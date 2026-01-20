XenClarity

XenClarity – Gold Breakout Monster

🚀 The Ultimate XAUUSD H1 Specialist. NO Grid. NO Martingale. GRAB IT NOW: Only $30 (Target Price: $1299)!

XenClarity is not just another Expert Advisor. It is an algorithmic beast engineered with one singular purpose: Total Domination of the Gold Market (XAUUSD).

Forget standard indicators. XenClarity utilizes a sophisticated Level Trading Strategy, enhanced by dynamic buffers and smart money management. This tool transforms market chaos into mathematical clarity and precision.

🛡️ PURE STRATEGY – NO DANGEROUS GIMMICKS

Most high-yield bots burn accounts eventually. XenClarity is built to survive and thrive.

  • NO Grid: We never stack losing positions. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss.

  • NO Martingale: No dangerous doubling down. Risk is linear and strictly controlled.

  • NO AI / Neural Networks: This is not a "black box" that might stop working unpredictably. It relies on pure, verifiable math and Price Action logic.

  • NO Arbitrage: Safe for live trading. No risk of broker bans.

🏆 RECORD-BREAKING RESULTS

Based on rigorous historical testing (High reliability tick data):

  • 💰 Total Net Profit: $30,460,329.24 (turned a $10k deposit into a fortune).

  • 📈 Profit Factor: 2.33 (Over $2.3 profit for every $1 risked).

  • 🛡️ Recovery Factor: 99.38 (Incredible stability and drawdown recovery).

  • 🎯 Precision: A "Sniper" approach—it waits for the perfect setup rather than shooting blindly.

🔥 "EARLY BIRD" LAUNCH SALE – LIMITED TIME!

We are launching XenClarity with an insane promotion for early adopters.

  • Final Price: ~~$1,299~~

  • Current Price: $30

  • BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the XenClarity recommended settings. 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/krzychq

🚀 Key Features

1. XAUUSD (GOLD) Specialist The algorithm is custom-tailored for the unique volatility of Gold. It filters out the noise typical of currency pairs and captures the massive momentum moves that XAUUSD is famous for.

2. Smart Margin Check Technology (v4.0) Your capital safety is our priority. XenClarity features a built-in pre-trade calculator. Before placing any pending order, it verifies if your account can handle the margin. No more "Not enough money" errors or accidental Margin Calls.

3. The "Clarity Dashboard" XenClarity completely overhauls your terminal visuals for maximum focus:

  • Automatically removes the grid.

  • Auto-Color Candles: Turns candles Blue (Bullish) and Red (Bearish) for instant trend recognition.

  • Displays a sleek panel with live stats: Start Balance, Total Profit, Profit Factor, and Strategy Mode.

4. Triple Adaptive Strategy Choose your trading style:

  • Strategy 1: Aggressive

  • Strategy 2 (Recommended): The perfect balance between risk and reward.

  • Strategy 3: Conservative

⚙️ Requirements & Recommendations

To achieve results similar to our tests, you must provide the bot with the right environment:

  • 💎 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

  • 🏦 Recommended Broker: IC Markets (Low spreads and fast ECN execution are critical for this strategy).

  • ⏱️ Timeframe: H1.

  • 💻 VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Parameters (Inputs)

The bot is plug-and-play but fully customizable:

  • Money Management: Choose between Fixed Lot or AutoLot (Risk %) to let compound interest build your wealth.

  • Time Filter: Avoid trading on Fridays or outside specific sessions.

  • Protection: Smart Trailing Stop and Freeze Level Protection included.

Join the elite circle of Gold Traders. Get XenClarity now for just $30 before the price returns to $1299. This is an investment that pays for itself.

👉 BUY NOW AND LAUNCH ON XAUUSD!

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading financial markets involves risk.


