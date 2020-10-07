DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第44部): 指標バッファオブジェクトのコレクションクラス

内容

概念

第39部から、カスタム指標を作成するためのライブラリの使用を検討し始めました。現在までにあるのは、時系列オブジェクトとそのコレクション、および指標バッファオブジェクト(基本抽象バッファとそれに基づく指標バッファ)です。

この記事では、単一のプログラムで任意の量(最大512)のバッファを高速に作成し、データを簡単に取得してアクセスできるようにするための指標バッファのコレクションの開発を開始します。

時系列コレクション — バッファコレクションのリンクを使用すると、任意の複数銘柄および複数期間指標を作成できますが、これは、次回の記事から行うつもりです。本稿では、9つの描画スタイルのいずれかを使用して任意の数のバッファを作成するための指標バッファのコレクションを開発およびテストします。現在、指標に描画されるバッファの最大数は512を超えることはできません。これは、多数のチャートを含む複雑な指標を作成するのに十分すぎるはずです。開発された機能は、このような多数のグラフィカル構造の作成と保守を簡素化することで、プロセス全体を、作成順に描画スタイルと番号、またはコレクション内のバッファインデックスによって作成されたバッファにアクセスするだけに減らします。



データの準備とバッファオブジェクトの改善

前回の記事では、基本抽象バッファの子孫である「指標バッファ」オブジェクトを作成しました。指標バッファとして割り当てられたdouble配列にアクセスしたり、そこからデータを読み取ったりするための補助メソッドを追加してみましょう。

既存の基本的な抽象バッファメソッドで十分ですが、描画スタイルのみに固有の子孫オブジェクトでカスタムメソッドを作成すると、ステータス(描画スタイル)でバッファにアクセスするときに、double配列に簡単にアクセスできるようになり、カスタム指標を作成する際の柔軟性を高めます。

新しいライブラリメッセージを追加しましょう。新しいメッセージインデックスを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqhに追加します。

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NONE,

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{ "Не удалось изменить размер массива цветов" , "Failed to resize color array" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" } , { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" } , { "Да" , "Yes" },

...

{ "Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers)" , "Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers)" }, { "Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов" , "Maximum number of indicator buffers reached" } , { "Нет отрисовки" , "No drawing" },

指標は最大512個のバッファを使用できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhにそれを指定するマクロ置換を追加します。

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 )

もちろん、「512」の値を使用することもできますが、開発者がいつかこの値を増やした場合、すべてのファイルでこの値を検索してこの値への参照がある場合新しい値に修正する必要がないため、マクロ置換の方が便利です。代わりに、マクロ置換値を変更するだけで済みます。

検索と並べ替えに不要であると以前に識別されたプロパティで、バッファオブジェクトを検索して選択する必要があります。



並べ替えに適用されないすべてのプロパティは、常にプロパティ列挙リストの最後に配置されます。また、並び替え時に未使用のプロパティの数を指定するマクロ置換が有効になります。プロパティを並べ替え可能として設定するには、プロパティ列挙リストの最後から、現在並べ替えが許可されているプロパティの近くにプロパティを移動し、並べ替えで未使用のプロパティの新しい数を指定する必要があります。

もちろん、可能な並び替え基準の列挙を新しいプロパティ(並び替えに使用できるプロパティ)で補足する必要もあります。並び替え基準列挙リストで新しく追加されたプロパティの場所は、プロパティ列挙リストでのこれらのプロパティの場所と一致する必要があります。これらのプロパティを並び替えで使用できるようにしています。

紛らわしいように聞こえますが、実際にはすべてが単純です。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhを開いて、必要な変更を加えます。



以前は、整数バッファオブジェクトのプロパティが次の順序で配置されていました。

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT , }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 6 )

ここでは、2つのプロパティを並び替え可能にします。これには、それらをもっと上に動かして並べ替えに使用されないプロパティの数を6 から2に変更します。

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT , BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

ここでは、リストの最後にある2つのプロパティのみが並べ替えに参加しないことを指定しました。

これらの新しいプロパティを並べ替え基準に追加しましょう。

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE , SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT , SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, };

ご覧のとおり、並べ替え基準の列挙リストでのそれらの場所は、列挙での整数プロパティの場所と一致しています。プロパティの並べ替えの順序は、オブジェクトプロパティの列挙のプロパティの順序と一致する必要があるため、基準の列挙は必須の条件です。これについては、第3部で説明しました。



ここでは、バッファオブジェクトをプロパティで並べ替えることについて説明しているので、バッファオブジェクトをプロパティで検索するためのツールを準備します。コレクションに格納されているすべてのライブラリオブジェクトにこのような機能をすでに導入しました。それでは、バッファオブジェクトも検索するメソッドを書いてみましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqhを開いてバッファクラスファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"

クラス本体の一番下(時系列バーの操作メソッドを宣言するブロックの後)に、指標バッファの操作メソッドを宣言するブロックを追加します。

static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); };

ファイルの最後に、クラス本体で宣言されているすべてのメソッドを追加します。

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

CSelectクラスについては第3部で詳しく説明しました。



抽象バッファとその子孫のクラスを少し改善してみましょう。

バッファオブジェクトのプロパティによる検索と並べ替えを実行するため、 CSelectクラスファイルを抽象バッファクラスファイル( \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh)にインクルードしましょう。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"

これで、CSelectクラスがCBufferクラスとそのすべての子孫に表示されます。



クラスのpublicセクションに、バッファオブジェクトのカスタム名を設定するメソッドを記述します。

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBuffer* compared_obj) const ; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } CBuffer( void ){;} protected :

バッファにカスタム名を設定すると、コレクションリストでの後続の検索用にバッファに名前を付けることができます。



指定された時系列インデックスからバッファ値を返すメソッドと、指定された時系列インデックスのバッファに割り当てられた色を返すメソッドがあります。ただし、指定された時系列インデックス内のバッファに設定されたカラーのインデックスを返すメソッドはありません。実際、バッファ自体にはカラー値を設定していません。代わりに、カラーインデックス(指定された時系列位置に線を描画するために使用される色のシリアル番号(カラーバッファに割り当てられたもののうち)を指定する値)を設定します。

これを修正しましょう。指定された時系列位置のバッファに設定されたカラーインデックスを返すさらに別のメソッドを宣言し、指定された時系列位置のバッファカラーを返すメソッドの名前をGetColorBufferValue()からGetColorBufferValueColor()に変更します。



virtual int GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const ; double GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const ; int GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const ; color GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const ;

これで、宣言されたバッファの色を処理する2つのメソッドができました。1つは色を返し、もう1つはカラーインデックスを返します。



クラス本体の外側で、カラーインデックスを返すメソッドを実装し、バッファクラスを返すメソッドの実装を修正します。

int CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return ( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); } color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int color_index= this .GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index); return (color_index> WRONG_VALUE ? ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index] : clrNONE ); }

以前は、メソッドは1つしかなく、カラーインデックスはその内部で取得されていました。

color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValue( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); int color_index=( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); return ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index]; }

これで、この計算は別のGetColorBufferValueIndex()メソッドに移動されましたが、バーの色の戻りメソッドでは、インデックス計算の代わりに新しいメソッドの呼び出しが使用されるようになりました。



抽象バッファの子孫である矢印バッファオブジェクトクラス(残りのバッファクラスと同様)を作成するときに、改善を行いました。矢印コードを設定およびシフトするための仮想メソッドはCBufferクラスで宣言されていますが、子孫クラスに実装するのを忘れています。これを修正しましょう。

矢印バッファオブジェクトクラス\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqhのファイルを開き、これらのメソッドを宣言します。また、指標バッファによって割り当てられた配列との間で設定するおよび返す別の2つのメソッドを追加します。

class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code); virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift); void SetData ( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData ( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } };

クラス本体の外で、矢印コードを設定およびシフトするメソッドを実装します。

void CBufferArrow:: SetArrowCode ( const uchar code) { this . SetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE,code); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,code); } void CBufferArrow:: SetArrowShift ( const int shift) { this . SetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT,shift); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,shift); }

メソッドは、渡された値を適切なバッファオブジェクトプロパティに書き込み、このプロパティを描画されたバッファオブジェクトバッファに設定します。



単一バッファを備えて、バッファ配列値をバッファオブジェクトに設定するメソッドおよびバッファオブジェクトからバッファ配列に値を返すメソッドの2つをバッファオブジェクトファイルに追加します(線(BufferLine.mqh)、セクション(BufferSection.mqh)、ゼロからのヒストグラム(BufferHistogram.mqh))。



void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); }

2つのレンダリング用バッファを備えた、バッファオブジェクトデータバッファ配列の値をバッファオブジェクトファイルに設定するメソッドおよびバッファオブジェクトファイルからバッファオブジェクトデータバッファ配列に値を返す4つのメソッドをバッファオブジェクトファイルに追加します(2つのデータ配列のヒストグラム(BufferHistogram2.mqh)、ジグザグ(BufferZigZag.mqh)、2つのデータ配列間の塗りつぶし(BufferFilling.mqh))。

void SetData0( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } void SetData1( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 1 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData0( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } double GetData1( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index); }

4つのレンダリング用バッファを備えた、OHLC値をバッファオブジェクトデータバッファ配列に設定メソッドおよびバッファオブジェクトデータバッファ配列からOHLCに値を返す8つのメソッドを追加します(バー(BufferBars.mqh)、ローソク足(BufferCandles.mqh))。

void SetDataOpen( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataHigh( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 1 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataLow( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 2 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataClose( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 3 ,series_index, value ); } double GetDataOpen( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } double GetDataHigh( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index); } double GetDataLow( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 2 ,series_index); } double GetDataClose( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 3 ,series_index); }

もちろん、基本的なSetBufferValue()およびGetBufferValue()抽象バッファオブジェクトの既に記述されたメソッドがなくても問題はありませんが、これらのメソッドでは必要なバッファ番号を指定する必要があります。エンドユーザの作業を簡素化するために最善を尽くします。したがって、適用するメソッドを選択する機能を実装します。



これで、指標バッファオブジェクトのコレクションクラスを開発する準備が整いました。

このクラスには、作成されたすべてのバッファオブジェクトのリストが含まれ、プログラムで使用するためのバッファを作成および取得する機能が提供されます。以前のコレクションクラスとは異なり、ここでは、同じプロパティを持つ同じオブジェクトが存在するかどうかを確認する必要はありません。代わりに、さまざまなイベントを視覚化するために同じバッファを使用できます。



バッファオブジェクトのコレクションクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\で、標準ライブラリの基本的なCObjectクラスを持つBuffersCollection.mqhファイルを作成します。ライブラリ基本リストとバッファオブジェクトのクラスファイルをただちにインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh" class CBuffersCollection : public CObject {

クラス本体に必要なコンテンツを入力して(残念ながら、それほど多くはありません)、その目的を検討しましょう。

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int PlotsTotal( void ); int BuffersTotal( void ); bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number); CBuffersCollection(); };

したがって、m_listは、作成されたすべてのバッファオブジェクトを追加して保存するリストです。これは、CObjectクラスインスタンスへのポインタの動的配列のクラスの子孫です。

次に作成される指標バッファのインデックスを指定するには、次に描画されるバッファのインデックスを返すGetIndexNextPlot()privateメソッドが必要ですが、GetIndexNextBase()メソッド(private)新しく作成されたバッファオブジェクトの指標バッファとして割り当てることができる実配列のインデックスを指定するには、次の基本バッファのインデックスを返す必要があります。



これを明確にしましょう。指標バッファを作成するときは、データウィンドウでその番号(描画されたバッファ番号)を指定し、それをdouble 配列(基本バッファ配列のインデックス)にバインドします。何故「基本的」なのでしょうか。描画バッファは複数の配列を使用できます。指標として割り当てられた最初の配列のみが基本です。描画に使用される他の配列のインデックスは、「基本配列」+ Nに等しくなります。

