントへのサブスクリプションが有効になっている、使用されているすべての銘柄のDOMデータの時系列コレクションクラス

今日は、注文オブジェクトクラス(1)を実装し、現在の銘柄に対してOnBookEvent()がアクティブ化されたときのDOMデータの取得をテストします。 各注文のプロパティは、DOMでデータを提供するMqlBookInfo構造体で設定されます。 ENUM_BOOK_TYPE列挙体からの注文タイプ

注文価格



注文量



注文量(高精度)

DOMには、以下の4つの注文タイプがあります(ENUM_BOOK_TYPE列挙体から)。 売り注文

成行売り注文

買い注文

成行買い注文 ご覧のとおり、注文タイプには4つあります(2つは買いで2つは売り)。すべてのタイプの注文を2つに分割するには、既存のプロパティにもう1つのプロパティを追加する必要があります。これは、その方向(売りまたは買い)を示す注文ステータスです。これにより、すべての注文を需要と供給の2つにすばやく分割できます。 単一のDOMリクエストのオブジェクトは、注文オブジェクト(および他の多くのライブラリオブジェクト)と同様に作成されます。DOM抽象注文の基本オブジェクトと、注文タイプが指定された4つの子孫オブジェクトがあります。このようなオブジェクトを構築するという概念は、ライブラリ開発の最初の段階の第1部と第2部でで検討されました。



DOMを使用するためのクラスを実装する前に、新しいライブラリメッセージを追加し、ティックデータオブジェクトクラスをわずかに改善します。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL,

...

MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_TICKSERIES, MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA, MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ, MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE, MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TEXT_MBOOK_ORD, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET, };

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" } , { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" },

...

{ "Заявка в стакане цен" , "Order in Depth of Market" }, { "Объем" , "Volume" }, { "Объем c повышенной точностью" , "Volume Real" }, { "Сторона Buy" , "Buy side" }, { "Сторона Sell" , "Sell side" }, { "Заявка на продажу" , "Sell order" }, { "Заявка на покупку" , "Buy order" }, { "Заявка на продажу по рыночной цене" , "Sell order at market price" }, { "Заявка на покупку по рыночной цене" , "Buy order at market price" }, };

DOMをサブスクライブするときのエラーに関するメッセージの表示を、銘柄オブジェクトクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqhファイルに追加します。

bool CSymbol::BookAdd( void ) { this .m_book_subscribed=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookAdd ( this .m_name) #else false #endif); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed; if ( this .m_book_subscribed) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+ " " + this .m_name); else :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); return this .m_book_subscribed; }

サブスクリプション解除についても繰り返します。

bool CSymbol::BookClose( void ) { if (! this .m_book_subscribed) return true ; bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookRelease ( this .m_name) #else true #endif ); if (res) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= false ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+ " " + this .m_name); } else { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= true ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); } return res; }

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqhのティックシリーズクラスのティックシリーズ更新メソッドから、前の記事でテストのために残された銘柄チャートへのデバッグコメントの表示を削除します。

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; long end_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; if ( this . Symbol ()== "AUDUSD" ) Comment (DFUN, this . Symbol (), ", copied=" ,total, ", m_last_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time), ", end_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(end_time), ", total=" ,DataTotal()); this .m_last_time=end_time; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }

前回の記事の前回と現在のティックタイムを特徴とする銘柄チャートコメントとして検証データを表示する必要があったため、最後のティック時間がm_last_time変数にすぐに設定されるようになりました。今ではそれは必要なく、時間はすぐに変数に保存されます。

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; this .m_last_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }





板情報における抽象注文オブジェクトのクラス

すべてのライブラリオブジェクトがオブジェクトプロパティ定数を定義するための列挙セットを持つのと同様に、DOM注文の整数、実数、文字列オブジェクトプロパティの列挙も作成する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhにDOM注文オブジェクトのプロパティとパラメータの列挙を追加します。DOMで各注文を処理するイベントモデルを実装するつもりはないので(ある時点で注文書にはすべての注文の現在の状態が表示され、それらの変更は次の状態につながり、次のOnBookEvent()のアクティブ化で処理されます)、すべてのオブジェクトの定数のIDを維持して同じ形式にするためにDOMイベントの最後のコードの後に次のイベントのコードを指定する定数を追加するだけです。

#define MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 )

単一のDOM注文の2つの可能な状態(売りまたは買い)を特徴とする列挙を定義します。

enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS { MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY, MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL, };

DOM内のすべての注文をこれらのプロパティで並べ替えることで、これらのプロパティによって需要または供給のいずれかに属するDOM内のすべての注文をすばやく選択できます。



次に、DOM注文オブジェクトプロパティの整数、実数、文字列プロパティの列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS = 0 , MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE, MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME, }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE = MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL = (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 )

作成されたプロパティに従ってDOMで注文を並べ替える可能性のある基準の列挙を実装しましょう。

#define FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_MB_STR_PROP (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_MBOOK_ORD_MODE { SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE = FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_SYMBOL = FIRST_MB_STR_PROP, };

これで、DOMで抽象注文オブジェクトクラスを作成できるようになりました。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\で、すべてのCBaseObjライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトから継承されたCMarketBookOrdクラスのMarketBookOrd.mqhファイルを含む新しいBook\フォルダを作成します 。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMarketBookOrd : public CBaseObj { private : int m_digits; long m_long_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CMarketBookOrd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property); void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){;} protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public : ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS) this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BOOK_TYPE TypeOrd( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BOOK_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Digits () const { return this .m_digits; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return this .StatusDescription(); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; };

クラスの構成は、他のクラスのライブラリオブジェクトとまったく同じです。それらについては頻繁に言及してきました。詳細な説明は、最初と後続の記事にあります。

クラスメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

クラスのクローズドパラメトリックコンストラクタで、DOMからコンストラクタに渡される注文構造体からすべてのオブジェクトプロパティを設定します。



CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status , const MqlBookInfo &book_info , const string symbol) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); }

コンストラクタは、新しいDOM注文オブジェクトを作成するときに、クラスの子孫オブジェクトで指定された注文ステータスも受け取ります。

以下は、2つのCMarketBookOrdオブジェクトの指定されたプロパティの同等性を定義するための、指定されたプロパティによって2つのCMarketBookOrdオブジェクトを比較するメソッドです。

int CMarketBookOrd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CMarketBookOrd *obj_compared=node; if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

このメソッドは、プロパティを現在のオブジェクトの同じプロパティと比較する必要があるオブジェクトを受け取ります。比較対象のオブジェクトの指定されたプロパティ値が現在の値よりも低い場合、プロパティが等しい場合、より大きな場合は-1が返され、0が返されます。

以下は、すべてのプロパティによって2つのCMarketBookOrdオブジェクトを比較するメソッドです。これにより、比較された2つのオブジェクトの完全なIDを判別できます。

bool CMarketBookOrd::IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

ここでは、2つのオブジェクトの後続の各プロパティが1つずつ比較されます。オブジェクトが等しくない場合、falseが返されます。2つのオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティが等しいことを確認し、falseが取得されなかった場合は、trueを返します。両方のオブジェクトは完全に同一です。



以下は、操作ログ内のすべてのオブジェクトプロパティを表示するメソッドです。

void CMarketBookOrd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

後続の各プロパティの文字列の説明は、整数、実数、文字列オブジェクトのプロパティごとに3つのループで表示されます。

以下は、整数、実数、文字列オブジェクトプロパティの説明を返すメソッドです。



string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

各メソッドは、説明を返す必要があるプロパティを受け取ります。メソッドに渡されたプロパティに応じて、メソッドから最終的に返される文字列が作成されます。

以下は、短いオブジェクト名を返すメソッドです。

string CMarketBookOrd::Header( void ) { return this .TypeDescription()+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\"" ; }

このメソッドは、注文タイプの説明とその銘柄で構成される文字列を返します。

以下は、操作ログに短いオブジェクトの説明を表示するメソッドです。

void CMarketBookOrd::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header()); }

このメソッドは、前のメソッドで作成された文字列を操作ログに表示するだけです。

以下は、DOMの注文ステータスの説明を返すメソッドです。

string CMarketBookOrd::StatusDescription( void ) const { return ( Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL) : Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY) : "" ); }

注文「ステータス」に応じて、ステータスの説明を含む文字列が返されます。

DOM注文オブジェクトクラスはこれですべてです。

次に、この抽象注文オブジェクトから継承する4つのクラスを作成する必要があります。子孫クラスはDOMから新しい注文オブジェクトを作成するために使用されます。 作成された注文オブジェクトのステータスは、注文タイプに応じて、子孫クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで指定されます。





抽象注文オブジェクトの子孫クラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\に、CMarketBookBuyクラスのMarketBookBuy.mqhファイルを作成します。新しく作成されたCMarketBookOrd抽象注文クラスは親クラスになります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookBuy::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookBuy::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY); }

新しいDOM注文オブジェクトを作成するときは、親クラスコンストラクタで「買い側」を設定します。

整数および実数プロパティをサポートするフラグを返す仮想メソッドでは、trueを返します。各プロパティはオブジェクトによってサポートされます。

DOM注文オブジェクトの短い名前を返す仮想メソッドで、次の形式で文字列を返します。

タイプ "銘柄" : 価格 [VolumeReal]

以下は例です。

"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20123 [ 10.00 ]

DOM注文オブジェクトタイプの説明を返す仮想メソッドで、文字列「Buy order」を返します。



DOM抽象注文基本クラスから継承された残りの3つのクラスは、注文ステータスを除いて、検討対象のクラスと同じです。各クラスコンストラクタは、記述された注文オブジェクトに対応するステータスと、各オブジェクトによって記述されたDOM注文タイプに対応する文字列を返す仮想メソッドを備えています。これらのクラスはすべて、上記のフォルダと同じフォルダにあります。ここにそれらのリストを表示して、仮想メソッドを分析および比較できるようにします。

MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookBuyMarket::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookBuyMarket::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET); }

MarketBookSell.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookSell::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookSell::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL); }

MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookSellMarket::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookSellMarket::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET); }

今回の記事でやりたかったのはこれだけです。





検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part63\で TestDoEasyPart63.mq5として保存します。



EAを起動した後、仕事の設定で指定された銘柄のDOMをサブスクライブします。DOMを持つすべてのイベントは、 OnBookEvent()ハンドラに登録されます。したがって、このハンドラでは、イベントが現在の銘柄で発生したことを確認します。また、DOMスナップショットを取得し、既存のすべての注文を価格値で並び替えられたリストに保存します。次に、チャートのコメントのリストから最初と最後の注文を表示します。したがって、2つの極端なDOM注文(売りと買い)を表示します。操作ログで、最初のOnBookEvent()がアクティブ化した時に取得されたすべてのDOM注文のリストを表示します。

EAが新しく作成されたクラスを表示できるようにするには、それらをEAファイルにインクルードします(現在、CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトからアクセスすることはできません)。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh>

次に、EAでOnBookEvent()ハンドラを作成し、その中でDOMイベントの処理を実装する必要があります。

void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; CSymbol *sym=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (sym== NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if (symbol==sym.Name()) { MqlBookInfo book_array[]; if (! MarketBookGet (sym.Name(),book_array)) return ; list.Clear(); int total= ArraySize (book_array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (!list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; } CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=list.At( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; Comment ( DFUN,sym.Name(), ": " ,TimeMSCtoString(sym.Time()), ", array total=" ,total, ", book size=" ,sym.TicksBookdepth(), ", list.Total: " ,list.Total(), "

" , "Max: " ,ord_N.Header(), "

Min: " ,ord_0.Header() ); if (first) { for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord=list.At(i); ord.PrintShort(); } first= false ; } } delete list; }

コードのコメントにはすべての詳細が含まれています。質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。



EAをコンパイルし、現在の銘柄と時間枠を使用するように設定で事前に定義されている銘柄チャートで起動します。





EAが起動され、最初のDOM変更イベントが到着すると、現在のDOMスナップショットリストのパラメータが、最高の買いと最低の売りの2つの注文とともにグラフのコメントに表示されます。





操作ログには、現在のDOMスナップショットのすべての注文のリストが表示されます。

Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 11.391 "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20250 [ 250.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20245 [ 100.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20244 [ 50.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20242 [ 36.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20240 [ 16.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20239 [ 20.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20238 [ 50.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20236 [ 100.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20232 [ 250.00 ]





次の段階

次の記事では、DOMを使用するための機能を引き続き作成します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

DOMを使用するためのクラスは開発中であるため、この段階でカスタムプログラムで使用しないことを強くお勧めします。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

