DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第56部)：カスタム指標オブジェクト、コレクション内指標オブジェクトからのデータ取得

目次

概念

ライブラリデータベースに基づいて作成されたEAの指標を処理する機能の作成を続行します。すでに標準の指標オブジェクトクラスを作成し、コレクションリストに配置し始めています。完全な「セット」を持つのに欠落しているのはカスタム指標オブジェクトのみです。今日、そのようなオブジェクトが作成されます。その構築の概念は、標準指標オブジェクトの作成概念とは異なります。

ターミナルには究極の標準指標のセットがあるので、各指標について明確かつ事前に知られているデータに基づき、標準指標オブジェクトを作成できます。それが私がしていることです。つまり、作成された指標に対応する厳密に設定されたパラメータの組み合わせを指定することです。一方、カスタム指標には、事前に知ることができないパラメータセットが含まれている場合があります。

このため、カスタム指標オブジェクトの作成の概念は、標準指標オブジェクトの作成とは異なります。

標準指標オブジェクトを作成するために入力に必要なすべてのプロパティを含む独自の作成メソッドを作成するだけで十分な場合、同時に、数と型が事前にわからないパラメータを持つカスタム指標を作成するためには事前に入力された指標入力構造体の配列をその作成メソッドに渡す必要があります。指標の作成に必要なすべてのパラメータとプロパティは、メソッドから取得されます。したがって、残念ながら、ライブラリユーザは、プログラムでカスタム指標を作成するために、このような入力構造体の配列を個別に入力する必要があります。



プログラムの作成を簡素化するためにライブラリを作成しようとしているので、いくつかのバリエーションから、プログラムで作成された指標を呼び出す次のバリエーションを選択しました。作成された各指標は独自の一意のIDで指定されます。作成された各指標はこのIDで呼び出すことができます。幸い、それらを作成してIDを設定し、設定されたIDのどれがプログラムで作成された指標のどれに対応するかはよくわかっています。



IDとは別に、すべてのパラメータによる指標呼び出しのメソッドがあります。つまりその指標オブジェクトが作成されたのと同じパラメータが指定された指標オブジェクトを取得し、受信したオブジェクトを処理することが可能になります。指標からデータを取得し(データ受信のメソッドは今日作成されます)、統計研究用に配列にコピーします(これは次の記事にあります)。





ライブラリクラスの改善



いつものように、まず、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいライブラリメッセージを入力します。

新しいメッセージのインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_GROUP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_GROUP_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_GROUP_OSCILLATOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_GROUP_VOLUMES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_EMPTY_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_NAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SHORTNAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_IND_PARAMETERS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_APPLIED_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_FAST_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SLOW_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TENKAN_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_KIJUN_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SPANB_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_JAW_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TEETH_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_LIPS_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_JAW_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TEETH_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_LIPS_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_MA_METHOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_APPLIED_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_STD_DEVIATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_DEVIATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_MAXIMUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_KPERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_DPERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SLOWING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_PRICE_FIELD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_CMO_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SMOOTHING_PERIOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_CUSTOM_PARAM, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_IND_POINTER, MSG_LIB_SYS_IND_ID_EXIST, };

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{ "Arrow indicator" }, { "Indicator ID" } , { "Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing" }, { "Indicator symbol" }, { "Indicator name" }, { "Indicator shortname" }, { "Indicator parameters" }, { "Volume type for calculation" }, { "Averaging period" }, { "Fast MA period" }, { "Slow MA period" }, { "Averaging period for their difference" }, { "Tenkan-sen period" }, { "Kijun-sen period" }, { "Senkou Span B period" }, { "Period for the calculation of jaws" }, { "Period for the calculation of teeth" }, { "Period for the calculation of lips" }, { "Horizontal shift of jaws" }, { "Horizontal shift of teeth" }, { "Horizontal shift of lips" }, { "Horizontal shift of the indicator" }, { "Smoothing type" }, { "Price type or handle" }, { "Number of standard deviations" }, { "Deviation of boundaries from the midline" }, { "Price increment step - acceleration factor" }, { "Maximum value of step" }, { , "K-period (number of bars for calculations)" }, { "D-period (period of first smoothing)" }, { "Final smoothing" }, { "Stochastic calculation method" }, { "Chande Momentum period" }, { "Smoothing factor period" }, { "Input parameter" } , { "Error. Failed to add indicator object to list" }, { "Error. Invalid pointer to indicator object passed" } , { "Error. There is already exist an indicator object with ID" } , };





