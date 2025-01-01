ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス配列関数ArraySort 

ArraySort

多次元数値配列の初次元の値を昇順にソートします。

bool  ArraySort(
  void&  array[]      // ソートする配列
  );

パラメータ

array[]

[in][out]  ソートする数値配列

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

配列は AS_SERIES フラグ値に関係なく昇順にソートされます。

ArraySort と ArrayBSearch 関数はパラメータとして、任意の次元の配列を受け入れます。しかし、検索ソートは常に最初（ゼロ）の次元に適用されます。

例:

#property description "The indicator analyzes data for the last month and draws all candlesticks with small"
#property description "and large tick volumes. The tick volume array is sorted out"
#property description "to define such candlesticks. The candlesticks having the volumes comprising the first InpSmallVolume"
#property description "per cent of the array are considered small. The candlesticks having the tick volumes comprising "
#property description "the last InpBigVolume per cent of the array are considered large."
//--- 指標の設定
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- プロット
#property indicator_label1 "VolumeFactor"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- 定義済み定数
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- 入力パラメータ
input int InpSmallVolume=15; // 小ボリューム（ <50 ）の百分率値
input int InpBigVolume=20;   // 大ボリューム（ <50 ）の百分率値
//--- 分析開始時間 (移動される)
datetime ExtStartTime;
//--- 指標バッファ
double   ExtOpenBuff[];
double   ExtHighBuff[];
double   ExtLowBuff[];
double   ExtCloseBuff[];
double   ExtColorBuff[];
//--- ローソク足を表示するためのボリュームの境界値
long     ExtLeftBorder=0;
long     ExtRightBorder=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ティックボリュームの境界値を受け取る                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetVolumeBorders(void)
 {
//--- 変数
  datetime stop_time; // 終了時刻を複製する
  long     buff[];     // 複製に使用するバッファ
//--- 終了時刻が現在の時刻
  stop_time=TimeCurrent();
//--- start time は現在時間より１か月前である
  ExtStartTime=GetStartTime(stop_time);
//--- ティックボリュームの値を受け取る
  ResetLastError();
  if(CopyTickVolume(Symbol(),Period(),ExtStartTime,stop_time,buff)==-1)
    {
    //--- データの受信に失敗し、再計算コマンドを起動するために false を返す
    PrintFormat("Failed to receive tick volume values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 配列サイズを計算する
  int size=ArraySize(buff);
//--- 配列をソートする
  ArraySort(buff);
//--- ティックボリュームの左と右の境界線の値を定義する
  ExtLeftBorder=buff[size*InpSmallVolume/100];
  ExtRightBorder=buff[(size-1)*(100-InpBigVolume)/100];
//--- 実行成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 渡されたものよりも1ヶ月前のデータを受け取る                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetStartTime(const datetime stop_time)
 {
//--- 終了時間を MqlDateTime 型構造変数に変換する
  MqlDateTime temp;
  TimeToStruct(stop_time,temp);
//--- 1ヶ月前のデータを受け取る
  if(temp.mon>1)
     temp.mon-=1; // 現在の月が 1 月ではないので、前月の数が 1 小さい
  else
    {
     temp.mon=12; // 現在の月が 1 月なので、前月の数は 12
     temp.year-=1; // 年番号が 1 少ないうち
    }
//--- 日数は 28 を超えない
  if(temp.day>28)
     temp.day=28;
//--- 取得された日付を返す
  return(StructToTime(temp));
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- 入力パラメータが条件を満たしているかどうかを確認する
  if(InpSmallVolume<0 || InpSmallVolume>=50 || InpBigVolume<0 || InpBigVolume>=50)
    {
    Print("Incorrect input parameters");
    return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
    }
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
  SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpenBuff);
  SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHighBuff);
  SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowBuff);
  SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCloseBuff);
  SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 表示されない値を設定する
  PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- 指標バッファのラベルを設定する
  PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const datetime &time[],
              const double &open[],
              const double &high[],
              const double &low[],
              const double &close[],
              const long &tick_volume[],
              const long &volume[],
              const int &spread[])
 {
//--- 未処理のバーがまだ存在しているかどうかを確認する
  if(prev_calculated<rates_total)
    {
    //--- ボリュームの左右の境界線の新しい値を受け取る
    if(!GetVolumeBorders())
        return(0);
    }
//--- バーの計算に使用されるstart 変数
  int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 指標値が前のティックで計算されている場合には最後のバーを使用する
  if(start>0)
     start--;
//--- 時系列に直接のインデックス作成を設定する
  ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,false);
//--- 指標値の計算ループ
  for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
    {
    //--- 最初の日からローソク足に必要事項を記入する
    if(ExtStartTime<=time[i])
       {
        //--- 値が右の境界以上であれば、ローソク足に必要事項を記入する
        if(tick_volume[i]>=ExtRightBorder)
          {
          //--- ローソク足を描画するためのデータを受信する
           ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];
           ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];
           ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];
           ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];
          //--- DodgerBlue 色
           ExtColorBuff[i]=0;
          //--- ループを続行する
          continue;
          }
        //--- 値が左の境界線を超えていない場合にはローソク足に必要事項を記入する
        if(tick_volume[i]<=ExtLeftBorder)
          {
          //--- ローソク足を描画するためのデータを受信する
           ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];
           ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];
           ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];
           ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];
          //--- 橙色
           ExtColorBuff[i]=1;
          //--- ループを続行する
          continue;
          }
       }
    //--- 計算に含まれていないバーの空の値を設定する
     ExtOpenBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
     ExtHighBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
     ExtLowBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
     ExtCloseBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
    }
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
  return(rates_total);
 }

参照

ArrayBsearch