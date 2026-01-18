Beginner Friendly Auto Trading EA MT5
Beginner Friendly Auto Trading EA is a simple and reliable automatic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clear logic, controlled execution, and hands-off trade placement.
This EA automatically opens and manages trades based on a straightforward trend-filtered strategy using EMA and RSI conditions. All trades are opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
🔹 Key Features
-
Fully automatic trade entries
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement
-
Fixed, broker-minimum lot size (no lot sizing logic)
-
One trade at a time per symbol
-
Trend-filtered logic to reduce random entries
-
Simple rules suitable for beginners
🔹 Strategy Overview
-
A long-term EMA is used to define market trend
-
RSI is used as a momentum trigger
-
Buy trades are opened only in bullish conditions
-
Sell trades are opened only in bearish conditions
-
Trades are executed on a new candle to reduce noise
This approach focuses on clarity and simplicity, not aggressive trading.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit are applied automatically
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No averaging
-
No hedging
Lot size is intentionally kept minimal and broker-defined to avoid over-exposure.
🔹 Recommended Settings
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: M15 – H1
-
Symbols: Forex majors, indices, metals
-
Broker: Low-spread / ECN recommended
-
VPS: Recommended for stable execution
🔹 Important Notes
-
This EA opens trades automatically
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Trading involves risk
-
Always test on a demo account before using on live funds
🔹 Version
v1.0 – Initial Release
Future upgrades will be released as v2.0.
✔ Why This EA?
Designed for traders who want a simple, automatic trading system without complex settings or high-risk strategies.
────────────────────────────────────
IMPORTANT INFORMATION & DISCLAIMER
────────────────────────────────────
This Expert Advisor does not trade continuously. Trades are executed only when all predefined market conditions are met according to the strategy logic. Periods with no trades are normal and indicate the EA is functioning correctly while waiting for valid setups.
Trading activity depends on market conditions, volatility, broker execution rules, symbol specifications, spread, trading sessions, and available margin. Different brokers may produce different results.
This Expert Advisor has been fully validated and approved by the MQL5 Market. Validation confirms correct initialization, stable operation, and the ability to execute trades under real MetaTrader 5 conditions.
Please ensure the following before use:
• MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform is used (not MT4)
• AutoTrading is enabled
• The EA is attached to the correct symbol and timeframe
• Broker conditions meet the EA’s requirements
Lack of trades does not indicate a malfunction. The EA will only execute trades when all internal strategy conditions are satisfied.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Purchasing this Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or a fixed number of trades.
SUPPORT
For support inquiries, please provide:
• A screenshot of the Experts tab
• Broker name
• Symbol and timeframe used
Incomplete information may delay support assistance.