したがって、2つの配列に基づく3つの色付きバッファの場合、描画と基本のインデックスは次のようになります。

1番目のバッファ

描画バッファ : インデックス0

基本配列 : インデックス0



2番目のバッファ: インデックス1



カラー配列: インデックス2

2番目のバッファ

描画バッファ : インデックス1

基本配列 : インデックス3



2番目の配列: インデックス4



カラー配列: インデックス5

3番目のバッファ

描画バッファ : インデックス2

基本配列 : インデックス6



2番目の配列: インデックス7



カラー配列: インデックス8

ご覧のとおり、インデックスは、描画されたバッファと各バッファごとの基本配列に対して個別です。指標に複数のバッファが適用されている場合、混乱しやすくなります。コレクションクラスは、描画されたバッファとその配列に正しいインデックスを自動的に割り当てます。これは、プログラムからいつでも参照できることを意味します。

CreateBuffer()メソッドは、新しいバッファを作成し、それをコレクションリストに配置します。

GetObject()メソッドとGetList()メソッドは、コレクションクラスオブジェクトへのポインタと、それに応じてコレクションクラスのバッファオブジェクトのリストを返します。

PlotsTotal()メソッドBuffersTotal() メソッドは、コレクション内に作成された描画バッファの数と、それに応じてすべての描画バッファを構築するために使用された配列の総数を返します。



以下は、特定の描画スタイルでバッファオブジェクトを作成するためのパブリックメソッドです。

bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_LINE ); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION ); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM ); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 ); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG ); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_BARS ); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ); }

メソッドは、CreateBuffer()バッファオブジェクトを作成するためのprivateメソッドの結果を返して作成されたバッファの描画スタイルを指定します。



GetBufferByPlot()メソッドは、描画されたバッファインデックスによってバッファへのポインタを返します。



以下は、シリアル番号でバッファオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。

CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number);

特定の描画スタイルのオブジェクトを、作成順に番号で返します。

次の例でこれを明確にしましょう。

描画されたバッファインデックス0、1、2、3を使用して4つのBufferArrow()矢印バッファを作成しました。

次に、描画されたバッファインデックスが4、5、6、7、8の5つのBufferLine()ラインバッファを作成しました。

次に、3番目の矢印バッファ(インデックスが2)と4番目の行バッファ(インデックスが7)を操作する必要があります。

3番目の矢印バッファへのポインタを取得するには、(インデックスではなく)シリアル番号でポインタを取得するだけです。数はゼロから数える必要があります。たとえば、3番目の矢印バッファが必要な場合は、次のように取得する必要があります。

CBufferArrow *buffer_arrow=GetBufferArrow( 2 );

4番目の線バッファへのポインタは次のように取得されます。

CBufferLine *buffer_line=GetBufferLine(3);





次に、宣言されたすべてのメソッドの実装について考えてみましょう。

クラスコンストラクタ:

CBuffersCollection::CBuffersCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID); }

リストをクリアし、リストの並び替え済みリストフラグを設定し、コレクションタイプの指標バッファコレクションリストIDを設定します。

以下は、次に描画されるバッファのインデックスを返すメソッド次の基本バッファのインデックスを返すメソッドです。

int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextPlot( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) index= 0 ; else { CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index=buffer.IndexPlot()+ 1 ; } return index; } int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextBase( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) index= 0 ; else { CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index=buffer.IndexNextBuffer(); } return index; }

これら2つのメソッドのロジックは同じで、コードのコメントで説明しています。



以下は、新しいバッファオブジェクトを作成し、それをコレクションリストに配置するメソッドです。



bool CBuffersCollection::CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status) { int index_plot= this .GetIndexNextPlot(); int index_base= this .GetIndexNextBase(); if (index_plot== WRONG_VALUE || index_base== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; if ( this .m_list.Total()==IND_BUFFERS_MAX) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED)); return false ; } string descript=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (status), 14 ); CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (status) { case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : buffer= new CBufferArrow(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : buffer= new CBufferLine(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : buffer= new CBufferSection(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : buffer= new CBufferHistogram(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : buffer= new CBufferHistogram2(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : buffer= new CBufferZigZag(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : buffer= new CBufferFilling(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : buffer= new CBufferBars(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : buffer= new CBufferCandles(index_plot,index_base); break ; default : break ; } if (buffer== NULL ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ), " " ,descript); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(buffer)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER)); delete buffer; return false ; } buffer.SetName( "Buffer" +descript+ "(" +( string )buffer.IndexPlot()+ ")" ); return true ; }

