|
datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- タイマーを1秒に設定する
EventSetTimer(1);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化解除する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- 現在のバーが開いた時間を取得する
ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];
//--- 次の呼び出しのためにprev_calculatedの値を返す
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//--- 前のバーが開いた時間を取得する
static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
//--- バーが開いてから経過した秒数をカウントする
static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- 前回の開始時間が現在の開始時間と異なる場合、これは新しいバーである
//--- 新しい開始時刻を前の時刻と同じように書き込み、秒をゼロに設定する
if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)
{
bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
seconds=0;
}
//--- バーが開いてから経過した秒数を増やして調整する
seconds++;
if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))
seconds=0;
//--- yyyy.mm.dd hh:miとしてのバーの開いた時刻
string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- yyyy.mm.dd hh:miとしての現在時刻
string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- 新しいバーが開くまでの残り秒数
int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;
/--- 現在のバーが閉じるまでの残り時間(hh:mm:ss)
string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- 出力文字列を作成する
string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s\n"+
"Time Current: %s\n"+
"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d\n"+
"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d\n"+
"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);
//--- バーの開いた時刻と現在時刻、
//--- 現在のバーが開いてから閉じるまでの経過秒数、
//--- コメント内の現在のバーが閉じるまでの残り時間を表示する
Comment(txt);
/*
result on M1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35
result on M5:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31
result on H1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46
result on D1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938
Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58
*/
}