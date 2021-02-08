DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第59部): 単一ティックのデータを格納するオブジェクト

目次

概念

本稿からは、ティックデータを処理するライブラリ機能を開発します。

ティックデータの保存と使用の概念は、最小データ単位がバーである時系列データの保存の概念に似ています。バーオブジェクトは、対応する時間枠に属するリストに格納され、対応する時間枠は、銘柄に属するリストに格納されます。

ティックデータストレージの概念では、データ量の最小単位は1ティックの価格構造の値でなければなりません。このような値は、最後の価格を銘柄ごとに保存するMqlTick構造体を使用して記述されます。このような値を格納するオブジェクトには、スプレッド(売り気配値と買い気配値の差)、およびオブジェクトによって1ティックが記述されているデータの銘柄の追加のプロパティがあります。

リスト構造をより便利にするために、ティックデータを含むオブジェクトの独自のリストが銘柄ごとに作成されます。もちろん、ティックデータオブジェクトの各リストは自動的に更新され、新しく受信したティックの新しいデータが追加されます。一方、リストのサイズは、ライブラリユーザーが決定したボリュームでサポートされます。

ライブラリ内のデータストレージの概念には、リストに保存されているオブジェクトプロパティのいずれかによる検索と並べ替えが備わっており、後で使用したり分析調査を実行したりするために必要なデータを受け取ることができます。したがって、ティックデータは同じ機能を持ちます。これによりティックデータフローをすばやく分析し、発生の性質の変化またはセットパターンの検索などを追跡できます。



データの準備

他のライブラリオブジェクトと同様に、パラメータの説明を表示し、オブジェクトプロパティの列挙を作成して、リストでの検索やこれらのプロパティによるオブジェクトの並べ替えを可能にするテキストメッセージを追加する必要があります。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_TICK_TEXT_TICK, MSG_TICK_TIME_MSC, MSG_TICK_TIME, MSG_TICK_VOLUME, MSG_TICK_FLAGS, MSG_TICK_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_TICK_SPREAD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_CHANGED_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_BID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_ASK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_LAST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_VOLUME, };

新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, { "Tick" }, { "Last price update time in milliseconds" }, { "Last price update time" }, { "Volume for the current Last price" }, { "Flags" }, { "Volume for the current \"Last\" price with increased accuracy" }, { "Spread" }, { "Changed data on a tick:" }, { "Bid price change" }, { "Ask price change" }, { "Last price change" }, { "Volume change" }, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhファイルに、ティックデータオブジェクトの整数、実数、および文字列プロパティを指定するための列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER { TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC = 0 , TICK_PROP_TIME, TICK_PROP_VOLUME, TICK_PROP_FLAGS, }; #define TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define TICK_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE { TICK_PROP_BID = TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, TICK_PROP_ASK, TICK_PROP_LAST, TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, TICK_PROP_SPREAD, }; #define TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING { TICK_PROP_SYMBOL = (TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 )

列挙ごとに、並べ替えで使用および未使用のプロパティの総数を指定します。



上記で指定されたプロパティによる検索と並べ替えを有効にするには、ティックデータの並べ替えの可能な基準が指定されるさらに別の列挙を追加します。

#define FIRST_TICK_DBL_PROP (TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_TICK_STR_PROP (TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_TICK_MODE { SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC = 0 , SORT_BY_TICK_TIM, SORT_BY_TICK_VOLUME, SORT_BY_TICK_FLAGS, SORT_BY_TICK_BID = FIRST_TICK_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_TICK_ASK, SORT_BY_TICK_LAST, SORT_BY_TICK_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_TICK_SPREAD, SORT_BY_TICK_SYMBOL = FIRST_TICK_STR_PROP, };





以前、第38部で、指定した銘柄への新しいティックの到着を追跡するための「新しいティック」オブジェクトを作成しました。

オブジェクトは、ライブラリディレクトリの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\フォルダのファイルNewTickObj.mqhにあります。

オブジェクトの現在の銘柄を指定するための銘柄設定メソッドにNULL値(または空の文字列)を渡すことができるように、オブジェクトクラスを改善します。

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); }

また、クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで、新しいティックフラグを格納するm_new_tick変数にfalse値を設定します。

CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol), m_new_tick( false ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

以前は、この変数はどこでも初期値で初期化されていませんでした。これは正しくありません。







ティックデータオブジェクトクラス

「新規ティック」オブジェクトのクラスのフォルダ\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\に、ティックデータオブジェクトクラス新しいファイルDataTick.mqhを作成します。

