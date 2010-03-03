SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.

With the release of V2.0, SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection. This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends).

It combines cycle-based money management, drawdown protection, and profit control to deliver stable and consistent performance without the need for complicated manual intervention.

Key Features

Developed with over 10 years of trading experience.

Fully automated, plug-and-play system.

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.

Smart cycle management with customizable first-lot size.

New V2.0: Spike Detection & Smart Step Boost – adapts Step Size automatically after strong market moves.

Drawdown protection with flexible profit settings.

Focus on long-term steady growth, not short-term speculation.

Ask me anything here -> Click Me