TrendMaster ADX is a professional automated Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend following logic based on ADX and EMA with higher timeframe confirmation to generate clear BUY and SELL entries. The system includes a robust risk management framework with an automatic stop trading mechanism that activates when total drawdown reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect capital and support sustainable account growth

In practice, trades are opened only when ADX confirms strong trend conditions and DI/EMA alignment validates market direction. Optional advanced filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, ATR, etc.) can be enabled to further reduce noise and improve signal quality. Positions are closed using multiple exit methods such as ATR-based SL/TP, fixed or percentage-based targets, trailing stop, breakeven, time stop, DI reversal, or when average profit/loss limits are reached.

Key features:

Multi-Strategy approach: Core trend-following strategy using ADX, EMA filters, and DI cross logic, with an optional ATR-based Grid strategy to optimize entries and average prices.

Advanced filtering system: ADX, short and long EMAs, HTF EMA (default 200), plus optional Ichimoku, RSI, ATR, DI Distance, and EMA Slope filters for precise trend confirmation.

Professional risk management: Daily and maximum loss limits, automatic trading stop at 30% drawdown, and multiple TP/SL methods (ATR-based, fixed amount, percentage-based, and global TP/SL).

Flexible money management: Fixed or dynamic lot sizing by risk percentage, optional Anti-Martingale logic, and progressive lot increase for grid orders.

Additional trading controls: Trading session filters, spread protection, minimum distance between trend orders, single-chart operation, and auto-stop trading when a target account balance is reached.

Recommendations:

Optimized timeframe: M5 (preset provided for XAUUSD M5).

Account type: ECN, Raw or Standard with low spreads

Minimum recommended capital: $500.

Recommended leverage: at least 1:100

A VPS is recommended for stable 24/7 operation.

After purchase, you will receive a detailed installation guide and an optimized preset for XAUUSD M5. All support is provided via private messages on the MQL5 platform.



TrendMaster ADX delivers a complete automated trend trading solution, covering trend detection, market noise filtering, and professional risk control. It helps traders operate XAUUSD strategies with confidence and consistency.