このオブジェクトは、ライブラリクラスにとって新しいものではありません。すべてが標準です。クラス本体を分析してみましょう。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CDataTick : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; int m_digits; long m_long_prop[TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : void SetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CDataTick *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataTick* compared_obj) const ; CDataTick(){;} CDataTick( const string symbol, const MqlTick &tick); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property); void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string FlagsDescription( void ); datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME); } uint Flags( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_FLAGS); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_BID); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_ASK); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_LAST); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double Spread( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_SPREAD); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_SYMBOL); } datetime TimeBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iTime ( this . Symbol (),timeframe, this .Index(timeframe)); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe), this .Time()); } bool IsChangeBid() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BID )== TICK_FLAG_BID ); } bool IsChangeAsk() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_ASK )== TICK_FLAG_ASK ); } bool IsChangeLast() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_LAST )== TICK_FLAG_LAST ); } bool IsChangeVolume() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME )== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME ); } bool IsChangeBuy() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BUY )== TICK_FLAG_BUY ); } bool IsChangeSell() const { return (( this .Flags( )& TICK_FLAG_SELL )== TICK_FLAG_SELL ); } };

ライブラリオブジェクトの構成とその作成については、最初の記事で詳しく説明されています。主な変数とメソッドを調べて、クラスでの実装をさらに分析しましょう。



クラスのprivateセクションには、補助変数、オブジェクトの整数、実数、および文字列プロパティの値を格納するための配列が含まれています。また、配列内に物理的に配置されている実際のプロパティインデックスを返すメソッドもあります。



クラスのpublicセクションには、指定されたプロパティの値を設定して、対応するオブジェクトプロパティ配列に返すためのメソッド、1つまたは別のプロパティをサポートするオブジェクトのフラグを返すメソッド。オブジェクトを検索、比較、並び替えするためのメソッド、およびクラスコンストラクタが含まれています。



オブジェクトプロパティの説明を表示するメソッドとオブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを簡素化するメソッドもあります。



それでは、クラスメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタに、銘柄および現在のティックデータが入力された構造体が渡されます。



CDataTick::CDataTick( const string symbol , const MqlTick &tick ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME,tick.time); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC,tick.time_msc); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME,tick.volume); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_FLAGS,tick.flags); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_BID,tick.bid); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_ASK,tick.ask); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_LAST,tick.last); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,tick.volume_real); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_SPREAD,tick.ask-tick.bid); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); }

コンストラクタ内で、ティック構造からの対応する値とティックデータの取得元の銘柄をオブジェクトプロパティに入力するだけです。

以下は、指定されたプロパティによってオブジェクトの2つのパラメータを比較するメソッドです。



int CDataTick::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDataTick *obj_compared=node; if (mode<TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

現在のオブジェクトを比較する必要があるオブジェクトへのポインタと、2つのオブジェクトを比較するプロパティのタイプを、メソッドに渡す必要があります。

渡されたオブジェクト比較のモードに応じて、2つのオブジェクトのこれらのプロパティを比較し、現在のオブジェクトのプロパティの値が、比較されたオブジェクトのプロパティの値よりも多い/少ない場合は、それぞれ1 / -1 / 0を返します。

以下は、同一性のために2つのオブジェクトを比較するメソッドです。

bool CDataTick::IsEqual(CDataTick *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

ここでは、比較のためのオブジェクトへのポインタがメソッドに渡されます。次に、各プロパティグループによる3つのループで、2つのオブジェクトの連続する各プロパティを比較します。比較されたオブジェクトの同じプロパティとプロパティの少なくとも1つが等しくない場合は、falseを返します。3つのループすべてが完了すると、trueが返されます(2つのオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティは同じです)。これは、オブジェクトが同一であることを意味します。



以下は、操作ログにすべてのオブジェクトプロパティを表示するメソッドです。

void CDataTick:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

ここでは、各オブジェクトプロパティグループによる3つのループで、対応するメソッドGetPropertyDescription()を使用して、連続する各プロパティの説明が操作ログに表示されます。メソッドパラメータでfalse値がfull_prop変数に渡された場合、オブジェクトでサポートされているプロパティのみが表示されます。サポートされていないプロパティの場合、操作ログには、プロパティがサポートされていないことが表示されますが、このオブジェクトではすべてのプロパティがサポートされています。ただし、これはクラスの子孫オブジェクトで変更できます。



以下は、指定されたオブジェクトの整数、実数、および文字列プロパティの説明を返すメソッドです。

string CDataTick::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_TIME_MSC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==TICK_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==TICK_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==TICK_PROP_FLAGS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_FLAGS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ "

" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_CHANGED_DATA)+ this .FlagsDescription() ) : "" ); } string CDataTick::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==TICK_PROP_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==TICK_PROP_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==TICK_PROP_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==TICK_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CDataTick::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==TICK_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

ここでは、メソッドに渡されたプロパティに応じて、その文字列の説明が返されます。



以下は、ティックのすべてのフラグの説明を含む文字列を返すメソッドです。

string CDataTick::FlagsDescription( void ) { string flags= ( ( this .IsChangeAsk() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_ASK) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeBid() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_BID) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeLast() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_LAST) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeVolume() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_VOLUME) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeBuy() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_DEAL_TO_BUY) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeSell() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_DEAL_TO_SELL) : "" ) ); return flags; }

プロパティには、各ティックに一連のフラグを含む変数があります。これらのフラグは、このティックが発生したイベントを示しています。

MqlTickユーザガイドから



現在のティックで変更された特定のデータを見つけるには、そのフラグを分析します。

TICK_FLAG_BID — 買呼値が変更

TICK_FLAG_ASK — 売呼値が変更

TICK_FLAG_LAST — 最終取引価格が変更

TICK_FLAG_VOLUME — 取引量が変更

TICK_FLAG_BUY — 買い取引から生じたティック

TICK_FLAG_SELL — 売り取引から生じたティック

各フラグの変数内にプレゼンスフラグを返す(フラグの数による)6つのメソッドがあります。

bool IsChangeBid() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BID )== TICK_FLAG_BID ); } bool IsChangeAsk() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_ASK )== TICK_FLAG_ASK ); } bool IsChangeLast() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_LAST )== TICK_FLAG_LAST ); } bool IsChangeVolume() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME )== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME ); } bool IsChangeBuy() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BUY )== TICK_FLAG_BUY ); } bool IsChangeSell() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_SELL )== TICK_FLAG_SELL ); }

説明されているメソッドでは、最初に変数内のフラグの存在のフラグが確認されます。そのような変更が利用可能かどうかに応じて、結果のテキスト文字列は、改行文字+フラグの説明または空の文字列で追加されます。すべてのフラグを確認した後、最終的に、変数に存在するフラグの説明を含むコンパイル済みの文字列が得られます。複数のフラグが使用可能な場合、各フラグの説明は操作ログの新しい行から始まります。



以下は、操作ログ内のティックデータオブジェクトの簡単な説明を表示するメソッドです。

void CDataTick::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header()); }

このメソッドは、操作ログに次のメソッドによって返される短い名前を表示するだけです。

string CDataTick::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_TEXT_TICK)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeMSCtoString(TimeMSC()) ); }

このフェーズで、ティックデータオブジェクトの作成は完成です。







ティックデータオブジェクトのテスト



テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part59\でTestDoEasyPart59.mq5として保存します。



このEAでは、指標とその時系列を含むデータは不要になりました。ここでは、ティックデータオブジェクトを作成し、その完全な説明を操作ログに表示し、簡単な説明をチャートのコメントに表示します。新しいティックごとに、チャート上の説明が変わります。 操作ログでは、EAのローンチ後に最初のティックが表示されます。

EAとこの新しいライブラリオブジェクトとの接続はまだないので、そのクラスのファイルをEAに接続します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh>

EAのグローバル変数の領域でカスタム指標パラメータ配列の代わりに

MqlParam param_ma1[]; MqlParam param_ma2[];

「新規ティック」クラスのオブジェクトを宣言します。これは、ライブラリティックデータの将来のコレクションクラス内での作業をシミュレートするために必要になります。

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CNewTickObj check_tick;

In OnInit() handler remove the indicator creation block:

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1, 1 ,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2, 1 ,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,AMA1); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,AMA2, 14 ); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection(). Print (); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().PrintShort();

OnInit()の最後に、設定された現在の銘柄を「新規ティック」オブジェクトで現在の銘柄として設定します。



check_tick.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EAのOnTick()ハンドラで、新しいティックを決定するためのコードブロックを追加し(ティックの将来のコレクションクラス内の作業のシミュレーションとして)、新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成し、チャートと操作ログにその説明を表示します。

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } static int tick_count= 0 ; CArrayObj list; MqlTick tick_struct; if (check_tick.IsNewTick()) { if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick_struct)) return ; CDataTick *tick_obj= new CDataTick( Symbol (),tick_struct); if (tick_obj== NULL ) return ; tick_count++; if (tick_count> 100000 ) tick_count= 1 ; Comment ( "--- №" , IntegerToString (tick_count, 5 , '0' ), ": " ,tick_obj.Header()); if (tick_count== 1 ) tick_obj. Print (); if (!list.Add(tick_obj)) delete tick_obj; } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

ロジックは、リストのコメントで詳細に指定されています。 明確でシンプルだと思います。

EAをコンパイルし、現在の銘柄と時間枠を使用するように設定が事前に設定されているチャートで起動します。起動して新しいティックが到着すると、ティックデータオブジェクト(到着したティック)の説明が操作ログに表示されます。

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, Demo account MetaTrader 5 --- Initialize "DoEasy" library --- Work with the current symbol only: "EURUSD" Work with the current timeframe only: H1 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - "EURUSD" H1 timeseries: Requested: 1000 , Actually: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5153 Library initialize time: 00 : 00 : 00.000 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32.822 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32.822 Last price update time: 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 6 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 1.21927 Ask price: 1.21929 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00002 ------ Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32.822 ) =============

and with each new tick a comment with its short description will be displayed on the chart:









次の段階

次の記事では、単一銘柄のティックデータコレクションの作成を開始します。



現在のライブラリバージョンのすべてのファイルは、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。ダウンロードし、すべてを検証することが可能です。

質問や提案は記事のコメント欄にお願いします。

