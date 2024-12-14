GoldenTron X

5

GoldenTron X is a scalper that trades on XAU/USD or GOLD, as it is commonly known. It always uses a predefined STOP LOSS and employs BUY/SELL STOP ORDERS to scalp the market. It is important to note that I did not over-optimize my indicator parameters. Many settings worked well, which makes me confident in its stability.

GoldenTron X features:

  • NO martingale
  • NO grid
  • NO news filter
  • NO time filter

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out via DM.

Be aware: GoldenTron X is only available via the MQL5 platform. If it is being sold on any other website, it is a scam.

Recommended brokers:

It is important to use a good broker for a scalper like GoldenTron X, I did a lot of research and recommend these brokers for GoldenTron X, please choose the low spread account when you make a new account:

  • FUSHION MARKETS
  • BLACKBULL MARKETS
  • IC MARKETS
  • TICKMILL

Recommended settings:

  • The default settings are recommended, but you can decrease the max risk percentage if you prefer less risk.
  • It is recommended to use it on an XAU/USD 1H chart, but you can choose any timeframe. GoldenTron X uses its own timeframe, so it doesn't really matter.
  • Minimum account balance: $100.
  • Supports any broker and balance currency; however, a low-spread broker and low-latency VPS (such as MQL5 VPS, which I use for the live signal) are recommended.
  • To backtest with high quality data it is preferred to use the default MT5 terminal from MQL5 itself.

Parameters:

  • Max risk % (maximum 1 sell and 1 buy order is open) -> This is used to calculate the auto lot size for each order.
  • Use Equity instead of Balance for the Max risk % calculation -> This can be useful for users that have multiple expert advisors or have manual positions.
  • Fixed lot size (overrides Max risk % when > 0) -> This is used to set the fixed lot size, be aware this will set the auto lotsize function off when there is a value greater then 0 filled in.
  • Take profit in points -> this is used to set the take profit for each order.
  • Stop loss in points -> this is used to set the stop loss for each order.
  • Trailing step -> This is the distance for the trailing, default it is set to 40 points, so on every point in profit it will modify the stop loss and set it 40 points away from the current price.
  • Trailing start -> This is the distance when the trailing gets activated, the default it is 20 points. So when the current position goes 20 points in profit, it will then activate the trailing stop loss.
  • Adjust Trailing stop loss trigger when the swap is negative -> This is used when a position is open overnight and the broker adds a negative swap, this negative swap will be added to the trailing stop loss trigger so that the position will close with the same profit/loss against a position without a negative swap. Recommended to set this to true when your broker use Swap type In points.
  • Magic number -> this is used to set the magic number, it can be used when you have multiple EA's running and want to be sure each EA can determine the orders and positions via the unique magic number.
  • Order comment -> this is used to set the order comment for each order, so you can see easily which orders are from GoldenTron X.
  • Chart Panel visible -> this is used to activate or deactivate the chart panel.
Nuno Silva Da Cruz
1021
Nuno Silva Da Cruz 2025.04.04 16:31 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
2215
Réponse du développeur PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER 2025.04.04 17:20
Merci pour votre avis. C'est une bonne idée de commencer par un risque faible et de se familiariser avec le temps. Cordialement, Peter
Keokone
489
Keokone 2025.02.10 15:14 
 

In this price range and as the graphics are, it's one of the best, but remember to look for a good set for you.

PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
2215
Réponse du développeur PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER 2025.02.10 15:16
Thank you for the review! Kind regards, Peter
Supertrader109
19
Supertrader109 2024.12.24 20:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
2215
Réponse du développeur PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER 2024.12.24 20:14
Great to hear that! Kind regards, Peter
