ADX Sniper

Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals

ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading.

ADX Sniper does not generate random signals.
The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy and sideways conditions.

Core Signal Logic:

Case 1 – ADX Breakout

  • ADX breaks above the strength threshold (default: 25)

  • Combined with DI+ and DI- direction

  • Ideal for catching the early stage of a new trend

Case 2 – DI Cross

  • DI+ crosses above DI- : BUY signal

  • DI+ crosses below DI- : SELL signal

  • Effective in already established trends

Trading Strategy:

ADX Sniper is based on a trend-following trading strategy with two core components:

1. EMA Trend Filter

The EMA system acts as a market compass, defining the primary trend direction:

  • UPTREND: EMA_Short > EMA_Long (green)

  • DOWNTREND: EMA_Short < EMA_Long (red)

2. ADX and DI Signal Logic

The indicator uses an ADX Breakout algorithm combined with DI cross signals to detect strong momentum and optimal entry points.

Signals are visually displayed as:

  • BUY arrows (upward arrows)

  • SELL arrows (downward arrows)

Core Strategy Rules

  • Trade only in the direction of the main trend defined by EMA

  • Enter BUY trades only during an UPTREND with a valid BUY signal from ADX or DI

  • Enter SELL trades only during a DOWNTREND with a valid SELL signal from ADX or DI

This approach helps avoid counter-trend trades, reduces noise, and improves signal reliability.

Advanced Filters (Optional On/Off):

ADX Sniper offers flexible filter settings to adapt to different trading styles:

  • EMA Trend Filter (Fast EMA and Slow EMA)

  • EMA Short Filter (Price vs Fast EMA)

  • EMA Slope Filter (EMA slope to confirm momentum)

  • Ichimoku Cloud Filter (Strong trend confirmation)

  • RSI Filter (Avoids noise and sideways markets)

  • ADX Increasing Filter (Signals only when ADX is rising)

These filters significantly reduce false signals and keep only high-quality trade entries.

    Who Is This Indicator For?

    • Trend-following traders

    • Traders using ADX, DI, EMA, or Ichimoku

    • Manual traders who need clear and uncluttered signals

    • Traders who want to use signals as input for EAs or semi-automated systems.

    ADX Sniper does not promise profits, but it helps traders trade only when the market is truly trending.
    Fewer signals - higher quality - more confident and disciplined trading decisions.

    Altri dall’autore
    Supertrend G5
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (9)
    Experts
    Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
    FREE
    Supertrend G5 Prime
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Experts
    Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
    Supertrend G5 Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Experts
    Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
    VM SuperAshi Trend
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
    Gold Trend M1
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    SuperScalp Pro – scalping più veloce, più preciso e più semplice che mai. Scalper Supertrend ibrido con conferma multi-filtro Ottimizzato per scalping su M1–M5 SuperScalp Pro amplia il concetto classico di Supertrend e lo evolve in uno strumento di scalping ibrido progettato per configurazioni di trading a breve e medio termine su più timeframe. Non solo fornisce segnali di trading, ma include anche un Simulatore di Statistiche di Trading, che consente di valutare le prestazioni della strategi
    VM Auto SLTP Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
    Volume Profile Pro Signals
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Volume Profile Pro Signals  Analisi di volume precisa con generazione automatica di segnali. Cosa fa Volume Profile Pro Signals costruisce una rappresentazione live e basata sui dati di dove il volume di trading si concentra realmente — evidenziando le zone in cui il prezzo viene accettato o rifiutato. Mette in risalto POC, VAH, VAL e identifica con precisione le aree HVN/LVN. Da queste informazioni genera segnali di breakout in tempo reale (VAH/VAL) e traccia livelli SL/TP intelligenti calcol
    VM Heiken Ashi Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi smussato (HMA o EMA) per filtrare il rumore e generare segnali BUY/SELL chiari, non repaint (opzionale ConfirmOnClosedBar). Mostra le candele HA sul grafico (le candele originali possono essere nascoste), posizionamento delle frecce tramite ATR o offset fisso, invia avvisi (popup, email, push) con gestione anti-spam. Scopo principale Convertire le candele grezze in Heiken-Ashi smussate per rilevare cambi di colore (bear to bull / bull to bear) e disegnare frecce
    SmartScalp M1
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    SmartScalp M1 - Supertrend x Heiken Ashi SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been optimized for trading on the
    VM Breakout BB
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    VM Breakout BB: Indicatore di breakout basato sulla probabilità con Bande di Bollinger VM Breakout BB è un indicatore di rilevamento dei breakout basato sulle Bande di Bollinger combinato con analisi statistica della probabilità (Z-score e funzione di distribuzione cumulativa normale, CDF) e filtri di conferma intelligenti quali RSI, ADX e Volume SMA. L’indicatore mira a fornire segnali con una chiara base statistica, ridurre il rumore e confermare breakout con maggiore probabilità di successo.
    FREE
    SuperScalp Pro EA
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Experts
    SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
    FREE
    Volume Profile Flex
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
    FREE
    VM Auto SLTP Basic
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
    FREE
    Supertrend G5 indicator
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to r
    FREE
    Price Action Matrix
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    PriceActionMatrix - Assistente per lo Scalping Multi-Pattern  PriceActionMatrix è un indicatore orientato allo scalping che rileva e convalida automaticamente molteplici pattern di azione del prezzo a breve termine. Piuttosto che presentare ogni candela come un segnale autonomo, lo strumento aggrega pattern come Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, zone di consolidamento e ombre di rifiuto, per poi sottoporli a livelli di conferma configurabili - controlli di trend e EMA, intervallo ATR, indicatori d
    SuperScalp Pro MT4
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicatori
    SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
    TrendMaster ADX
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Experts
    TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
    VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Experts
    Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
    Golden Buy Sniper
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Experts
    Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione