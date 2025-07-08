Trend indicator AI mt5

Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione
Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le correzioni dei prezzi all'interno del trend stabilito.

Vantaggi importanti:

* Funziona su MT4 e MT5

* Cancella segnali di ACQUISTO o VENDITA

· Non rivernicia

* Funziona su tutti i beni

Fai attenzione a non vendere EA o set su telegram it scam. Tutte le impostazioni gratis qui al blog. 
IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere istruzioni e un bonus!

Monitoraggio funzionamento reale così come i miei altri prodotti possono essere trovati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp;


Impostazioni e ingressi:

Impostazioni e ingressi:


Recensioni 12
jjljljoel
69
jjljljoel 2025.09.02 03:40 
 

Really good indicator, bought few days ago, easy to find entry and exit.

Aman1405
39
Aman1405 2025.08.30 16:29 
 

спасибо за индикатор теперь мне нужен советник trend indicator ea

Saurabhksharma
32
Saurabhksharma 2025.08.07 07:45 
 

Impressive EA and leaves the guess work out. You can confidently trade, Thanks Ramil for this wonderful product

