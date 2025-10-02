ML Anchored Gaussian Process Indicator MT5

Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator in MT5



The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is a specialized trading tool for Forex traders in MetaTrader 5, designed to forecast the next price wave. Technical analysts can utilize this indicator to study historical price movement patterns and predict future market behavior.

Built on the K-Means algorithm, this indicator displays the forecasted next price wave and provides traders with advanced analytical capabilities.





Gaussian Process Regression Indicator Table Based on Machine Learning



Category Signal and Forecasting – Trading Tools – Bands and Channels Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Machine Learning (ML) – Trend – Leading Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies





Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator at a Glance



The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator enables traders to analyze both past and future price waves on the chart. Using the K-Means algorithm, the indicator generates a price prediction pattern, giving traders the ability to conduct more specialized analyses of future price movements according to their strategies.





Uptrend in the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator



On the 30-minute USD/CHF chart, the Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator visualizes historical price waves and, through advanced calculations, forecasts a potential upward trend. If confirmed, traders can use this insight to enter buy positions.





Downtrend in the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator



On the 1-hour GBP/USD chart, traders can analyze price behavior using the Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator. With advanced calculations, the indicator forecasts potential future downtrends and offers insights into likely market movements. If confirmed, traders can open sell positions to capitalize on price declines.





Gaussian Process Regression Indicator Settings Based on Machine Learning



Training Window Color : Set the calculation line color

Training Window Fill Color : Set the calculation area color

Forecasting Length : Defines the forecasting range and determines future price movement based on candlesticks

Forecast Color : Set the forecast line color

Forecast Fill Color : Set the forecast area color

Smooth (RBF length) : Controls smoothness for RBF calculations. A higher value covers a wider range, while a lower value results in sharper slopes

Sigma (noise) : Defines the level of noise in calculations

Color of Line 1 : Set the first line color

Color of Line 2 : Set the second line color





Conclusion



The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is an advanced analytical tool for traders aiming to identify future price behavior with specialized methods. By applying the K-Means algorithm, it predicts probable future price trends, helping traders in Forex and cryptocurrency markets gain deeper insights into price dynamics.

A key feature of this indicator is the option to set a custom time range between two vertical lines. Within this selected range, the indicator performs calculations and presents the final result as a predicted wave on the chart.