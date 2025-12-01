MQL5での取引戦略の自動化（第29回）：プライスアクションに基づくガートレーハーモニックパターンシステムの作成

はじめに

前回の記事（第28回）では、正確なフィボナッチ比率を使用して強気と弱気のバットハーモニックパターンを検出するバットパターンシステムをMetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5)で開発しました。今回の第29回では、ピボットポイントと特定のフィボナッチリトレースメントを利用して強気と弱気のガートレーパターンを識別し、動的なエントリーと複数レベルのテイクプロフィット(TP)ポイントを備え、視覚的な三角形、トレンドライン、ラベルによってパターンを明確に表示するガートレーパターンプログラムを作成します。本記事では以下のトピックを扱います。

この記事を読み終える頃には、ガートレーハーモニックパターン取引のための強力なMQL5戦略を手に入れ、自由にカスタマイズできるようになります。それでは、さっそく始めましょう。





ガートレーハーモニックパターンのフレームワークを理解する

ガートレーパターンは、X、A、B、C、Dの5つの主要スイングポイントによって構成されるハーモニックパターンで、強気パターンと弱気パターンの2種類が存在します。いずれもフィボナッチ比に基づき、特定のフィボナッチ比率を用いて高い確度の反転ゾーンを特定するよう設計されています。強気のガートレーでは、構造が安値-高値-安値-高値-安値という順序を形成し、Xがスイングロー、Aがスイングハイ、BがXAの約0.618まで戻すスイングロー、CがABの0.382〜0.886まで伸びるスイングハイ、そしてDがXAの0.786まで戻しXを上回るスイングローとなります。逆に、弱気のガートレーでは、高値-安値-高値-安値-高値という順序を形成し、Xがスイングハイ、Aがスイングロー、Bがスイングハイ、Cがスイングロー、そしてDがXAの0.786まで戻しXを下回るスイングハイとなります。以下に、パターンの種類を図示します。

強気のガートレーハーモニックパターン

弱気のガートレーハーモニックパターン

パターンを識別するために、以下のような構造化されたアプローチを採用します。

XAレッグの定義 ：XからAへの最初の動きがパターンの方向（強気では上向き、弱気では下向き）を決定し、その後のフィボナッチ計算の基準となります。

：XからAへの最初の動きがパターンの方向（強気では上向き、弱気では下向き）を決定し、その後のフィボナッチ計算の基準となります。 ABレッグの確定 ：BはXAレッグの約0.618まで戻す必要があり、これは初動の大きな上昇（または下落）に対する十分な調整を示します。

：BはXAレッグの約0.618まで戻す必要があり、これは初動の大きな上昇（または下落）に対する十分な調整を示します。 BCレッグの分析 ：このレッグはABレッグの0.382〜0.886の範囲まで伸び、最終的な反転ゾーンに向かう前の逆方向の動きを形成します。

：このレッグはABレッグの0.382〜0.886の範囲まで伸び、最終的な反転ゾーンに向かう前の逆方向の動きを形成します。 CDレッグの設定 ：最終レッグはXAレッグの0.786まで戻し、パターンが完成するDポイントにおける反転の可能性を示します。ここがトレードシグナルの発生地点となります。

これらの幾何学的およびフィボナッチに基づく条件を適用することで、取引システムは価格データの中から有効なガートレーパターンを体系的に検出します。パターンが確認されると、システムはチャート上に三角形、トレンドライン、X、A、B、C、Dのラベルに加えて、エントリーや利益確定の取引レベルを描画し、パターン形成を可視化します。これにより、計算されたストップロスおよび複数のTPゾーンを用いてDでの取引を自動的に実行でき、パターンが持つ反転予測の優位性を活かせるようになります。それでは、MQL5での実装に進みましょう。





MQL5での実装

MQL5でプログラムを作成するには、まずMetaEditorを開き、ナビゲータに移動して、Indicatorsフォルダを見つけ、[新規作成]タブをクリックして、表示される手順に従ってファイルを作成します。ファイルが作成されたら、コーディング環境で、まずプログラム全体で使用するグローバル変数をいくつか宣言する必要があります。

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Gartley Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternX = 0 ;

ガートレーパターンの基盤を構築するために、まず<Trade\Trade.mqh>ライブラリをインクルードし、売買注文の実行などの取引操作を処理するためにobj_TradeをCTradeオブジェクトとしてインスタンス化します。次に、ユーザーがカスタマイズできる入力パラメータを定義します。PivotLeftとPivotRightはそれぞれ5バーに設定してピボット検出のルックバック範囲を決定し、Toleranceは0.10に設定してフィボナッチ比率の偏差許容度を10%に定め、LotSizeは0.01に設定して取引量を指定し、AllowTradingはtrueに設定して自動取引を有効化します。

続いて、スイングポイントを保存するためにtime(datetime)、price(double)、isHigh(bool)を保持するPivot構造体を定義し、これらの点を格納するためにpivotsを動的配列として宣言します。さらに、パターン形成を追跡するためにg_patternFormationBarを-1、Xピボットの時間をロックするg_lockedPatternXを0に初期化します。また、同じパターンで複数回取引がおこなわれることを防ぐためにg_tradeTakenをfalseに設定し、ガートレーパターン検出と取引に必要なEAの基盤を整えます。 視覚化のために、ライン、ラベル、三角形を描画する関数を用意します。

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

パターンおよびエントリーレベルを明確にチャート上へ表示するため、システムの視覚化関数を実装していきます。まずDrawTriangle関数を作成します。この関数ではObjectCreateを使用してOBJ_TRIANGLEを作成し、3つの時刻（t1、t2、t3）と価格（p1、p2、p3）でで塗りつぶされた三角形を描画します。その後、ObjectSetIntegerを使用してOBJPROP_COLORに指定の色を設定し、OBJPROP_STYLEをSTYLE_SOLIDに設定、OBJPROP_WIDTHで線幅を指定、OBJPROP_FILLで塗りつぶしの有効・無効を設定し、ObjectSetInteger関数を用いてOBJPROP_BACKで背景か前景かを指定します。

次に、2点間にトレンドライン(OBJ_TREND)を描画するDrawTrendLine関数の作成に進みます。次にDrawDottedLine関数を実装します。この関数では、指定した価格で水平の点線(OBJ_TREND)をt1からt2まで描画します。最後に、座標(t、p)にテキストラベル(OBJ_TEXT)を作成し、ObjectSetStringとObjectSetIntegerを使用してOBJPROP_TEXTを指定テキストに設定し、OBJPROP_COLOR、OBJPROP_FONTSIZE、OBJPROP_FONTをArial Boldに設定し、OBJPROP_ANCHORを使用してisHighに基づきスイングハイの場合は上に、スイングローの場合は下にアンカーし、OBJPROP_ALIGNプロパティを用いて中央に配置するDrawTextEx関数を開発します。これにより、ガートレーパターンおよび関連するトレードレベルを視覚的にわかりやすく表示できるようになります。 これでOnTickイベントハンドラに進み、後でパターン識別に使用できるピボットポイントを検出する処理をおこなう準備が整いました。そのためのロジックを以下に実装します。

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } } }

ここでは、OnTick関数の初期ロジックを実装し、スイングピボットを検出してガートレーハーモニックパターンを識別する基盤を形成します。まず、最後に処理したバーを追跡するために0で初期化した静的変数lastBarTimeを宣言し、現在の銘柄と時間足におけるシフト1のiTimeから取得したcurrentBarTimeと比較し、変化がない場合は冗長な処理を防ぐため処理を中断し、新しいバーが検出された時点でlastBarTimeを更新します。次に、ArrayResizeを使用してpivots配列をクリアし、解析をリセットします。

その後、Barsでバーの総数を取得し、ピボット検出の範囲としてstartをPivotLeft、endを総バー数からPivotRightを引いた値に設定し、「end − 1」からstartまでのバーを順に処理します。各バーについて、スイングハイ（isPivotHighがtrue）およびスイングロー（isPivotLowがtrue）であると仮定し、iHighとiLowを使ってそのバーの高値と安値を取得し、PivotLeftおよびPivotRightの範囲内にある周囲のバーをiHighとiLowでチェックし、隣接するバーにより高い高値またはより低い安値が存在する場合は、そのピボットを無効とします。最後に、バーがピボットとして有効であればPivot構造体を生成し、timeをiTimeで設定し、priceをisPivotHighに応じて高値または安値に設定し、isHighフラグを割り当てて、ArrayResizeを用いてpivots配列に追加します。ピボット構造体を印刷すると、次のデータ配列が取得されます。

このデータを使ってピボットポイントを抽出でき、十分な数のピボットがあればパターンの解析と検出をおこなうことができます。これを実現するために、以下のロジックを実装しています。

int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 5 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; return ; } Pivot X = pivots[pivotCount - 5 ]; Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; string patternType = "" ; if (X.isHigh && (!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh) { double diff = X.price - A.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price + 0.618 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double AB = B.price - A.price; double BC = B.price - C.price; if ((BC >= 0.382 * AB) && (BC <= 0.886 * AB)) { double retrace = D.price - A.price; if ( MathAbs (retrace - 0.786 * diff) <= Tolerance * diff && (D.price < X.price)) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bearish" ; } } } } } if ((!X.isHigh) && A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh)) { double diff = A.price - X.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price - 0.618 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double AB = A.price - B.price; double BC = C.price - B.price; if ((BC >= 0.382 * AB) && (BC <= 0.886 * AB)) { double retrace = A.price - D.price; if ( MathAbs (retrace - 0.786 * diff) <= Tolerance * diff && (D.price > X.price)) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bullish" ; } } } } }

まず、ArraySize(pivots)で得られるピボットの総数をpivotCountに格納し、ピボット数が5未満の場合は処理を終了し、g_patternFormationBarとg_lockedPatternXをそれぞれ-1と0にリセットします。これは、ガートレーパターンではX、A、B、C、Dの5点が必須であるためです。次に、pivots配列から最後の5つのピボットを抽出し、最も古いものから順にX、A、B、C、Dを割り当ててパターン構造を形成します。

続いて、弱気のガートレーパターン（Xが高、Aが安、Bが高、Cが安、Dが高）を確認するため、まずXAレッグの差をX.price−A.priceとして計算し、それが正であることを確認します。次に、理想的なB点を「A.price + 0.618 * diff」として算出し、MathAbsを用いてBが「Tolerance * diff」の範囲内にあるかどうかを検証します。さらに、BCレッグがABの0.382〜0.886の範囲にあるかを確認し、ADが戻ること（XAの0.786でDがXより下）を確認し、有効であればpatternFoundをtrue、patternTypeをBearishに設定します。最後に、強気のガートレーパターンを確認します。順序がX（低）、A（高）、B（低）、C（高）、D（低）であることを検証し、XAを「A.price - X.price」として計算して正であることを確認、Bが0.618戻し、BCがABの0.382～0.886、ADがXAの0.786でDがXより下であることを検証し、有効であればpatternFoundをtrue、patternTypeをBearishに設定します。 パターンが検出された場合、チャート上にそのパターンを可視化する処理を進めることができます。

if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " Gartley pattern detected at " , TimeToString (D.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "GA_" + IntegerToString (X.time); color triangleColor = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle1" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle2" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); }

有効なパターンが検出された場合（patternFoundがtrue）、Printを用いて検出をログに記録し、patternType（BullishまたはBearish）と、TimeToStringによって日付、分、秒形式で整形されたDピボットの時間を出力します。続いて、「GA_」とX.timeをIntegerToStringで文字列に変換して連結し、一意の識別子であるsignalPrefixを作成します。次に、triangleColorを、強気パターンの場合は青、弱気パターンの場合は赤に設定します。最後に、パターンを可視化するためにDrawTriangleを2回呼び出します。最初はピボットX、A、Bを結ぶ三角形XABを、次にピボットB、C、Dを結ぶ三角形BCDを描画し、signalPrefixに「_Triangle1」と「_Triangle2」を付加したID、各ピボットの時間と価格、triangleColor、幅2、塗りつぶしと背景表示のtrueフラグを指定します。次のような結果が得られます。

画像から、検出されたパターンを正しくマッピングおよび可視化できていることが確認できます。次に、トレンドラインを引き続きマッピングしてパターンを境界内で完全に可視化し、レベルをよりわかりやすく識別できるようにラベルを追加する必要があります。

DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XA" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XB" , X.time, X.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BD" , B.time, B.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_X = (X.isHigh ? X.price + offset : X.price - offset); double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_X" , "X" , X.time, textY_X, clrBlack , 11 , X.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (X.time + B.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = D.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "Bullish Gartley" : "Bearish Gartley" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

検出されたパターンの視覚化をさらに強化するため、パターン構造を示す詳細なチャートオブジェクトを追加します。まず、主要なピボット点を結ぶために、固有のsignalPrefixを付けたDrawTrendLineを使用して6本の実線トレンドラインを描画します。XA、AB、BC、CD、XB、BDは、それぞれのピボット時間と価格（例：X.time、X.price）を使用し、OBJPROP_COLORを黒、OBJPROP_WIDTHを2、OBJPROP_STYLEをSTYLE_SOLIDに設定し、ObjectSetIntegerでパターンの各レッグを明確にします。次に、SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)でシンボルの点サイズを取得し、ラベル配置のために15点のオフセットを計算し、各ピボットがスイングハイ(isHighがtrue)かスイングローかに応じてオフセットを加減してtextY_X、textY_A、textY_B、textY_C、textY_Dを決定し、高値の上、安値の下にラベルを配置します。

続いて、DrawTextExを使ってピボットX、A、B、C、Dのテキストラベルを作成します。signalPrefixに「_Text_X」などの接尾辞を付け、それぞれの文字を表示し、ピボット時間と調整済みのY座標に配置し、clrBlack、フォントサイズ11、ピボットのisHigh値をアンカーとして設定します。最後に、中央ラベルの位置をX.timeとB.timeの中点としてcentralTimeに、価格位置をD.priceとしてcentralPriceに設定し、ObjectCreateでsignalPrefix に「_Text_Center」を付加した名前のテキストオブジェクトを生成し、OBJPROP_TEXTをpatternTypeに応じて「Bullish Gartley」または「Bearish Gartley」に設定し、ObjectSetStringとObjectSetIntegerでOBJPROP_COLORをclrBlack、OBJPROP_FONTSIZEを11、OBJPROP_FONTをArial Bold、OBJPROP_ALIGNをALIGN_CENTERに設定します。このロジックにより、パターンの構造と種類がチャート上に包括的に表示されます。プログラムを実行すると、次のような表示が得られます。

画像から、パターンにエッジ（トレンドライン）とラベルを追加したことで、より明確かつ視覚的に把握しやすくなったことが分かります。次におこなうべきことは、このパターンに基づいてトレードレベルを決定することです。

datetime lineStart = D.time; datetime lineEnd = D.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )* 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level, tradeDiff; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = TP3Level - entryPriceLevel; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel + tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel + 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } else { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = entryPriceLevel - TP3Level; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel - tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel - 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )/ 2 ; string entryLabel = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

検出されたパターンの取引レベルを定義して可視化するために、lineStartをピボットDの時間(D.time)に設定し、「PeriodSeconds(_Period) * 2」を用いてlineEndを2期間先に設定します。取引計算用の変数としてentryPriceLevel、TP1Level、TP2Level、TP3Level、tradeDiffを宣言します。次に、強気パターン(patternType == Bullish)の場合、SymbolInfoDoubleを使ってentryPriceLevelを現在の売値に設定し、TP3LevelをCピボットの価格に設定し、tradeDiffをTP3Level−entryPriceLevelとして計算し、TP1LevelとTP2LevelをtradeDiffの3分の1および3分の2をentryPriceLevelに加算して算出します。弱気パターンの場合は、買値を使用し、TP3LevelをCの価格に設定、tradeDiffをentryPriceLevel−TP3Levelとして計算し、取引差の3分の1および3分の2を減算してTP1LevelとTP2Levelを求めます。

次に、DrawDottedLineを使用して4本の点線水平線を描画します。マゼンタ色でentryPriceLevelのエントリーレベル線、TP1Levelをフォレストグリーン、TP2Levelをグリーン、TP3LevelをダークグリーンでTPラインとして、lineStartからlineEndまで描画します。最後に、labelTimeをlineEndに半期間を加えた値に設定し、DoubleToStringで価格をフォーマットしてラベルテキストを作成します（例：エントリーでは「BUY(価格)」または「SELL(価格)」、TP1は「TP1(価格)」）。DrawTextExを使用してこれらのラベルをlabelTimeに描画し、対応する色、フォントサイズ11、価格レベルの上にアンカー設定します。これにより、ガートレーパターンのエントリーおよびTPレベルをチャート上で明確に可視化できます。コンパイルすると、次の結果が得られます。

弱気パターン

強気パターン

画像から、エントリーレベルが正しく表示されていることが確認できます。次に必要なのは実際にエントリーすることだけです。

int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternX == X.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double diffTrade = TP2Level - entryPriceTrade; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Gartley Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else if (patternType== "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double diffTrade = entryPriceTrade - TP2Level; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Gartley Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; }

ここでは、検出されたパターンの取引実行とパターン確認を管理することで、ティック実装を完了します。まず、「Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1」で現在のバーのインデックスを取得し、currentBarIndexに格納します。次に、パターンがロックされていない場合（g_patternFormationBar == -1）、g_patternFormationBarをcurrentBarIndexに設定し、g_lockedPatternXにX.timeを格納してXピボットの時間をロックします。パターン検出をログに記録し、確認待ちであることを示して処理を終了します。次に、まだフォーメーションバー上にある場合(currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar)、再描画をログに記録して終了し、早すぎる取引を防ぎます。

最後に、新しいバーが形成され(currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar)かつXピボットがg_lockedPatternXと一致する場合、パターンを確認してログに記録し、g_patternFormationBarを更新します。その上で、AllowTradingで取引が許可されているか、PositionSelectでポジションが存在しないかを確認します。強気パターンの場合、entryPriceTradeをAsk価格に設定し、diffTradeを「TP2Level - entryPriceTrade」として計算し、stopLossをこの距離の3倍下に設定、takeProfitをTP2Levelに設定して、LotSizeとGartley Signalを用いてobj_Trade.Buyで買いを実行し、成功または失敗をログに記録します。弱気パターンの場合はBid価格を使用し、stopLossをこの距離の3倍上に設定してobj_Trade.Sellで売りを実行します。取引が許可されていない場合やポジションが存在する場合は、取引はおこなわれずログに記録されます。パターンが変更された場合はg_lockedPatternXを更新して待機し、パターンが見つからない場合はグローバル変数をリセットします。コンパイルすると、次の結果が得られます。

弱気シグナル

強気シグナル

画像から、ハーモニックパターンを正しくプロットできており、パターンが確定した後にそれに応じてエントリーできていることが確認できます。これにより、パターンの識別、描画、取引という目的を達成できています。残っている作業は、このプログラムのバックテストをおこなうことです。バックテストについては次のセクションで扱います。





バックテスト

徹底的なバックテストの結果、次の結果が得られました。

バックテストグラフ

バックテストレポート





結論

結論として、私たちはMQL5でガートレーパターンシステムを開発しました。価格の動きを活用して強気と弱気のガートレーハーモニックパターンを、正確な フィボナッチ比率で検出し、計算されたエントリー、SL、複数レベルのTPポイントを使用したエントリーを自動化し、三角形やトレンドラインといったチャートオブジェクトでパターンを可視化しました。

免責条項：本記事は教育目的のみを意図したものです。取引には重大な財務リスクが伴い、市場の変動によって損失が生じる可能性があります。本プログラムを実際の市場で運用する前に、十分なバックテストと慎重なリスク管理が不可欠です。

提示された概念と実装を活用することで、このガートレーパターンシステムを自分の取引スタイルに適応させ、アルゴリズム戦略を強化できます。取引をお楽しみください。