TrendMaster ADX
- 专家
- Van Minh Nguyen
- 版本: 3.0
- 更新: 10 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
Overview:
TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy.
A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and preserve capital for future growth phases.Entry Signals:
Buy Conditions
-
ADX above threshold (trend strength).
-
+DI crosses above -DI (momentum).
-
Price above short and long EMAs (trend direction).
-
Price above HTF EMA (200) for broader trend alignment.
-
Additional filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, etc.) if enabled.
-
ADX above threshold (trend strength).
-
-DI crosses below +DI (momentum).
-
Price below short and long EMAs (trend direction).
-
Price below HTF EMA (200) for broader trend alignment.
-
Additional filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, etc.) if enabled.
Positions are closed when any of the following occur:
-
ATR-based SL/TP is reached.
-
Fixed money TP/SL per trade is reached.
-
Global TP/SL (percentage or fixed money) is reached.
-
Trailing stop or breakeven is triggered.
-
Maximum bars open (time stop).
-
DI reversal (if enabled).
-
Trading session ends (if auto-close enabled).
-
Average profit points target reached.
-
Average loss points limit reached (if enabled).
1. Multi-Strategy Approach
-
Trend Strategy: Follows the trend using ADX and EMA filters with two entry cases:
-
Case 1: ADX above threshold and dominant DI (trend strength).
-
Case 2: DI cross (momentum shift).
-
-
Grid Strategy (optional): Adds positions at specified ATR-based intervals to average entry prices.
-
ADX Filter: Measures trend strength and filters out weak market conditions.
-
EMA Filter: Short and long EMAs for trend direction and crossover signals.
-
Higher Timeframe (HTF) Filter: HTF EMA (default 200) to align trades with the broader trend.
-
Ichimoku Filter (optional): Additional trend confirmation using Ichimoku components.
-
RSI Filter (optional): Filters entries based on overbought/oversold conditions.
-
ATR Filter: Volatility-based filter to avoid extreme market conditions.
-
DI Distance Filter: Ensures sufficient separation between +DI and -DI.
-
EMA Slope Filter: Checks EMA slopes to confirm trend strength.
-
Funding Pips Loss Limits:
-
Daily loss limit (percentage of initial daily balance).
-
Maximum loss limit (percentage of initial balance).
-
-
Multiple TP/SL Methods:
-
ATR-based SL/TP.
-
Fixed money TP/SL per trade.
-
Percentage-based TP/SL on account balance.
-
Global TP/SL for all positions.
-
-
Trailing Stop: Customizable trailing stop with configurable start and step.
-
Breakeven: Moves stop loss to breakeven when profit reaches specified points.
-
Time Stop: Closes positions after a maximum number of bars.
-
Fixed lot size or dynamic lot sizing by risk percentage.
-
Anti-Martingale Strategy: Increases lot size after winning trades, resets after a loss.
-
Grid Lot Increment: Increases lot size for each subsequent grid order.
-
Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific sessions and optionally auto-close at session end.
-
Spread Check: Avoid trading when spread is too high.
-
Minimum Distance Between Trend Orders: Prevents overcrowding of trades.
-
Single Chart Operation: Option to trade only on a specific symbol/timeframe.
-
Auto Stop at Target: Stops trading when account balance reaches a target profit.
-
Timeframes: M5 (optimized), but can be used on other timeframes.
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (for tight spreads).
-
Recommended Minimum Capital: $500
-
Recommended Leverage: ≥ 1:100.
-
Use a VPS for stable 24/7 operation.
For support, leave a comment on the product page or send a private message to the developer.After Purchase
You will receive:
-
Detailed installation guide.
-
Optimized preset file for XAUUSD M5.
-
Preset customization available on request.