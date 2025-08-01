Cyberion is a trading system engineered for traders who want intelligence behind every entry. Built on a foundation of real-time support and resistance analysis, Cyberion goes far beyond the basics with a powerful multi-strategy engine that adapts to the market like a living system.

This EA was designed to think like a smart trader. It reacts to price zones where real institutional moves happen. Cyberion is not just watching levels, it’s understanding them and trading only when the odds are in your favor.

124$, then the price will increase by 49$ for every 5 purchases. Final Price: 624$

How Cyberion Thinks and Trades

Cyberion constantly maps dynamic support and resistance zones based on live price behavior. Once potential setups are detected, it filters them through a stack of advanced trading models. Every position taken is filtered and refined through:

Smart breakout detection with confirmation

False signal rejection through volatility and volume patterns

Directional bias filters based on market structure and micro-trends

Precision entry logic using candle behavior and price traps

Risk-to-reward targeting that adapts to recent price dynamics

Session and timing filters to avoid low-quality trades

This is a fully automated system but built to reflect how a smart human would trade with discipline and logic.

Recommended setup: - Timeframe: M15 - Pair: GBPUSD - Broker: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended. - Minimum deposit: $300 - Leverage: 1:100 or more







