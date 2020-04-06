Overview:

TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy.

A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and preserve capital for future growth phases.

Entry Signals:

ADX above threshold (trend strength).

+DI crosses above -DI (momentum).

Price above short and long EMAs (trend direction).

Price above HTF EMA (200) for broader trend alignment.

Additional filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, etc.) if enabled.

ADX above threshold (trend strength).

-DI crosses below +DI (momentum).

Price below short and long EMAs (trend direction).

Price below HTF EMA (200) for broader trend alignment.

Additional filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, etc.) if enabled.

Positions are closed when any of the following occur:

ATR-based SL/TP is reached.

Fixed money TP/SL per trade is reached.

Global TP/SL (percentage or fixed money) is reached.

Trailing stop or breakeven is triggered.

Maximum bars open (time stop).

DI reversal (if enabled).

Trading session ends (if auto-close enabled).

Average profit points target reached.

Average loss points limit reached (if enabled).

Key Features:



Trend Strategy: Follows the trend using ADX and EMA filters with two entry cases: Case 1: ADX above threshold and dominant DI (trend strength). Case 2: DI cross (momentum shift).

Grid Strategy (optional): Adds positions at specified ATR-based intervals to average entry prices.

ADX Filter: Measures trend strength and filters out weak market conditions.

EMA Filter: Short and long EMAs for trend direction and crossover signals.

Higher Timeframe (HTF) Filter: HTF EMA (default 200) to align trades with the broader trend.

Ichimoku Filter (optional): Additional trend confirmation using Ichimoku components.

RSI Filter (optional): Filters entries based on overbought/oversold conditions.

ATR Filter: Volatility-based filter to avoid extreme market conditions.

DI Distance Filter: Ensures sufficient separation between +DI and -DI.

EMA Slope Filter: Checks EMA slopes to confirm trend strength.

Funding Pips Loss Limits: Daily loss limit (percentage of initial daily balance). Maximum loss limit (percentage of initial balance).

Multiple TP/SL Methods: ATR-based SL/TP. Fixed money TP/SL per trade. Percentage-based TP/SL on account balance. Global TP/SL for all positions.

Trailing Stop: Customizable trailing stop with configurable start and step.

Breakeven: Moves stop loss to breakeven when profit reaches specified points.

Time Stop: Closes positions after a maximum number of bars.

Fixed lot size or dynamic lot sizing by risk percentage.

Anti-Martingale Strategy: Increases lot size after winning trades, resets after a loss.

Grid Lot Increment: Increases lot size for each subsequent grid order.

Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific sessions and optionally auto-close at session end.

Spread Check: Avoid trading when spread is too high.

Minimum Distance Between Trend Orders: Prevents overcrowding of trades.

Single Chart Operation: Option to trade only on a specific symbol/timeframe.

Auto Stop at Target: Stops trading when account balance reaches a target profit.

Recommended Settings:

Timeframes: M5 (optimized), but can be used on other timeframes.

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (for tight spreads).

Recommended Minimum Capital: $500

Recommended Leverage: ≥ 1:100.

Use a VPS for stable 24/7 operation.

Support:

For support, leave a comment on the product page or send a private message to the developer.

After Purchase

You will receive: