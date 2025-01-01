datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- タイマーを1秒に設定する

EventSetTimer(1);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化解除する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 現在のバーが開いた時間を取得する

ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];

//--- 次の呼び出しのためにprev_calculatedの値を返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- 前のバーが開いた時間を取得する

static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

//--- バーが開いてから経過した秒数をカウントする

static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- 前回の開始時間が現在の開始時間と異なる場合、これは新しいバーである

//--- 新しい開始時刻を前の時刻と同じように書き込み、秒をゼロに設定する

if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)

{

bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

seconds=0;

}

//--- バーが開いてから経過した秒数を増やして調整する

seconds++;

if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))

seconds=0;

//--- yyyy.mm.dd hh:miとしてのバーの開いた時刻

string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- yyyy.mm.dd hh:miとしての現在時刻

string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- 新しいバーが開くまでの残り秒数

int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;

/--- 現在のバーが閉じるまでの残り時間(hh:mm:ss)

string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- 出力文字列を作成する

string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s

"+

"Time Current: %s

"+

"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d

"+

"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d

"+

"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);

//--- バーの開いた時刻と現在時刻、

//--- 現在のバーが開いてから閉じるまでの経過秒数、

//--- コメント内の現在のバーが閉じるまでの残り時間を表示する

Comment(txt);

/*

result on M1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35



result on M5:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31



result on H1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46



result on D1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938

Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58

*/

}