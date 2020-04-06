FimaBot Pro

Fimabot Pro – Automatic Channel Bot with Dynamic Stop

Fimabot Pro is an Expert Advisor based on the renowned strategy of channel trading and support/resistance zones.

Robot Strategy: Fimathe

Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD & XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframes: M1/M15/H1/H4

Key Features:

  • Automatic detection of support and resistance zones

  • Take Profit operations based on channel levels (up to X channels)

  • Dynamic Stop Loss adjusted by price movement

  • Configurable initial lot size and manual progression

  • User-friendly interface with no requotes

Customizable Parameters:

  • Order lot size

  • Channel levels for Take Profit

  • Distance between entries

  • Protection strategy (moving SL, trailing stop, or break even)

Ideal for traders seeking automated operations with control and transparency.

Requirements:

  • Hedge account (MT4/MT5)


Note: The recommended pairs were the ones we tested. However, if you already manually apply the technique to one pair, it will work for this one as well.

