ARIPoint

ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live.

Key Features:

  • Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands

  • Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR

  • Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility

  • Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2)

  • Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email

  • Custom logo support for branding

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

Perfect for traders who value clarity, precision, and visual feedback.

Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev


