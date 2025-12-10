SuperScalp Pro EA

SuperScalp Pro — Advanced Supertrend Scalping EA

SuperScalp Pro is an EA optimized for scalping XAUUSD, combining an enhanced Supertrend system, multi-layered filters, and automated risk management to ensure high-quality signals and safe execution.

What SuperScalp Pro Does:
The EA analyzes short-term market trends using an advanced Supertrend (ATR) model and applies multiple intelligent filters such as ADX, EMA, RSI, VWAP, Wick Filter, and Volume Increase to remove noise. When all conditions are met, the EA automatically opens trades, sets dynamic ATR-based SL/TP, enables adaptive trailing stop, and calculates position size by risk percentage or fixed lot size. The Max Loss Limit feature stops trading and can close all positions when equity reaches the maximum allowed drawdown. All parameters are fully customizable, suitable for fast scalping and disciplined intraday trading.

Key Highlights:
• Advanced ATR-based Supertrend for clear trend identification.
• Powerful multi-layer filters: EMA, ADX, RSI, VWAP, Wick, Volume.
• Dynamic ATR SL/TP + adaptive trailing stop.
• Probability Threshold to evaluate setup quality before entry.
• Max Loss Limit for full account protection.
• Flexible money management: risk % or fixed lot.
• Time Filter to control trading sessions.
• Intuitive dashboard with alerts: popup, email, push notifications.

How Traders Use It:
Attach the EA to the chart, select filters, and set your risk level. The EA automatically checks conditions (Supertrend + EMA + ADX + Volume…) and executes trades when signals align. After opening a position, the EA manages SL/TP, trailing stop, and monitors the global loss limit. The dashboard displays real-time status, allowing traders to monitor easily without staying at the screen.

Practical Example:
XAUUSD M15 – When price closes above Supertrend, EMA confirms the trend, ADX shows momentum, and volume increases, the EA opens a Buy trade, sets ATR-based SL/TP, activates trailing stop, and sends instant alerts.

Quick Setup:
Attach the EA to XAUUSD M15, adjust ATRPeriod – ATRMultiplier – ProbabilityThreshold – RiskPercent/FixedLot, enable or disable filters, activate Max Loss Limit, set trading hours, and choose notification types. Save your template and run backtests for optimization.

Information:
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Lots: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN

Core Indicator:
EA SuperScalp Pro is a fully automated system based on the SuperScalp Pro indicator. It delivers faster, more accurate execution with optimized parameters for better signal quality and risk management on XAUUSD.
See the SuperScalp Pro indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149074

Support:
Includes installation guide, starter settings, and detailed user instructions. Technical questions are supported directly via MQL5 messages.

Notes:
No EA guarantees 100% profit. SuperScalp Pro provides disciplined trading logic, smart risk management, and optimized signals — but performance depends on settings, market conditions, and money management. Always backtest and use a demo account before trading live.


