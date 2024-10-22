Gold Scalping Expert mt5

Gold Scalping Expert is a very intelligent smart algorithm which exploits the reaction of gold during various high-impact events like geo-political news, pandemics, and economic changes.  This system trades breakouts using the popular zig-zag indicator by placing pending orders at the turning points and when the price breaks out beyond these levels the orders will get triggered.  The EA is using a very smart trailing stop and dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly without using martingale techniques. 

Real-time results can be viewed here.



Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

 SETTINGS

  • Open new series -on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Trade Buy -allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell -allow the adviser to sell.
  • Support manual orders true/false – allow EA to control manual orders
  • Max Market Orders – maximum market orders allowed
  • Max Pending Orders – maximu pending orders allowed
  • Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation 
  • Autolot - the size of the free margin for opening each 0.01 lot 
  • TP - take profit in points.
  • Trail Start, points - activation of a trailing stop
  • Trail Step - distance from the price when activating trailing stop.
  • Close from reverse signal true/false – close all when signal reverses
  • Start  hour – starting time when opening the first order.
  • End hour – time to stop trading
  • Draw on-off – draw of profit tags on chart
  • Next is Font settings
  • Background color Result – color of background
  • Magic EA – unique magic number of EA
  • Next are settings of ZigZag indicator


Daniele Fernandes Do Nascimento
190
Daniele Fernandes Do Nascimento 2025.06.25 09:58 
 

Outstanding EA! Very effective with XAU/USD and delivers consistent performance. I’ve already purchased several EAs from this developer — all of them reliable and well-designed. Highly recommended!

WowQL555
44
WowQL555 2025.05.31 09:56 
 

If you want to trade without risk, this EA will definitely help you do that. It is really thorough hunting for valuable entries. If you prefer to ride every golden wave, try another EA from this author. There are some attractive options here.

Daniel Paul Freeman
323
Daniel Paul Freeman 2025.05.10 11:05 
 

Gold Scalping Expert has been a fantastic addition to my trading arsenal. It’s consistently delivering steady profits, and I’ve been more than satisfied with its performance, especially during volatile market conditions in both Bitcoin and Gold. This is now my fourth EA from Vasiliy Strukov, and just like the previous ones, it paid for itself within the first few days of running live. Vasiliy’s work has proven time and time again to be reliable, well-optimized, and profitable. His EAs have become a cornerstone of my trading strategy. If you’re looking for a solid, dependable automated trading solution, I highly recommend giving Gold Scalping Expert a shot. It’s been worth every penny.

Hiroshi
41
Hiroshi 2025.08.12 15:10 
 

This GoldScalping EA is undoubtedly an excellent trading tool! However, a tool also requires the skill of the person using it, right? I currently use three EAs from this developer. First, be sure to read the beginner's guide and risk management manual provided by the developer. By the way, the manual also explains how to receive bonuses. No one knows what the market will do. No matter how good an EA is, it's not 100% reliable, so there may be times when you continue to lose. I think that depends on the person using the tool. If you learn it properly and use it well, this EA can become your ultimate companion!

Nicholas Kiyimba
23
Nicholas Kiyimba 2025.06.19 22:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Pawel Michal Rusiniak
123
Pawel Michal Rusiniak 2025.05.28 20:19 
 

This EA is just a scam. It works very randomly. With the author's presets, it did nothing for two weeks and then suddenly made a loss. Support didn't answer my questions or send me another free EA.

Jeremy Jacques Jean-claude Perruchon
139
Jeremy Jacques Jean-claude Perruchon 2025.05.19 17:18 
 

N'écoutez pas ces faux avis a éviter ! pas du tout rentable il y a même pas de SL sur les trades je me suis levée avec -500...

enriquegm82
24
enriquegm82 2025.05.04 20:55 
 

I initially tried this EA, and it impressed me with good results at first. However, over time, I accumulated too many losses. Based on my experience, I wouldn't recommend it.

Erwin1337
21
Erwin1337 2025.05.02 09:57 
 

Very nice EA, it works well and the entrys are very good. It also made the first Profits.

p0g_s1T
52
p0g_s1T 2025.05.01 12:46 
 

This EA performs well on backtest with Exness Standard broker. Read and study the Documentation the seller will send to you. The set file comes free as well. You can PM him thru telegram and he will get you as his time zone permits.

Allen Delid
292
Allen Delid 2025.05.01 11:39 
 

works good on low spread brokers. greadt support from author.

joloriz
56
joloriz 2025.04.29 08:44 
 

Buen producto. Lo compré la semana pasada y de momento con buenos resultados. Coloca pocas operaciones pero seguras. De momento 100% de TP conseguidos.

Jose Adalberto Diaz Ayala
197
Jose Adalberto Diaz Ayala 2025.04.29 06:21 
 

Excellent products. Thank you.

Alejandro Estrada Eguia
167
Alejandro Estrada Eguia 2025.04.28 20:18 
 

I love the robot, it makes very precise entries.

Marlon Borges
23
Marlon Borges 2025.04.26 15:15 
 

Comprei o produto e já estou usando com bons resultados! Recomento!

Tolick Rankin
23
Tolick Rankin 2025.04.25 02:34 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Thanh Nguyen Tien
45
Thanh Nguyen Tien 2025.04.21 13:32 
 

Hello Vasiliy, I have just purchased your Gold Scalping Expert mt5. I have downloaded the user guide and installed the ZIP file successfully. Could you please advise me on the next steps or let me know if there are any exclusive offers or bonus gifts available? Best regards,

Jesús Romero
26
Jesús Romero 2025.04.16 23:47 
 

Buena estrategia. Cuidado con ventas fuera de MQL5. Son estafas prometiendo rentabilidades altas bajo el pseudónimo de Strukov¡¡

Alessandro Mazzei
251
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.04.15 07:28 
 

First EA of this author, I must say it works, places many orders in key points. I'm using on 15M and 5M timeframes

eduardolirio Lírio Coutinho
35
eduardolirio Lírio Coutinho 2025.04.11 12:45 
 

I've been using it for a few days and the EA is very efficient. I'm satisfied.

123456
