#property description "The indicator analyzes data for the last month and draws all candlesticks with small"

#property description "and large tick volumes. The tick volume array is sorted out"

#property description "to define such candlesticks. The candlesticks having the volumes comprising the first InpSmallVolume"

#property description "per cent of the array are considered small. The candlesticks having the tick volumes comprising "

#property description "the last InpBigVolume per cent of the array are considered large."

//--- 指標の設定

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- プロット

#property indicator_label1 "VolumeFactor"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- 定義済み定数

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- 入力パラメータ

input int InpSmallVolume=15; // 小ボリューム（ <50 ）の百分率値

input int InpBigVolume=20; // 大ボリューム（ <50 ）の百分率値

//--- 分析開始時間 (移動される)

datetime ExtStartTime;

//--- 指標バッファ

double ExtOpenBuff[];

double ExtHighBuff[];

double ExtLowBuff[];

double ExtCloseBuff[];

double ExtColorBuff[];

//--- ローソク足を表示するためのボリュームの境界値

long ExtLeftBorder=0;

long ExtRightBorder=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ティックボリュームの境界値を受け取る |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetVolumeBorders(void)

{

//--- 変数

datetime stop_time; // 終了時刻を複製する

long buff[]; // 複製に使用するバッファ

//--- 終了時刻が現在の時刻

stop_time=TimeCurrent();

//--- start time は現在時間より１か月前である

ExtStartTime=GetStartTime(stop_time);

//--- ティックボリュームの値を受け取る

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTickVolume(Symbol(),Period(),ExtStartTime,stop_time,buff)==-1)

{

//--- データの受信に失敗し、再計算コマンドを起動するために false を返す

PrintFormat("Failed to receive tick volume values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 配列サイズを計算する

int size=ArraySize(buff);

//--- 配列をソートする

ArraySort(buff);

//--- ティックボリュームの左と右の境界線の値を定義する

ExtLeftBorder=buff[size*InpSmallVolume/100];

ExtRightBorder=buff[(size-1)*(100-InpBigVolume)/100];

//--- 実行成功

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 渡されたものよりも1ヶ月前のデータを受け取る |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime GetStartTime(const datetime stop_time)

{

//--- 終了時間を MqlDateTime 型構造変数に変換する

MqlDateTime temp;

TimeToStruct(stop_time,temp);

//--- 1ヶ月前のデータを受け取る

if(temp.mon>1)

temp.mon-=1; // 現在の月が 1 月ではないので、前月の数が 1 小さい

else

{

temp.mon=12; // 現在の月が 1 月なので、前月の数は 12

temp.year-=1; // 年番号が 1 少ないうち

}

//--- 日数は 28 を超えない

if(temp.day>28)

temp.day=28;

//--- 取得された日付を返す

return(StructToTime(temp));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 入力パラメータが条件を満たしているかどうかを確認する

if(InpSmallVolume<0 || InpSmallVolume>=50 || InpBigVolume<0 || InpBigVolume>=50)

{

Print("Incorrect input parameters");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpenBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHighBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCloseBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 表示されない値を設定する

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

//--- 指標バッファのラベルを設定する

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 未処理のバーがまだ存在しているかどうかを確認する

if(prev_calculated<rates_total)

{

//--- ボリュームの左右の境界線の新しい値を受け取る

if(!GetVolumeBorders())

return(0);

}

//--- バーの計算に使用されるstart 変数

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 指標値が前のティックで計算されている場合には最後のバーを使用する

if(start>0)

start--;

//--- 時系列に直接のインデックス作成を設定する

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,false);

//--- 指標値の計算ループ

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 最初の日からローソク足に必要事項を記入する

if(ExtStartTime<=time[i])

{

//--- 値が右の境界以上であれば、ローソク足に必要事項を記入する

if(tick_volume[i]>=ExtRightBorder)

{

//--- ローソク足を描画するためのデータを受信する

ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];

ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];

ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];

ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];

//--- DodgerBlue 色

ExtColorBuff[i]=0;

//--- ループを続行する

continue;

}

//--- 値が左の境界線を超えていない場合にはローソク足に必要事項を記入する

if(tick_volume[i]<=ExtLeftBorder)

{

//--- ローソク足を描画するためのデータを受信する

ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];

ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];

ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];

ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];

//--- 橙色

ExtColorBuff[i]=1;

//--- ループを続行する

continue;

}

}

//--- 計算に含まれていないバーの空の値を設定する

ExtOpenBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtHighBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtLowBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtCloseBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}