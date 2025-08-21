Supertrend G5 Pro
Overview
Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured upgrade of Supertrend G5, specially optimized for XAU/USD (Gold). Tuned primarily for M5 (also effective on M5, M15, H1), the EA is designed as a complete trading system that balances frequent, small-profit entries with robust capital protection and professional money-management tools.
What’s new in v4.3
New Loss Limits group — "==== FundingPips Loss Limits ====" for enhanced risk control and prop-firm compatibility:
EnableDailyLossLimit (bool) — enable/disable daily loss cap.
DailyLossLimitPercent (double) — daily stop threshold as % of the initial daily balance (default 5.0%).
-
EnableMaxLossLimit (bool) — enable/disable maximum account loss cap.
-
MaxLossLimitPercent (double) — maximum account loss as % of initial balance (default 20.0%).
These new controls automatically pause trading when configured loss thresholds are reached, improving capital protection and alignment with prop-firm rules.
Why choose Supertrend G5 Pro?
Designed for consistent compounding: High-frequency small trades with moderate TP targets for repeated profit capture and reinvestment.
Trend-focused entries: Combines ATR-based Supertrend with multi-timeframe EMA confirmation (active TF + D1) to avoid counter-trend entries.
Advanced risk & money management: Dynamic lot sizing, hard caps, and multiple automatic stop thresholds to protect equity.
Prop-firm friendly features: Daily and maximum loss limits, configurable safeguards to meet common evaluation rules.
Core strategy & trade management
Signal basis: Supertrend (ATR) + EMA multi-timeframe filter.
-
-
-
Key features
EMA multi-timeframe trend confirmation (active TF + D1).
Dynamic lot sizing by % equity (DynamicLotRiskPercent) and Fixed Lot mode.
Spread control to avoid trading during wide spreads.
Breakeven & Trailing Stop with configurable start/step.
No New Orders When Losing — optional pause on configured loss/streak.
Maximum Lot per Trade and Global limits (MaxAllOrders, MaxLotSum).
New (v4.3) Daily Loss Limit & Maximum Loss Limit for automatic trading suspension on threshold breach.
Requirements & recommendations
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — default presets optimized for Gold.
Timeframe: M1 preferred; M5/M15/H1 possible with parameter adjustments.
Minimum capital: $2,000 (recommended > $5,000 for best risk buffer on Gold).
Account type: ECN / Raw / Standard with low spreads.
Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500 (adjust according to risk).
Account mode: Hedge recommended.
VPS: Recommended for stable 24/7 operation.
Installation & support
After purchase, message me on MQL5 for step-by-step setup, optimized presets, and parameter recommendations tailored to your account. Always backtest and forward-test on demo before running live.
Suggested adjustable parameters to review first: DynamicLotRiskPercent , MaximumLot , MinDistancePoints , and the new DailyLossLimitPercent / MaxLossLimitPercent .
Author contact
Van Minh — Message on MQL5 for support, optimized presets, or personalised configuration assistance.