ロジックは、ここのコメントにも記載されています。CBuffer抽象バッファオブジェクトを宣言していることに注意してください。ただし、実際には、ステータスによってメソッドに渡される描画タイプを使用して新しいオブジェクトを作成します(ステータスは描画スタイルを表します)。すべてのバッファオブジェクトは抽象バッファオブジェクトの子孫であるため、このような宣言とオブジェクトの作成は許容され、便利です。



以下は、プロットインデックス(データウィンドウのインデックス)によってバッファを返すメソッドです。



CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT,plot_index,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()== 1 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

CSelectクラスを使用すると、指定したインデックスを持つバッファオブジェクトのみを含むリストを取得できます(リストにはオブジェクトが1つだけあります)。取得したリストからバッファオブジェクト(見つかった場合)を返します。コレクションリストにそのようなオブジェクトがない場合、NULLを返します。



以下は、特定のタイプのバッファオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

CBufferArrow *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferArrow( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferLine *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferLine( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferSection *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferSection( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferHistogram *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferHistogram2 *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferZigZag *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferFilling *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferFilling( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferBars *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferBars( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferCandles *CBuffersCollection::GetBuffer Candles ( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); }

すべてのメソッドは同じなので、そのうちの1つだけを考えてみましょう。

必要な描画スタイルのみのバッファオブジェクトを含むリストを取得します。

リストが取得され、空ではない場合は、取得されたリストから指定されたインデックスでオブジェクトを返します。

リストでは、オブジェクトはインデックスの昇順で配置されているため、インデックスの調整は必要ありません。

インデックスがリストの外にある場合、CArrayObjクラスのAt()メソッドはNULLを返します。

リストが取得できなかったか空の場合は、NULLを返します。



以下は、描画されたバッファの数とすべての指標配列の数を返すメソッドです。

int CBuffersCollection::PlotsTotal( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); return (buffer!= NULL ? buffer.IndexPlot()+ 1 : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CBuffersCollection::BuffersTotal( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); return ( buffer!= NULL ? buffer.IndexNextBuffer() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

メソッドのロジックは似ています。必要なプロパティの値が最も高いインデックスを取得します。取得したインデックスによってコレクションリストからバッファオブジェクトを取得します。バッファが取得された場合、メソッドに対応するプロパティを返します。それ以外の場合は-1を返します。

これで、指標バッファコレクションクラスの開発は完了です。

次に、ライブラリベースのプログラムのクラスメソッドへのアクセスを提供する必要があります。私の場合、これはCEngineライブラリの基本オブジェクトクラスで行われます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhを開いて必要な変更を加えます。ここでは、指標バッファコレクションクラスの作成済みのメソッドを複製し、便宜上補助メソッドを追加するだけです。

まず、クラスファイルをインクルードし、バッファコレクションクラスのオブジェクトを宣言します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

publicクラスセクションで、同じ名前のバッファコレクションクラスメソッドの結果を呼び出して返すメソッドを記述し、バッファコレクションクラスを操作するための追加のメソッドを宣言します。

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CBuffersCollection *GetBuffersCollection( void ) { return & this .m_buffers; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffers( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetList(); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); } CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); } CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); } CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); } CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); } CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); } CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); } CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); } CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); } int BufferPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PlotsTotal(); } int BuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.BuffersTotal(); } bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } double BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close); void BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close); color BufferColorArrow( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorLine( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorSection( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorFilling( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorBars( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorCandles( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index);

以下は、描画スタイルと同じ描画スタイルのバッファシリアル番号で特定のバッファデータを返すメソッドです。



double CEngine::BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return ( buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

すべてのメソッドは同じです。Candles描画スタイルでバッファオブジェクトのCloseバッファ値を返すメソッドを考えてみましょう。

このメソッドは、Candlesスタイルの作成されたすべてのバッファからCandlesスタイルのバッファシリアル番号を受け取り(特定の描画スタイルのバッファ番号が何を意味するかを上で詳細に検討しました)、CloseCandleバッファデータを取得する必要がある時系列インデックスを受け取ります。



バッファコレクションクラスのGetBufferCandles()メソッドを使用して、必要なバッファへのポインタを受け取ります。バッファを受け取った場合は、指定された時系列インデックスでCloseバッファからデータを返します。その他の場合は「空の値」を返します。



今説明したのとは反対のメソッドです。描画スタイルとシリアル番号によって、適切なバッファオブジェクトの特定のバッファの値を指定された時系列インデックスに設定します。

void CEngine::BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataLow(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataClose(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataLow(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataClose(series_index, value ); }

すべてのメソッドは同じです。時系列インデックスによる値を、シリアル番号によるCandles描画スタイルのバッファオブジェクトのCloseバッファに設定するメソッドを考えてみましょう。

バッファコレクションクラスのGetBufferCandles()メソッドを使用して、Candles描画スタイルのバッファオブジェクトをシリアル番号で取得します。

オブジェクトの取得に失敗した場合は、メソッドを終了します。メソッドに渡された値を、取得した必要なバッファオブジェクトのCloseバッファに時系列インデックスで設定します。

指定された時系列インデックスによってOHLC値をBarsおよびCandlesバッファオブジェクトのすべてのバッファに同時に設定する、さらに2つの個別のメソッドがあります。

void CEngine::BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); }

ここではすべて上記と同じです。ただし、4つのバッファオブジェクトバッファすべてのすべての値が渡され、メソッドに設定されます。



以下は、描画スタイルとシリアル番号によって、指定された色を特定のバッファオブジェクトのカラーバッファ時系列の指定されたインデックスに返すメソッドです。

color CEngine::BufferColorArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorZigZag( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorFilling( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorBars( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorCandles( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return ( buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); }

ここではすべてが似ています。必要なバッファオブジェクトをその番号で取得します、オブジェクトを取得できた場合は 指定された時系列インデックスでカラーバッファに設定された色を返します。その他の場合は、「色が未設定」を返します。



(カラー値ではなく)カラーインデックス値は実際にはカラーバッファに設定されているため、特定のバッファオブジェクトのカラーインデックスを指定された時系列インデックスによってカラーバッファから返す適切なメソッドがあります。

int CEngine::BufferColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); }

ここでのすべては、メソッドがカラーインデックスを返すことを除いて、カラーを返すメソッドと同じです。

これらはすべて、指標バッファのコレクションクラスをテストするために必要なCEngineクラスの改善です。







バッファコレクションを使用して指標を作成する機能のテスト

バッファコレクションクラスをテストするために、前の記事の指標を使用して、新しいフォルダ\MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part44\にTestDoEasyPart44.mq5として保存します。

ヘッダ全体は次のようになります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10 ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawArrow = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawLine = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawSection = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram2 = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawZigZag = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawFilling = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawBars = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawCandles = INPUT_YES; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

すべてのバッファオブジェクトファイルのインクルードを「includes」ブロックから削除します。これらはすでにライブラリにインクルードされています。



#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh>

コンパイラの描画バッファとインジケータバッファの数を設定します。

#property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10

指標に複数のさまざまなバッファが予想される場合は、「指を数える」のではなく、初期段階で任意の値を設定するだけで済みます。指標を初めて起動すると、誤って指定した場合に備えて、描画されたバッファと指標バッファの有効な数を示すアラートが表示されます。

ライブラリは、作成された指標バッファに、作成順に描画スタイルと番号でアクセスすることを意味します。プログラムから直接バッファプロパティにアクセスすることはまだ実装されていません。これまでのところ、バッファ配列にアクセスすることしかできません。今日は、コレクションからバッファオブジェクトのリストを受け取り、リストから直接バッファにアクセスして(このような機能はすべてのオブジェクトコレクションに存在します)、作成されたオブジェクトを直接操作することで、この制限を回避します。したがって、CObjectオブジェクトへのポインタの動的配列を「指標バッファ」として使用しましょう。







OnInit()ハンドラで、テストに必要なバッファを準備し、2つの異なる方法でアクセスできるかどうかを確認します。

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateSection(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram2(); engine.BufferCreateZigZag(); engine.BufferCreateFilling(); engine.BufferCreateBars(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); if (engine.BufferPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BufferPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; list_buffers=engine.GetListBuffers(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_buffers.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(i); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff. Print (); } CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); } CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow( 1 ); if (buff!= NULL ) { buff.SetWidth( 2 ); buff.SetArrowCode( 161 ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

