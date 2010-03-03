TrendMaster ADX

TrendMaster ADX v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Trend 

© 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com

TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated trading system that combines the power of an advanced ADX trend filter. The EA is specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but also works effectively on major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.
Version 2.3 comes with strict money management according to Funding Pips standards, ensuring maximum account protection from large drawdowns.

Why choose TrendMaster ADX v2.3?

TrendMaster ADX is not just another EA – it is a complete trading solution designed to maximize market trends while actively controlling risk.

  • Flexible multi-timeframe trading: Works on any timeframe (M1–H1), with recommended settings on M5 and M15 for the most stable performance.

  • Two powerful strategies combined: Uses trend signals from ADX, EMA, and higher timeframe (D1) filters to execute precise "Trend" entries.

  • Funding Pips risk control: Daily and maximum loss limits (% of balance). Automatically stops trading once the threshold is reached.

  • Multi-layer trend confirmation: Signals are validated by ADX, short/long EMAs, EMA slope, DI distance, and the D1 trend filter.

  • Smart exit management: Includes Breakeven, Trailing Stop, ADX exit, and DI Cross exit for secure profit locking.

Core Trading Strategies

  1. Trend Strategy

    • Buy Signal: ADX above threshold, +DI crosses above -DI, and price is above both EMAs (short & long) as well as above D1 EMA 200.

    • Sell Signal: ADX above threshold, -DI crosses above +DI, and price is below both EMAs (short & long) as well as below D1 EMA 200.

    • Exit: Fixed Take Profit (points or USD) combined with Breakeven and Trailing Stop.

  2. Optional Grid Strategy

    • Activated once the first “Trend” order (parent order) is opened.

    • Additional “child” orders are placed at ATR-based intervals, enhancing profit opportunities during ranging or pullback conditions.

Smart Money & Risk Management

  • Flexible lot sizing: Trade with Fixed Lot or Dynamic Lot based on % risk.

  • Trade limits: Maximum Trend Orders, Maximum Grid Orders, and overall trade caps.

  • Auto stop when profit target is reached: EA will stop trading and close all orders once the set target is achieved.

  • Pause on drawdown: No new trades will be opened when active Trend orders are losing.

Professional Features

  • FundingPips Loss Limits: Daily and maximum loss restrictions (% of balance).

  • Anti-Martingale System: Automatically increases lot size after winning trades, resets after losses.

  • Minimum distance between Trend trades.

  • Spread control: No trading when spread exceeds threshold.

  • Trading sessions: Restrict trading to custom time ranges with auto-close at session end.

  • ATR filter: Blocks trades in ultra-low or extreme volatility.

  • Optional RSI filter for higher entry precision.

Requirements & Recommendations

  • Primary pair: XAU/USD (Gold).

  • Other pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, H1 (M5 recommended for balance between frequency and accuracy).

  • Minimum capital: $500 (recommended $1000+ for safer risk management).

  • Account type: ECN/Raw Spread with low spreads.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Trading mode: Hedge (recommended).

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 performance.

Setup & Support

After purchase, you will receive:

  • Detailed setup instructions.

  • Optimized preset (.set) files for XAUUSD M5/M15.

  • Personal guidance on parameter adjustments tailored to your account size and risk profile.

Note: Always backtest and forward-test (on demo) before running on a live account.

Contact Information

Van Minh – Feel free to message me directly on MQL5 for support, optimized presets, or personalized configuration assistance.


