CListView

CListView는 ListView 복합 컨트롤의 클래스입니다(종속 컨트롤 포함).

Description

CListView 클래스는 목록 제어 기능을 캡슐화합니다.

Declaration

   class CListView : public CWndClient

Title

   #include <Controls\ListView.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CListView

아래에 제시된 코드의 결과:

ControlsListView

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

컨트롤 생성

차트 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnEvent

모든 차트 이벤트의 이벤트 핸들러

Settings

 

TotalView

컨트롤에 표시되는 항목 수를 설정합니다

Add/Delete

 

AddItem

제어 목록에 항목을 추가합니다

Data

 

Select

인덱스별로 현재 목록 요소를 선택합니다

SelectByText

현재 목록 요소를 텍스트별로 선택합니다

SelectByValue

값별로 현재 목록 요소를 선택합니다

읽기전용 데이터

 

Value

현재 목록 요소의 값을 가져옵니다

종속 제어

 

CreateRow

ListView 행을 생성합니다

내부 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnResize

"Resize" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

종속 컨트롤 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnVScrollShow

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "Show" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnVScrollHide

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "Hide" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnScrollLineDown

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "ScrollLineDown" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnScrollLineUp

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "ScrollLineUp" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnItemClick

"ItemClick" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

Redraw

 

Redraw

컨트롤 리드로우

RowState

지정된 행의 상태를 설정합니다

CheckView

지정된 행의 "가시성"을 확인합니다

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

클래스 CWnd에서 상속된 메서드

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

클래스 CWndContainer에서 상속된 메서드

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide, Save, Load

CWndClient 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

리스트 뷰 컨트롤을 사용하여 패널 작성 예제:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsListView.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "제어판 및 대화 상자. 데모 클래스 CListView"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ListView.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 정의                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- 틈
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // 왼쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // 맨 위에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // 오른쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // 아래쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // X 좌표에 의한 차이
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // Y 좌표에 의한 차이
//--- 버튼용
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // X 좌표에 의한 크기
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//--- 표시 영역용
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//--- 그룹 컨트롤용
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // X 좌표에 의한 크기
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: 제어 응용 프로그램의 주 대화 상자                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CListView         m_list_view;                     // CListView object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- 생성
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- 차트 이벤트 핸들러
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- 종속 컨트롤 생성
   bool              CreateListView(void);
   //--- 종속 제어 이벤트 핸들러
   void              OnChangeListView(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이벤트 처리                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_list_view,OnChangeListView)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 생성자                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 소멸자                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 생성                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- 종속 컨트롤 생성
   if(!CreateListView())
      return(false);
//--- 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "ListView" 요소를 생성합니다                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateListView(void)
  {
//--- 좌표
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+2*CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+2*CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+LIST_HEIGHT-CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
//--- 생성
   if(!m_list_view.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ListView",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_list_view))
      return(false);
//--- 문자열로 채웁니다
   for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
      if(!m_list_view.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
         return(false);
//--- 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이벤트 핸들러                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeListView(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_list_view.Select()+"\"");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 글로벌 변수                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 함수                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 응용 프로그램 대화 상자 만들기
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- 어플리케이션 실행
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- 성공
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 해제 함수                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 댓글 삭제
   Comment("");
//--- 대화 상자 소멸
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 차트 이벤트 함수                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // 이벤트 ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // long 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
                  const double& dparam, // double 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
                  const string& sparam) // string 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 