標準指標オブジェクトを作成するときは、コンストラクタで、指標の種類(トレンド、矢印、オシレーター、ボリューム指標)に対応するグループを一度に設定します。作成される指標のタイプは事前にわかっているので、標準指標でも実行できます。カスタム指標の場合、そのタイプ(指標が属するグループ)を事前に把握して、オブジェクトクラスコンストラクタに設定することはできません。したがって、新しく作成されたオブジェクトに自動的に設定されるもう1つの指標グループ「any」を作成します。オブジェクトが作成された後、顧客にはカスタム指標アフィリエーショングループを設定する機能が提供されます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhファイルの指標グループ列挙に新しい定数を追加します。

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP { INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND, INDICATOR_GROUP_OSCILLATOR, INDICATOR_GROUP_VOLUMES, INDICATOR_GROUP_ARROWS, INDICATOR_GROUP_ANY, };

作成された指標を一意のIDで呼び出すことにしたので、指標の整数プロパティの列挙に新しいプロパティを追加する必要があります。

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER { INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS = 0 , INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE, INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME, INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE, INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP, INDICATOR_PROP_ID, }; #define INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

そして、指標の整数プロパティの数を5から6に増やします。



リスト内の指標をIDで検索できるようにするために、IDで指標の新しい並べ替え基準を追加します。

#define FIRST_INDICATOR_DBL_PROP (INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_INDICATOR_STR_PROP (INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_INDICATOR_MODE { SORT_BY_INDICATOR_INDEX_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_HANDLE, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_GROUP, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_ID, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_INDICATOR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_SYMBOL = FIRST_INDICATOR_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, };





指標オブジェクトに新しいプロパティが追加されたため、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqhの抽象指標オブジェクトクラスをわずかに改善します。



クラスのpublicセクションに、「指標ID」プロパティを設定および取得する2つのメソッドを記述します。

void SetGroup( const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); }

標準の指標オブジェクトでは、特定の指標のどのパラメータが記述されているかが明確にわかっているため、各指標パラメータの説明を表示するメソッドを追加できます。カスタム指標パラメータの説明を表示するために、事前に不明な指標の各パラメータの目的を明確に知ることはできません。したがって、MqlParam指標のパラメータ配列から後続の各パラメータの説明を表示するだけです。

抽象指標オブジェクトクラスのpublicセクションで、MqlParam構造体パラメータの説明を表示するメソッドに加えて、インデックスオブジェクトからインデックスとバーの時刻でデータを取得する2つのメソッドを宣言します。

string GetTypeDescription( void ) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetGroupDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetMqlParamDescription( const int index) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void PrintParameters( void ) {;} double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index); double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); };

これらのメソッドをクラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

以下は、MqlParam構造体配列のパラメータの説明を返すメソッドです。

string CIndicatorDE::GetMqlParamDescription( const int index ) const { return "[" +( string )index+ "] " +MqlParameterDescription( this .m_mql_param[index]); }

メソッドには配列内のパラメータインデックスを渡します。さらに、指定された配列インデックスによって構造体に格納されているデータに対応して、配列インデックスとパラメータの説明から文字列を作成します。以下では、MqlParam構造体のデータの説明を返すMqlParameterDescription()関数を記述します。

以下は、インデックスとバー時刻で指標データを返すメソッドです。

double CIndicatorDE::GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index) { double array[ 1 ]={ EMPTY_VALUE }; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .Handle(),buffer_num,index, 1 ,array); return (copied== 1 ? array[ 0 ] : this .EmptyValue()); } double CIndicatorDE::GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { double array[ 1 ]={ EMPTY_VALUE }; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .Handle(),buffer_num,time, 1 ,array); return (copied== 1 ? array[ 0 ] : this .EmptyValue()); }

メソッドは、指標からデータを受信する必要があるインデックスまたはバー時刻を受信します。CopyBuffer()関数を使用して、インデックスまたは時刻で1つのバーをリクエストし、配列に書き込まれた受信結果を返します。何らかの理由でデータが受信されない場合、メソッドは指標オブジェクトに設定された空の値を返します。



クラスコンストラクタで、デフォルトの指標IDを設定します(-1)。



CIndicatorDE::CIndicatorDE( ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID; this .m_ind_type_description=IndicatorTypeDescription(ind_type); int count=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param,:: ArraySize (mql_params)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { this .m_mql_param[i].type = mql_params[i].type; this .m_mql_param[i].double_value = mql_params[i].double_value; this .m_mql_param[i].integer_value= mql_params[i].integer_value; this .m_mql_param[i].string_value = mql_params[i].string_value; } int handle=:: IndicatorCreate (symbol,timeframe,ind_type,count, this .m_mql_param); this .m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS] = status; this .m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE] = ind_type; this .m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP] = group; this .m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = timeframe; this .m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE] = handle; this .m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)]= EMPTY_VALUE ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL)] = (symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME)]= shortname; }

各指標のハンドルは一意であり、IDは独自の裁量で設定するため、2つの指標のIDをパラメータで比較する場合は、上記の2つのパラメータをスキップする必要があります。そうしないと、各指標が一意として識別され、2つの指標のパラメータを正しく比較して同一性を確認できなくなります。

これを回避するには、2つの指標オブジェクトを比較するメソッドで「handle」プロパティと「ID」プロパティをスキップします。

bool CIndicatorDE::IsEqual(CIndicatorDE *compared_obj) const { if (!IsEqualMqlParamArrays(compared_obj.m_mql_param)) return false ; int beg= 0 , end=INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (prop==INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE || prop==INDICATOR_PROP_ID) continue ; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

指標の整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに「ID」指標プロパティ説明の表示を追加します。

string CIndicatorDE::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeDescription() ) : property==INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetGroupDescription() ) : property==INDICATOR_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

次に、サービス関数ファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqhに、MqlParam構造体の説明を表示する関数を追加します。

string MqlParameterDescription( const MqlParam &mql_param) { int type=mql_param.type; string res=CMessage:: Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE) + " " + typename (type) + ": " ; if (type== TYPE_STRING ) res+=mql_param.string_value; else if (type== TYPE_DATETIME ) res+= TimeToString (mql_param.integer_value, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ); else if (type== TYPE_COLOR ) res+= ColorToString (( color )mql_param.integer_value, true ); else if (type== TYPE_BOOL ) res+=( string )( bool )mql_param.integer_value; else if (type> TYPE_BOOL && type< TYPE_FLOAT ) res+=( string )mql_param.integer_value; else res+= DoubleToString (mql_param.double_value, 8 ); return res; }

MqlParam構造体にはいくつかのフィールドがあります。そのうちの1つには、構造体に格納されているデータ型が含まれています。このデータ型により、どの構造体フィールドからデータを受信し、データ文字列表示のどの機能を操作ログのデータ表示に使用するかを理解できます。

データ型を取得し、"Type " +" "+ data type string description + ": "を含む文字列の形成を始めます。

さらに、データ型に応じて、作成済みの文字列に、構造体フィールドに格納されている値の説明を対応する型に追加します。 必要なデータ型を文字列として表示するには標準関数を使用します。



最終的に、抽象指標オブジェクトクラスのMqlParam構造体パラメータを表示するメソッドとターミナル操作ログで上記の分析されたサービス関数を使用する場合の4つのパラメータを持つカスタム指標のパラメータの説明は次のようになります。

--- Indicator parameters --- - [ 1 ] Type int : 13 - [ 2 ] Type int : 0 - [ 3 ] Type int : 0 - [ 4 ] Type int : 2

指標オブジェクトに新しいプロパティ(ID)が追加されたため、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Standart\フォルダの指標オブジェクトのすべてのクラスの指標の短縮名を表示するメソッドに少し追加します。短縮名にID値を追加するだけです。

void CIndAC::PrintShort( void ) { string id= ( this .ID()> WRONG_VALUE ? ", id #" +( string ) this .ID()+ "]" : "]" ); :: Print (GetStatusDescription(), " " , this .Name(), " " , this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()), " [handle " , this .Handle() ,id ); }

ここで、IDの説明を作成します。一方、ID値が-1より大きい場合、IDが表示されます。それ以外の場合、IDが欠落している(値が-1)場合、説明には表示されません( 角括弧を閉じるだけです)。さらに、受信した文字列を指標の短い説明に追加します。

このような改善は、すべての指標オブジェクトクラスですでに行われています。







カスタム指標オブジェクト

次に、カスタム指標オブジェクトクラスを追加しましょう。ライブラリの標準指標フォルダ(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Standart\)に配置します。これを行う理由は、ターミナル指標リストにカスタム指標も含まれているということだけです。また、これは、ターミナルの指標リストにも属していることを意味します。

一般的にクラス全体を分析します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "..\\IndicatorDE.mqh" class CIndCustom : public CIndicatorDE { private : public : CIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlParam &mql_param[] ) : CIndicatorDE( IND_CUSTOM ,symbol,timeframe, INDICATOR_STATUS_CUSTOM , INDICATOR_GROUP_ANY , mql_param[ 0 ].string_value , mql_param[ 0 ].string_value+ "(" +(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ,mql_param) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void PrintParameters( void ); }; bool CIndCustom::SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CIndCustom::SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } void CIndCustom::PrintShort( void ) { string id=( this .ID()> WRONG_VALUE ? ", id #" +( string ) this .ID()+ "]" : "]" ); :: Print (GetStatusDescription(), " " , this .Name(), " " , this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()), " [handle " , this .Handle(),id); } void CIndCustom::PrintParameters( void ) { :: Print ( " --- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_IND_PARAMETERS), " --- " ); int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_mql_param); for ( int i= 1 ;i<total;i++) { :: Print ( " - " , this .GetMqlParamDescription(i)); } }

標準指標オブジェクトクラスにより、すべてのメソッドがすでにわかっています。しかし、それらとは対照的に、ここではクラスコンストラクタに対して、入力ではなく、MqlParam入力構造体の事前に作成された配列で作成された指標のパラメータを取得します。また、抽象指標オブジェクトクラスのクローズドコンストラクタには、「カスタム指標」ステータス、「任意の指標」グループ、および名前としてパラメータ配列の最初の要素を渡します。カスタム指標を作成するときにはTYPE_STRING型が必須で、フィールドstring_valueの値にはカスタム指標名が含まれます。同様に、短い指標名を作成しますが、これを銘柄と時間枠の説明とともに行います。さらに、指標名と短い指標名は、親クラスのSetName()メソッドとSetShortName()メソッドを使用して変更できます。ただし、指標名にはすでにそのパスが含まれています。したがって(少なくとも、ライブラリ開発のこのフェーズでは)、作成済みのカスタム指標の名前を変更することはできません。



操作ログ内で指標オブジェクトパラメータの説明を表示するメソッドで、次の手順を実行します。最初にヘッダーを表示し、次に以前に分析されたメソッド(特に、親クラスのGetMqlParamDescription()メソッド)を使用して指標パラメータ配列を反復処理してそれぞれを表示します。

すべての指標オブジェクトは \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqhのクラスCIndicatorsCollectionのコレクションリストに格納されます。



指標をコレクションリストに追加するときは、そのIDの一意性をさらに確認する必要があります。また、カスタム指標クラスの可視性を追加して、指標のコレクションクラスがそれらを処理できるようにします。

カスタム指標クラスのファイルを指標オブジェクトコレクションクラスにインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndAC.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndAD.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndADX.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndADXW.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndAlligator.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndAMA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndAO.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndATR.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndBands.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndBears.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndBulls.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndBWMFI.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndCCI.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndChaikin.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndCustom.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndDEMA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndDeMarker.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndEnvelopes.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndForce.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndFractals.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndFRAMA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndGator.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndIchimoku.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndMA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndMACD.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndMFI.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndMomentum.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndOBV.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndOsMA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndRSI.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndRVI.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndSAR.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndStDev.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndStoch.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndTEMA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndTRIX.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndVIDYA.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndVolumes.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Standart\IndWPR.mqh"

クラスのprivateセクションで、コレクションに指標オブジェクトを追加するメソッドとリスト内でセットIDを持つ指標オブジェクトの可用性を確認するメソッドを宣言します。

class CIndicatorsCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; MqlParam m_mql_param[]; CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id); int Index(CIndicatorDE *compared_obj); bool CheckID( const int id); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、配列MqlParamで指定されたグループとパラメータによってカスタム指標オブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッド を宣言します(標準指標とは対照的に、パラメータはそのような配列を渡すことによってのみ指定できます)。

CIndicatorDE *GetIndCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price); CIndicatorDE *GetIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group , MqlParam ¶m[] ); CIndicatorDE *GetIndDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price);

指標作成メソッドの宣言ブロックで、まず各メソッドのパラメータに指標IDの表示を追加し、次にカスタム指標を作成するメソッドの宣言を追加します。これらのメソッドの完全な宣言コードは提示しません。代わりに、3つのメソッドのみを提示します(すべてのメソッドはすでに改善されており、添付ファイルにあります)。

int CreateCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id , const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ); int CreateCustom ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group , MqlParam &mql_param[] ); int CreateDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id , const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE );

銘柄と時間枠の入力後、すべてのメソッドで、作成時に必須の指標IDの指定が追加されました。

カスタム指標を作成するメソッドでは、さらに指標グループが指定され、事前に作成および入力された指標パラメータの配列が渡されます。カスタム指標はそれらに基づいて作成されます。

クラス本体の最後に、指定された指標のIDを設定するメソッドと指定されたIDで指標オブジェクトを返すメソッドを宣言します。



void SetID(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id); CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID( const uint id); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CIndicatorsCollection(); };

次に、宣言されたすべてのメソッドを分析しましょう。

指標オブジェクトを作成する新しいprivateメソッドで新しいオブジェクト(カスタム指標)の作成を追加します。



CIndicatorDE *CIndicatorsCollection::CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { string symbol=(symbol_name== NULL || symbol_name== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol_name); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(period== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : period); CIndicatorDE *indicator= NULL ; switch (ind_type) { case IND_AC : indicator= new CIndAC(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_AD : indicator= new CIndAD(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_ADX : indicator= new CIndADX(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_ADXW : indicator= new CIndADXW(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : indicator= new CIndAlligator(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_AMA : indicator= new CIndAMA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_AO : indicator= new CIndAO(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_ATR : indicator= new CIndATR(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_BANDS : indicator= new CIndBands(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_BEARS : indicator= new CIndBears(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_BULLS : indicator= new CIndBulls(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_BWMFI : indicator= new CIndBWMFI(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_CCI : indicator= new CIndCCI(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : indicator= new CIndCHO(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_DEMA : indicator= new CIndDEMA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_DEMARKER : indicator= new CIndDeMarker(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : indicator= new CIndEnvelopes(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_FORCE : indicator= new CIndForce(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_FRACTALS : indicator= new CIndFractals(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_FRAMA : indicator= new CIndFRAMA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_GATOR : indicator= new CIndGator(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : indicator= new CIndIchimoku(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_MA : indicator= new CIndMA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_MACD : indicator= new CIndMACD(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_MFI : indicator= new CIndMFI(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : indicator= new CIndMomentum(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_OBV : indicator= new CIndOBV(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_OSMA : indicator= new CIndOsMA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_RSI : indicator= new CIndRSI(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_RVI : indicator= new CIndRVI(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_SAR : indicator= new CIndSAR(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_STDDEV : indicator= new CIndStDev(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : indicator= new CIndStoch(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_TEMA : indicator= new CIndTEMA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_TRIX : indicator= new CIndTRIX(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_VIDYA : indicator= new CIndVIDYA(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_VOLUMES : indicator= new CIndVolumes(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_WPR : indicator= new CIndWPR(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; case IND_CUSTOM : indicator= new CIndCustom(symbol,timeframe,mql_param); break ; default : break ; } return indicator; }

コレクションリストに新しい指標オブジェクトを追加するメソッドを変更します。

int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id) { if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; int index= this .Index(indicator); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete indicator; indicator= this .m_list.At(index); } else { if (! this .m_list.Add(indicator)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } } if (id> WRONG_VALUE && ! this .CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); return indicator.Handle(); }

これで、指標IDもメソッドに渡されます。そのようなIDの指標がまだコレクションリストにない場合は、指定されたIDが指標オブジェクトに設定されます。それ以外の場合、指標IDはデフォルトで-1に設定されます。

これで、指標オブジェクトを作成するためのすべてのメソッドが短くなりました。

例としてACおよびAlligator指標オブジェクトの作成を使用して分析してみましょう。

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 0 ); CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_AC , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id); }

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 8 ); this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].integer_value=jaw_period; this .m_mql_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_mql_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 2 ].integer_value=teeth_period; this .m_mql_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_mql_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 4 ].integer_value=lips_period; this .m_mql_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_mql_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_mql_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_ALLIGATOR , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id); }

これで、入力構造体を入力し、指標を作成して、コレクションリストに追加するメソッドを呼び出すだけで十分です。このような変更は、指標オブジェクト作成のすべてのメソッドで行なわれました。カスタム指標を作成するメソッド以外は分析しません。

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_CUSTOM ,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; indicator.SetGroup(group); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id); }

ここでは少し異なります。ここでは、IDとは別に、作成メソッドは指標グループも取得します。また、作成されたカスタム指標のパラメータについて事前に知ることができないため、作成された指標のすべてのパラメータは、MqlParamパラメータの配列内で一度に渡されます。

各入力パラメータの標準デフォルト値は、標準指標を作成するすべてのメソッドに追加されました。したがって、デフォルトのパラメータを使用して標準指標を作成するには、銘柄、時間枠、IDを指定するだけで十分です。

以下は、オブジェクトカスタム指標へのポインタを返すメソッドの実装です。

CIndicatorDE *CIndicatorsCollection::GetIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam ¶m[]) { CIndicatorDE *tmp= new CIndCustom(symbol,timeframe,param); if (tmp== NULL ) return NULL ; tmp.SetGroup(group); int index= this .Index(tmp); delete tmp; return ( index> WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_list.At(index) : NULL ); }

ここでは、一時的な指標オブジェクトを作成してコレクションリスト内の同じオブジェクトを検索し、グループを設定し、コレクションリストで見つかったオブジェクトのインデックスを取得します。次に、一時オブジェクトを削除し、リストで見つかったインデックスによってオブジェクトへのポインタを返す、またはそのようなオブジェクトがリストに見つからない場合はNULLを返します。



以下は、リスト内で指定されたIDを持つ指標オブジェクトの存在を確認するメソッドです。

bool CIndicatorsCollection::CheckID( const int id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorProperty( this .GetList(),INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ); }

指定されたIDを持つ指標オブジェクトのリストを取得し、リストが有効で空でないかどうかを確認するフラグを返します(リストには1つのオブジェクトが含まれている必要があります)。

以下は、指定された指標のIDを設定するメソッドです。

void CIndicatorsCollection::SetID(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id) { if (indicator== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_IND_POINTER)); return ; } if (id> WRONG_VALUE ) { if (CheckID(id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_IND_ID_EXIST), " #" ,( string )id); return ; } } indicator.SetID(id); }

メソッドは、パラメータによってメソッドに渡されるIDを設定する必要がある指標オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。

無効なポインタが渡された場合は、メソッドに通知して終了します。

ID値が-1より大きい場合は同じIDの指標オブジェクトの存在を確認し、使用可能な場合は通知して終了します。

すべての確認に成功したら、オブジェクトのIDを設定します。メソッドに渡されるID値がゼロ未満の場合、そのようなIDは確認なしでオブジェクトに設定されます。指標オブジェクトのそのようなIDはその不在を意味します。



以下は、指定されたIDで指標オブジェクトを返すメソッドです。



CIndicatorDE *CIndicatorsCollection::GetIndByID( const uint id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorProperty( this .GetList(),INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return ( list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ); }

ここで、指定されたIDを持つ指標オブジェクトのリストを取得し、NULL(リストの取得に失敗した場合またはリストが空の場合)、または必要なIDを持つオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。指定されたIDを持つオブジェクトは1つだけであるため、受信したリストで指定されるインデックスは最初か最後かは関係ありません。ここでは最後のものを指定します。



EAでの指標作成のテストでは、問題が示されました。時間枠を変更すると、同じ追加の指標が作成されますが、別の時間枠が使用されます。そしてそれは真実です：同じ入力を持つが異なる時間枠で計算された指標は2つの異なる指標です。この問題を簡単に回避するには、プログラムの初期化解除中に作成された指標のリストをクリアするだけで十分です。この目的のために、CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトのファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh)で新しいOnDeinit()ハンドラを宣言します。

void OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); int OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); void OnDeinit ( void );

クラス本体の外側で実装します。

void CEngine:: OnDeinit ( void ) { this .m_indicators.GetList().Clear(); }

このクラスメソッドは、プログラムのOnDeinit()ハンドラから呼び出されます。ここにあるのは、指標コレクションオブジェクトのコレクションリストを消去するメソッドの呼び出しです。



テスト

前の記事のEAを使用して、さまざまな指標の作成をテストし、作成された指標オブジェクトからデータを取得しましょう。

新しい\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part56\フォルダで新しくTestDoEasyPart56.mq5として保存します。

EAで、移動平均を使用して2つのカスタム指標を作成しますが、パラメータは異なります(ターミナル標準配布の指標サンプルフォルダである\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\から指標を取得します)。また、入力が異なる2つの標準指標Adaptive MovingAverageを作成します。



グローバル領域で、マクロ置換を設定してIDによる指標の呼び出しを簡素化し、2つのカスタム指標を作成するためのパラメータの2つの配列を宣言します。



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) #define MA1 ( 1 ) #define MA2 ( 2 ) #define AMA1 ( 3 ) #define AMA2 ( 4 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; MqlParam param_ma1[]; MqlParam param_ma2[];

実質的に、宣言されたマクロ置換は、指標の数値の説明です。指標IDを名前で呼び出す方が、値で呼び出すよりも簡単です。

EAのOnInit()ハンドラで、4つの指標すべてを作成し、作成されたすべての指標の操作ログデータに一度に表示します。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,AMA1); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,AMA2, 14 ); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection(). Print (); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().PrintShort(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "The sound of a falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

2番目のカスタム指標MAの計算価格PRICE_OPENを設定します。計算価格が明確に指定されていない場合、デフォルトで(MAの最初の指標で)PRICE_CLOSE価格が指標の計算に使用されます。

AMA指標を作成すると、最初の指標は計算期間を9(デフォルトで設定)として受け取ります。2番目のものは明示的に14の値を受け取ります。

したがって、作成された4つの指標はすべて、パラメータの異なる入力値を持っています。

EAのOnDeinit()ハンドラでライブラリのOnDeinit()ハンドラーを呼び出します。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); engine. OnDeinit (); }

時間枠を切り替えるときにEAの初期化解除中に指標のコレクションリストが消去されます。これにより、不要な追加の指標オブジェクトを作成する必要がなくなります。

EAのOnTick()ハンドラで、作成された各指標オブジェクトへのアクセスを取得し、チャートのコメントに表示された各指標の現在のバーのデータを表示します。

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } CIndicatorDE *ma1=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(MA1); CIndicatorDE *ma2=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(MA2); CIndicatorDE *ama1=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(AMA1); CIndicatorDE *ama2=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(AMA2); Comment ( "ma1=" , DoubleToString (ma1.GetDataBuffer( 0 , 0 ), 6 ), ", ma2=" , DoubleToString (ma2.GetDataBuffer( 0 , 0 ), 6 ), "

ama1=" , DoubleToString (ama1.GetDataBuffer( 0 , 0 ), 6 ), ", ama2=" , DoubleToString (ama2.GetDataBuffer( 0 , 0 ), 6 ) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

前回の記事では、ライブラリのOnInitDoEasy()初期化関数で指標オブジェクトを一時的に作成しました。これらの文字列を関数から削除します。

engine.SeriesCreateAll(array_used_periods); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( Symbol (), Period (), 9 , 2 , 30 , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE ); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( Symbol (), Period (), 10 , 3 , 32 , 5 , PRICE_CLOSE ); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection(). Print (); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().PrintShort();

EAをコンパイルし、現在の銘柄と時間枠のみを使用するように設定が事前に設定されているチャートで起動します。操作ログには、作成されたすべての指標のパラメータの説明が表示されます。

--- Initialize "DoEasy" library --- Work with the current symbol only: "EURUSD" Work with the current timeframe only: H1 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - "EURUSD" H1 timeseries: Requested: 1000 , Actually: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6284 Library initialize time: 00 : 00 : 00.141 ============= Parameter list start: “Custom indicator" ============= Indicator status: Custom indicator Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 10 Indicator group: Trend indicator Indicator ID: 1 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator short name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - [ 1 ] Type int : 13 - [ 2 ] Type int : 0 - [ 3 ] Type int : 0 ================== Parameter list end: "Custom indicator" ================== ============= Parameter list start: “Custom indicator" ============= Indicator status: Custom indicator Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 11 Indicator group: Trend indicator Indicator ID: 2 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator short name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - [ 1 ] Type int : 13 - [ 2 ] Type int : 0 - [ 3 ] Type int : 0 - [ 4 ] Type int : 2 ================== Parameter list end: "Custom indicator" ================== ============= Parameter list start: "Standard indicator" ============= Indicator status: Standard indicator Indicator type: AMA Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 12 Indicator group: Trend indicator Indicator ID: 3 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator short name: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - Averaging period: 9 - Fast MA period: 2 - Slow MA period: 30 - Horizontal shift of the indicator: 0 - Price type or handle: CLOSE ================== Parameter list end: "Standard indicator" ================== ============= Parameter list start: "Standard indicator" ============= Indicator status: Standard indicator Indicator type: AMA Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 13 Indicator group: Trend indicator Indicator ID: 4 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator short name: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - Averaging period: 14 - Fast MA period: 2 - Slow MA period: 30 - Horizontal shift of the indicator: 0 - Price type or handle: CLOSE ================== Parameter list end: "Standard indicator" ================== Custom indicator Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5 EURUSD H1 [handle 10 , id # 1 ] Custom indicator Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5 EURUSD H1 [handle 11 , id # 2 ] Standard indicator Adaptive Moving Average EURUSD H1 [handle 12 , id # 3 ] Standard indicator Adaptive Moving Average EURUSD H1 [handle 13 , id # 4 ]

銘柄チャートには、作成されたすべての指標のバッファからのデータが表示されます。

チャートには、EAで作成されたものにパラメータで対応する必要な指標が追加される場合があります。チャートのコメントとデータウィンドウでこれらの指標の一致を確認できます。それらは一致します。



次の段階

次の記事では、EAの指標を処理する機能を引き続き作成します。次のいくつかの記事では、時系列クラスバーへの指標データのバインドを作成し、さまざまな統計調査のために指標からデータを取得する予定です。



現在のライブラリバージョンのすべてのファイルは、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。ダウンロードし、すべてを検証することが可能です。

指標コレクションクラスは現在開発中であるため、プログラムは絶対使用しないでください。

質問や提案は記事のコメント欄にお願いします。

