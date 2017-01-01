文档部分
CListView 是 ListView 复合控件之中的类 (含依赖控件)。

描述

CListView 类封装了列表控制功能。

声明

   class CListView : public CWndClient

标称库文件

   #include <Controls\ListView.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CListView

下面提供的代码的结果：

ControlsListView

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建控件

图表事件处理器

 

OnEvent

所有图表事件的句柄

设置

 

TotalView

设置显示在控件上的项目数量

添加/删除

 

AddItem

添加一个项目

数据

 

Select

按照索引选择当前列表项

SelectByText

按照文本选择当前列表项

SelectByValue

按照值选择当前列表项

只读数据

 

数值

获取当前列表项的值

依赖控件

 

CreateRow

创建新的一行 ListView

内部事件处理器

 

OnResize

"调整大小" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

依赖控件事件处理器

 

OnVScrollShow

VScroll 依赖控件的 "显示" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnVScrollHide

VScroll 依赖控件的 "隐藏" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnScrollLineDown

VScroll 依赖控件的 "滚动条向下" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnScrollLineUp

VScroll 依赖控件的 "滚动条向上" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnItemClick

"点击项目" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

重绘

 

重绘

重绘控件

RowState

设置指定行的状态

CheckView

检查指定行的 "可视性"

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide, Save, Load

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

创建列表视图控制面板的示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsListView.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CListView"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ListView.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CListView         m_list_view;                     // CListView object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateListView(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeListView(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_list_view,OnChangeListView)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateListView())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ListView" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateListView(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+2*CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+2*CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+LIST_HEIGHT-CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
//--- create
   if(!m_list_view.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ListView",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_list_view))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
      if(!m_list_view.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
         return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeListView(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_list_view.Select()+"\"");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }