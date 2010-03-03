Crossing Over

The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management.

One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.

Key Features

Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes.

Customizable Parameters – Adjustable MA periods, calculation method (SMA, EMA, etc.), and applied price type for flexible strategy tuning.

Risk Management – Automatic lot sizing based on account balance and defined risk percentage per trade, with stop loss and take profit levels set as a percentage of price.

Time Control – Define trading hours (start and end). The EA can automatically close open trades once the session ends.

Trade Execution – Monitors M12 candle closes to confirm valid signals before entering new trades.

Technical Details

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Strategy Type: Moving Average crossover (trend-following)

Timeframe: M12 (12-minute chart)

Risk Control: Position sizing by risk %, adjustable SL/TP

Version: 2.0 (2025 release)

Fits all market types (forex, crypto, indices), with parameters originally tested on NASDAQ.

Package Includes