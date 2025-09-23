TrendMaster ADX

TrendMaster ADX v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Trend 

© 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com

TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated trading system that combines the power of an advanced ADX trend filter. The EA is specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but also works effectively on major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.
Version 2.3 comes with strict money management according to Funding Pips standards, ensuring maximum account protection from large drawdowns.

Why choose TrendMaster ADX v2.3?

TrendMaster ADX is not just another EA – it is a complete trading solution designed to maximize market trends while actively controlling risk.

  • Flexible multi-timeframe trading: Works on any timeframe (M1–H1), with recommended settings on M5 and M15 for the most stable performance.

  • Two powerful strategies combined: Uses trend signals from ADX, EMA, and higher timeframe (D1) filters to execute precise "Trend" entries.

  • Funding Pips risk control: Daily and maximum loss limits (% of balance). Automatically stops trading once the threshold is reached.

  • Multi-layer trend confirmation: Signals are validated by ADX, short/long EMAs, EMA slope, DI distance, and the D1 trend filter.

  • Smart exit management: Includes Breakeven, Trailing Stop, ADX exit, and DI Cross exit for secure profit locking.

Core Trading Strategies

  1. Trend Strategy

    • Buy Signal: ADX above threshold, +DI crosses above -DI, and price is above both EMAs (short & long) as well as above D1 EMA 200.

    • Sell Signal: ADX above threshold, -DI crosses above +DI, and price is below both EMAs (short & long) as well as below D1 EMA 200.

    • Exit: Fixed Take Profit (points or USD) combined with Breakeven and Trailing Stop.

  2. Optional Grid Strategy

    • Activated once the first “Trend” order (parent order) is opened.

    • Additional “child” orders are placed at ATR-based intervals, enhancing profit opportunities during ranging or pullback conditions.

Smart Money & Risk Management

  • Flexible lot sizing: Trade with Fixed Lot or Dynamic Lot based on % risk.

  • Trade limits: Maximum Trend Orders, Maximum Grid Orders, and overall trade caps.

  • Auto stop when profit target is reached: EA will stop trading and close all orders once the set target is achieved.

  • Pause on drawdown: No new trades will be opened when active Trend orders are losing.

Professional Features

  • FundingPips Loss Limits: Daily and maximum loss restrictions (% of balance).

  • Anti-Martingale System: Automatically increases lot size after winning trades, resets after losses.

  • Minimum distance between Trend trades.

  • Spread control: No trading when spread exceeds threshold.

  • Trading sessions: Restrict trading to custom time ranges with auto-close at session end.

  • ATR filter: Blocks trades in ultra-low or extreme volatility.

  • Optional RSI filter for higher entry precision.

Requirements & Recommendations

  • Primary pair: XAU/USD (Gold).

  • Other pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, H1 (M5 recommended for balance between frequency and accuracy).

  • Minimum capital: $500 (recommended $1000+ for safer risk management).

  • Account type: ECN/Raw Spread with low spreads.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Trading mode: Hedge (recommended).

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 performance.

Setup & Support

After purchase, you will receive:

  • Detailed setup instructions.

  • Optimized preset (.set) files for XAUUSD M5/M15.

  • Personal guidance on parameter adjustments tailored to your account size and risk profile.

Note: Always backtest and forward-test (on demo) before running on a live account.

Contact Information

Van Minh – Feel free to message me directly on MQL5 for support, optimized presets, or personalized configuration assistance.


Önerilen ürünler
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
The Gold Breaker MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Expert Advisor (EA), DE40 endeksi (broker'a bağlı olarak DAX, GER40 vb. olarak adlandırılabilir) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. EA, piyasadaki işlem fırsatlarını otomatik olarak belirler ve pozisyonları risk odaklı bir yaklaşımla yönetir. İki işlem modu sunar: Temkinli – Daha yavaş ve istikrarlı bir yaklaşım. Agresif – Piyasanın büyük hareketlerinden yararlanmak için tasarlanmış, daha hızlı bir strateji (daha yüksek risk içerir). Bu strateji, önceden tanımlanmış bir zaman dilimin
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
AI Impetus EA
Michael Schuster
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Impetus EA - Nihai Çok-AI Forex İşlem Robotu Gelişmiş Grid Teknolojisi ile Devrimci 9-AI Model İşlem Sistemi Deneyimli tüccarlar ve AI uzmanları tarafından geliştirilen AI Impetus EA, otomatik forex işlemlerinin yeni nesli temsil eder. Bu çığır açan Expert Advisor, eşsiz piyasa analizi ve işlem kararları sunmak için yedi premium AI modelini (Claude 4, GPT-4o, Grok-3, DeepSeek, Mistral, Llama 3.1, Gemini 1.5) entegre eder. Canlı Performans: Canlı Sinyali Görüntüle Tam Dokümantasyon: Kullanıcı
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Bitcoin Striker M5X**, **yalnızca BTCUSD paritesi ve M5 zaman dilimi** için titizlikle optimize edilmiş bir işlem robotudur.   ATR tabanlı SL/TP seviyeleri, RSI eğilim mantığı, Heikin-Ashi mumları ve uyarlanabilir Choppiness filtresiyle çalışır. Bot **aynı anda yalnızca tek bir pozisyon** tutar; böylece risk azalır, hesap yönetimi kolaylaşır. > ️ Uyarı: Diğer enstrümanlarda kullanıldığında beklenmeyen sonuçlar ortaya çıkabilir. **Hızlı Başlangıç**   1. MT5’te *Algo Trading*’i etkinleştir
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Open lock MT5
Sergey Likho
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
IPgbpusd5
ANO IDS
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is recommended for trading GBPUSD M5. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically suspend trading (the MaxSpread parameter). It also has advanced feature
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fibonacci Grid Genius
Mohamed Fouad Daoud Ahmed Daoud
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Breakthrough Grid EA Are you ready to transform your trading results and experience the power of consistent profitability? Say goodbye to uncertainty and hello to a proven strategy that capitalizes on what the market does best: moving up and down! Our cutting-edge Grid EA is designed to turn every price fluctuation into an opportunity, using time-tested trading principles combined with smart technology. Why Our Grid EA Stands Out 1. Simple Yet Powerful Stra
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is optimized for trading XAU/USD and works effectively across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1…). The EA can also be applied to major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, though fine-tuning is recommended for the best results. Built on the Supertrend reversal strategy, Supertrend G5 is enhanced with multiple filtering options and advanced trade management features, providing tra
FREE
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supertrend G5 Prime is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand both high performance and advanced risk management. This is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 , featuring effective capital management and enhanced risk control during trading. Based on the proven Supertrend reversal strategy, the Prime edition improves trading efficiency with advanced money management tools — including Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit — to help protect your acco
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro v2.3 – Advanced Scalping Indicator 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com Description: SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator that enhances the classic Supertrend with multiple confirmation filters: ATR, ADX, RSI, EMAs, EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, and Volume. It automatically calculates ATR-based Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), displays them directly on the chart (dashed lines + price labels), and provides Popup / Email / Push alerts so you never miss an entry sig
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
PriceActionMatrix — Price Action & Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator Overview PriceActionMatrix is an indicator that detects several price action patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, Consolidation, Rejection) and validates signals through configurable filters (trend, EMA slope, momentum, ATR, volume). It plots ATR-based SL/TP levels, provides optional text labels on the chart, and sends alerts (popup, sound). Designed mainly for short-term trading on M1; can also be tested on M5 for fewer signa
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to r
FREE
SmartBolli EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartBolli EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adapt to both trending and ranging market conditions. Optimized for XAU/USD , SmartBolli also supports major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, …) with parameter tuning. The EA combines two strategy modes (Mean-Reversion and Breakout), multiple signal filters, and comprehensive risk-management tools to provide a flexible solution for 24/7 automated trading. Main features Dual Strategy Modes (independently switcha
FREE
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supertrend G5 Pro v4.3 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com Overview Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured upgrade of Supertrend G5, specially optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . Tuned primarily for M5  (also effective on M5, M15, H1), the EA is designed as a complete trading system that balances frequent, small-profit entries with robust capital protection and professional money-management tools. What’s new in v4.3 New Loss Limits group — "==== FundingPips Loss Limits ====" for enhanced risk contro
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Volume Profile Pro Signals (VolumeProfilePro v2.4) Description: Volume Profile Pro is an advanced Volume-Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights key levels — POC / VAH / VAL , HVN / LVN zones and the Value Area . It includes configurable EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend), automated Buy / Sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts, automatic SL/TP calculated from ATR, and a flexible alert system (popup / email / push). Designed to be intuitive, resource-efficient and reliable across time
MaxTrend
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Overview MaxTrend   — A powerful trading tool that combines MACD entry signals with multiple customizable filters (Supertrend, EMA, ADX, RSI, EMA slope, ATR distance). It features ATR-based SL/TP, visual SL/TP labels, and real-time alerts. MaxTrend is optimized for scalping, day trading, and swing trading on MT5. Key features MACD as the entry trigger with independent confirmatory filters to reduce false signals. ATR-based SL / TP automatically calculated and drawn on chart. Flexible filter se
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt