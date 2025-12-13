VM SuperAshi Trend

Hybrid Heiken Ashi and Supertrend - Confirmed trend signals with visual EMA analysis

VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to generate confirmed, non-repainting buy/sell signals that are easy to read directly on the chart.

The indicator automatically:

Draws Buy / Sell arrows

Displays Fast / Slow / Trend EMA lines

Provides Popup / Email / Push notifications

Supertrend-based signal logic filtered by Heiken-Ashi candles to reduce noise

Displays Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Trend EMA

Provides a Market Analysis label summarizing market conditions: UPTREND / DOWNTREND / REVERSAL

Draws non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows when the Supertrend changes state

Smart alert system to minimize notification spam

Dual confirmation layer: Supertrend + Heiken-Ashi to reduce noise and false signals

Non-repainting signals

Clear visual EMA analysis for faster and more confident decisions

Flexible signal-filtering structure

Multi-timeframe support: works smoothly from M1 to D1, lightweight and suitable for multiple charts

Instead of monitoring multiple separate indicators, VM SuperAshi Trend focuses on:

Confirming the primary market trend

Providing clear entry and exit points

When the Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend and the Heiken-Ashi confirms, the indicator:

Draws a BUY arrow

Sends an alert (if enabled)

Combined with the EMA labels, traders can easily distinguish:

A trend-following breakout

A weak or unreliable reversal signal

Simply attach the indicator to the desired chart

Default settings are optimized for all timeframes and symbols

No additional adjustments required for standard use

Scalping: M1 - M15

Intraday: M15 - H1

Swing / Position trading: H4 - D1

: On the M15 timeframe, with settings ATR = 21 and Multiplier = 1.0, when the price breaks above the Supertrend and the Heiken-Ashi candle closes bullish, the indicator displays a Buy signal and triggers a popup alert, while the EMA labels confirm Fast > Slow > Trend = UPTREND, supporting the decision to hold the trade for a longer period.

VM SuperAshi Trend is not just another Supertrend indicator.

It is designed to:

Reduce fake flips caused by market noise

Provide a complete trend overview through a clear EMA structure

The goal is to simplify trading decisions:

See the signal

Understand the trend context

Quickly assess signal reliability

Quick guide, illustrations, and sample files are available on the product page.

For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact the author via MQL5 private messages.

VM SuperAshi Trend is suitable for traders looking for:

A trend-following tool with strong confirmation

Clear and intuitive visual presentation

Compatibility with scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

This indicator helps you focus on high-quality signals, reduce market noise, and make faster, more confident trading decisions on MT5 charts.