Beginner Friendly Auto Trading EA MT5

Beginner Friendly Auto Trading EA is a simple and reliable automatic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clear logic, controlled execution, and hands-off trade placement.

This EA automatically opens and manages trades based on a straightforward trend-filtered strategy using EMA and RSI conditions. All trades are opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

🔹 Key Features

Fully automatic trade entries

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

Fixed, broker-minimum lot size (no lot sizing logic)

One trade at a time per symbol

Trend-filtered logic to reduce random entries

Simple rules suitable for beginners

🔹 Strategy Overview

A long-term EMA is used to define market trend

RSI is used as a momentum trigger

Buy trades are opened only in bullish conditions

Sell trades are opened only in bearish conditions

Trades are executed on a new candle to reduce noise

This approach focuses on clarity and simplicity, not aggressive trading.

🔹 Risk Management

Stop Loss and Take Profit are applied automatically

No martingale

No grid

No averaging

No hedging

Lot size is intentionally kept minimal and broker-defined to avoid over-exposure.

🔹 Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: M15 – H1

Symbols: Forex majors, indices, metals

Broker: Low-spread / ECN recommended

VPS: Recommended for stable execution

🔹 Important Notes

This EA opens trades automatically

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trading involves risk

Always test on a demo account before using on live funds

🔹 Version

v1.0 – Initial Release

Future upgrades will be released as v2.0.

✔ Why This EA?

Designed for traders who want a simple, automatic trading system without complex settings or high-risk strategies.





────────────────────────────────────

IMPORTANT INFORMATION & DISCLAIMER

────────────────────────────────────





This Expert Advisor does not trade continuously. Trades are executed only when all predefined market conditions are met according to the strategy logic. Periods with no trades are normal and indicate the EA is functioning correctly while waiting for valid setups.





Trading activity depends on market conditions, volatility, broker execution rules, symbol specifications, spread, trading sessions, and available margin. Different brokers may produce different results.





This Expert Advisor has been fully validated and approved by the MQL5 Market. Validation confirms correct initialization, stable operation, and the ability to execute trades under real MetaTrader 5 conditions.





Please ensure the following before use:

• MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform is used (not MT4)

• AutoTrading is enabled

• The EA is attached to the correct symbol and timeframe

• Broker conditions meet the EA’s requirements





Lack of trades does not indicate a malfunction. The EA will only execute trades when all internal strategy conditions are satisfied.





RISK DISCLAIMER





Trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Purchasing this Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or a fixed number of trades.





SUPPORT





For support inquiries, please provide:

• A screenshot of the Experts tab

• Broker name

• Symbol and timeframe used





Incomplete information may delay support assistance.



