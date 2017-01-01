DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCListView 

CListView

CListView è una classe del controllo complesso ListView (con i controlli dipendenti).

Descrizione

La Classe CListView incapsula le funzionalità del controllo-lista.

Dichiarazione

   class CListView : public CWndClient

Titolo

   #include <Controls\ListView.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CListView

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsListView

Metodi della Classe

Create

 

Create

Crea il controllo

Event handlers chart

 

OnEvent

Event Handler di tutti gli eventi del chart

Impostazioni

 

TotalView

Imposta il numero di elementi, mostrato sul controllo

Aggiungi/Elimina

 

AddItem

Aggiunge un elemento

Data

 

Select

Seleziona elemento elenco aggiornato in base all'indice

SelectByText

Seleziona elemento della lista corrente per testo

SelectByValue

Seleziona elemento della lista corrente per valore

Di sola lettura dei dati

 

Value

Ottiene il valore dell'elemento della lista corrente

Controlli dipendenti

 

CreateRow

Crea una fila di ListView

Event handler interni

 

OnResize

"Resize" event handler (virtual)

Event handlers dei controlli Dependent

 

OnVScrollShow

Event handler "Show" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnVScrollHide

Event handler "Hide" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnScrollLineDown

Event handler "ScrollLineDown" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnScrollLineUp

Event handler "ScrollLineUp" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnItemClick

"ItemClick" event handler (virtual)

Redraw

 

Redraw

Ridisegna il controllo

RowState

Imposta lo stato della riga specificata

CheckView

Controlla la "visibilità" della riga specificata

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide, Save, Load

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Example of creating a panel with list view control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsListView.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CListView"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ListView.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CListView         m_list_view;                     // CListView object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateListView(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeListView(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_list_view,OnChangeListView)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateListView())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ListView" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateListView(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+2*CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+2*CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+LIST_HEIGHT-CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
//--- create
   if(!m_list_view.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ListView",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_list_view))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
      if(!m_list_view.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
         return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeListView(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_list_view.Select()+"\"");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }