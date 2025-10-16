FlowSeeker is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), developed by Ultron Trading Solutions (www.ultrontradingsolutions.co.za). It is designed to identify momentum shifts and directional changes in the market through two primary signals.

Providing visual plots, optional buy/sell arrows, reversal crosses, a multi-timeframe trend panel, a candle timer, and alert notifications. It includes user-configurable settings for signals, plotting, trend trading filters, alerts, and display options.





Buy/Sell Arrows: Optional arrows for buy (yellow by default) or sell (dodger blue by default) signals, with configurable offsets, delays, and widths. Arrows can be plotted for buy only, sell only, both, or none.

Reversal Crosses: Optional "X" marks to indicate potential trade closures/reversals, with configurable bar delays for confirmation. Colors: Red for buy reversals, Orange for sell reversals.

Trend Trading Filter: Optional filter to only plot arrows if they align with (or against) the trend on user-specified timeframes (up to 4). Trends are determined by fast/slow moving average crossovers.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel: A customizable panel showing market trends (Bullish, Bearish, Neutral) across 2-10 user-selected timeframes. Panel position, colors, and MA settings are configurable. Can be minimized/maximized via a button.

Candle Timer: Displays time remaining until the current candle closes, with color-coded status (Green: valid trend/connection, Blue: invalid trend, Red: connection delay). Position and font are customizable.

Alerts and Notifications: Pop-up alerts or mobile push notifications for new buy/sell signals.

Performance Optimizations: Uses stateful variables to track last bars for signals/cleanup/alerts, avoiding redundant calculations. Handles timeframe changes by resetting and recalculating.

Optimized for High-Volatility Synthetic Indices Across Leading Brokers







The FlowSeeker indicator is meticulously optimized for trading high-volatility synthetic indices on specialized brokers, leveraging their unique price behaviors—such as predictable spikes, engineered crashes, and booms—to deliver precise momentum shift detection and directional signals. Specifically: Deriv (Crash and Boom Indices) : Tailored for Deriv's proprietary Crash and Boom series (e.g., Crash 150/300/500/600/900/1000 and Boom 150/300/500/600/900/1000), which simulate average drops or spikes every 300–1000 ticks with volatilities from 10% to 250%. FlowSeeker's hybrid excels at capturing these dramatic, algorithm-driven fluctuations in a 24/7 risk-free environment, free from real-market liquidity issues, enabling traders to capitalize on sudden downturns and surges with enhanced accuracy.

