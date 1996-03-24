Supertrend G5 Prime

Supertrend G5 Prime is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand both high performance and advanced risk management. This is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5, featuring effective capital management and enhanced risk control during trading.

Based on the proven Supertrend reversal strategy, the Prime edition improves trading efficiency with advanced money management tools — including Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit — to help protect your account in all market conditions. Unlike the free Supertrend G5, Prime offers superior capital protection, making it highly suitable for live trading environments.

The default parameters of the EA are currently optimized for XAU/USD, but they can be fully adjusted to achieve high performance on major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD… as well as cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH…

Main Features:

Core Strategy

  • Supertrend-based entries:
    • Buy when Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend
    • Sell when Supertrend flips from uptrend to downtrend

Advanced Filters

  • Optional EMA Trend Filter (short/long, customizable)

  • Optional Higher-Timeframe EMA validation (e.g., D1)

  • Spread Control to block entries in high-spread conditions

  • Independent Buy/Sell switches

Risk & Money Management Upgrades

  • Daily Loss Limit (% of initial daily balance) – automatically stops trading when daily loss threshold is reached

  • Maximum Loss Limit (% of initial balance) – protects account equity from deep drawdowns

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss by % – dynamic risk management relative to account balance

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss by Money – fixed monetary-based targets for precision control

  • Maximum Allowed Lot Size (safety cap) – prevents oversized positions

  • Minimum Allowed Lot Size – ensures compliance with broker trading rules

  • Risk-based Lot Sizing – calculates lot size automatically based on balance %

Trade Management

  • Auto-close opposite orders on new signal

  • Maximum orders and total lot volume limits

  • Single-chart protection (avoids duplicate trades)

Publishing Settings:

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5,M15

  • Minimum Balance: 2,000 USD

  • Leverage: up to 1:50

  • Broker Type: ECN or low-spread

 Backtest Example:

EnableSingleChartOperation = true
WorkingSymbol = "XAUUSD"
WorkingTimeframe = PERIOD_M5
LotSize = 0.01
UseHTFTrendFilter = true
HTF_Trend_Frame = PERIOD_D1
DailyLossLimit = 5
MaxLossLimit = 10

Backtest results are illustrative only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before going live.

 How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD M5 chart

  2. Configure money management and risk settings (daily loss, max loss, TP/SL in % or money)

  3. Adjust filters and lot size protections according to your trading style

  4. Monitor EA logs for trade signals, warnings, and protection triggers

Support & Disclaimer:

Supertrend G5 Prime is equipped with an advanced risk control framework, making it a reliable solution for professional traders.
No strategy can guarantee profits in all market conditions. Please use proper risk management and test thoroughly before trading live.
For support and feature requests, contact via the MQL5 product page.


