CListView

CListView は ListView の（依存コントロールを含む）複雑なコントロールのクラスです。

説明

CListView クラスはリストコントロールの機能をカプセル化します。

宣言

  class CListView : public CWndClient

タイトル

  #include <Controls\ListView.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CListView

下記のコ—ドの結果：

ControlsListView

クラスメソッド

Create

 

Create

コントロールの作成

チャートイベントハンドラ

 

OnEvent

全てのチャートイベントのハンドラ

設定

 

TotalView

コントロールに表示される項目の数の設定

追加と削除

 

AddItem

項目の追加

Data

 

Select

現在のリスト要素をインデックスで選択します。

SelectByText

現在のリスト要素をインデックスで選択します。

SelectByValue

現在のリスト要素を値で選択します。

読み込み専用のデータ

 

Value

現在のリスト要素の値を取得します。

依存コントロール

 

CreateRow

ListView の列を作成します。

内部イベントハンドラ

 

OnResize

「Resize」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

依存コントロールのイベントハンドラ

 

OnVScrollShow

VScroll 依存コントロールの「Show」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnVScrollHide

VScroll 依存コントロールの「Hide」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnScrollLineDown

VScroll 依存コントロールの「ScrollLineDown」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnScrollLineUp

VScroll 依存コントロールの「ScrollLineUp」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnItemClick

「ItemClick」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

Redraw

 

Redraw

コントロールを再描画します。

RowState

指定された行の状態を設定します。

CheckView

指定された行の「visibility」をチェックします。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide, Save, Load

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

リストビューを使ったパネルの作成例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsListView.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CListView"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ListView.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)     // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)     // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)     // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)     // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)     // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)     // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
 {
private:
  CListView         m_list_view;                     // CListView object
 
public:
                    CControlsDialog(void);
                   ~CControlsDialog(void);
  //--- create
  virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
  //--- chart event handler
  virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
  //--- create dependent controls
  bool              CreateListView(void);
  //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
  void              OnChangeListView(void);
 };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_list_view,OnChangeListView)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
 {
  if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
  if(!CreateListView())
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ListView" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateListView(void)
 {
//--- coordinates
  int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+2*CONTROLS_GAP_X;
  int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+2*CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
  int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
  int y2=y1+LIST_HEIGHT-CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
//--- create
  if(!m_list_view.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ListView",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
  if(!Add(m_list_view))
    return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
  for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
    if(!m_list_view.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
        return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeListView(void)
 {
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_list_view.Select()+"\"");
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- create application dialog
  if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
    return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
  ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
 {
//--- clear comments
  Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
  ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
 {
  ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
 }