バッファの作成が簡単になりました。あるタイプまたは別のタイプの指標バッファを作成するように設計されたライブラリメソッドを使用します。ライブラリはすべての配列関数を引き継ぎ、作成されたバッファのプロパティを作成後に変更できます。すぐに指標ヘッダの#propertyで指定された数のバッファを確認します。バッファ数の指定を間違えた場合は、適切な警告が表示されます。このようなチェックは、指標を開発するときに便利です。その後、コードから削除できます。

バッファへのアクセスをテストするために2つのメソッドを使用してみましょう。

まず、GetBufferByPlot()メソッドを使用して、描画されたバッファインデックスによってジグザグバッファにアクセスします。このメソッドでは、描画されたバッファインデックスが指定されます(ここではインデックスです)。ジグザグの場合は5)、

次に、最後に作成された最後の矢印バッファにアクセスします。それは2番目の矢印バッファです。GetBufferArrow()メソッドを使用してアクセスしましょう。このメソッドでは、必要な矢印バッファのシリアル番号を指定します(ここでは、カウントはゼロから始まるため、番号は1です)。



OnCalculate()ハンドラは、データがローソク足バッファオブジェクトメソッドを使用してキャンドルバッファとバーバッファに設定されることを除いて、ほとんど変更されていません(データを1つずつOpen、High、Low、およびCloseに書き込みます)。また、すべてのOHLC値を一度にバーバッファ配列に書き込みます。したがって、バッファオブジェクトを操作するために作成されたすべてのメソッドの動作を確認できます。

for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(j); buff.ClearData( 0 ); if (!IsUse(buff.Status())) continue ; if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 1 ) buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,close[i]); else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 2 ) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,open[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 1 ,i,close[i]); } else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 4 ) { if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { CBufferCandles *candle=buff; candle.SetDataOpen(i,open[i]); candle.SetDataHigh(i,high[i]); candle.SetDataLow(i,low[i]); candle.SetDataClose(i,close[i]); } else { engine.BufferSetDataBars( 0 ,i,open[i],high[i],low[i],close[i]); } } if (open[i]<close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 0 ); else if (open[i]>close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 1 ); else buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 2 ); } }

完全な指標コードは、以下に添付されているファイルで提供されます。

指標をコンパイルして、銘柄チャートで起動します。設定で単一の矢印バッファを表示するように設定します。このバッファは、チャート上にドットとして表示されます。ただし、最後に作成された2番目の矢印バッファもあります。OnInit()の2番目の矢印バッファにアクセスして、コードとアイコンのサイズを変更しました。したがって、バッファオブジェクトを操作するために作成されたすべてのメソッドの動作を確認できます。

CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow( 1 ); if (buff!= NULL ) { buff.SetWidth( 2 ); buff.SetArrowCode( 161 ); }

特定のバッファタイプに番号でアクセスしてオブジェクトを取得できた場合、2つの矢印バッファがグラフに表示されます。最初のバッファはドットで表示され、2番目のバッファはサイズが2の円で表示されます。

Plotインデックスでバッファオブジェクトを返すメソッドを使用してジグザグバッファを受信することにより、ジグザグ線幅を設定しました。ジグザグ表示を接続し、その線幅がOnInit()で設定された線幅に対応していることを確認します。

CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); }

最後に、バーとローソク足がどのように表示されるかを見てみましょう。バッファ配列に価格値を書き込むメソッドが機能する場合は、バーとローソク足がチャートに正しく表示されるはずです。



確認しましょう。





ご覧のとおり、すべてが想定どおりに機能します。







次の段階

次の記事では、複数銘柄モードと複数期間モードでの指標操作の配置に関して、指標バッファコレクションクラスの開発を継続します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。テスト指標はMQL5向けに開発されたのでご注意ください。

添付ファイルはMetaTrader 5のみを対象としています。現在のライブラリバージョンはMetaTrader 4ではテストされていません。

指標バッファコレクションを作成してテストした後で、MetaTrader 4にいくつかのMQL5機能を実装してみます。

