CloudPiercer EA

Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Product Information

Price: 30 USD
Symbol: USDJPY
Recommended timeframe: M5

Overview

CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system.
It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components.

The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual intervention.

Trading Logic

The strategy uses standard Ichimoku signals to determine market direction and trade entries.
Trades are taken only when multiple Ichimoku conditions align, helping to filter low-quality setups and focus on structured trends.

Main Features

  • Trade entries based on Ichimoku signals

  • Uses Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Kumo, and Chikou Span confirmation

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on user-defined risk percentage

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

  • Trade management designed to reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions

  • Fully automated operation once configured

Risk and Trade Management

The EA includes built-in risk management options that allow users to control position size and exposure.
Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically based on market structure and volatility.

All parameters can be adjusted to match the trader’s risk tolerance.

Recommended Usage

CloudPiercer EA is suitable for traders who prefer trend-following systems and automated execution.
It is recommended to use the EA on USDJPY with the M5 timeframe under stable trading conditions.

Platform Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: M5

Product Support

Product support is provided through the MQL5 Product comments section and the MQL5.com messaging system.
Updates are delivered via the official MQL5 Market update mechanism.

