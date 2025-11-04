HighLow Fury EA
- Experts
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Versione: 1.3
- Attivazioni: 5
HighLow Fury EA Breakout trading robot with risk and capital management.
- Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk % or fixed lots
- Daily gain/loss limits to protect equity
- Smart capital reduction after target profits/losses
- Multiple trailing stop options (Highest/Lowest, previous candles)
- Custom time/day filters + position lifetime control
Configured with optimized parameters for XAUUSD (2025). Users can adjust all settings to suit their strategy.