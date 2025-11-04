HighLow Fury EA

HighLow Fury EA Breakout trading robot with risk and capital management.

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk % or fixed lots
  • Daily gain/loss limits to protect equity
  • Smart capital reduction after target profits/losses
  • Multiple trailing stop options (Highest/Lowest, previous candles)
  • Custom time/day filters + position lifetime control

Configured with optimized parameters for XAUUSD (2025). Users can adjust all settings to suit their strategy.

