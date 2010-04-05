Aura Ultimate EA

Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom.



Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic.

Launch Promo Price $399 for the first 3 days only, next price $499 When purchasing Aura Ultimate advisor, you can receive a free license for the Vortex or Aura Bitcoin Hash advisor linked to two trading account numbers. Ask conditions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685

Check out the live results here: 10k USD Real Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509

Core Technologies

Tri-Layer Neural Logic — combines momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to anticipate micro-trend shifts before they appear on the chart.

True-Multi-Strategy System — includes two proven cores (trend and breakout) plus a third strategy under development .

Strict Risk Discipline — no grids, no averaging. Each position is protected by a defined stop-loss and dynamically calculated profit targets.

Auto-Adapting Filters — the system continuously self-balances according to liquidity, volatility, and trading session conditions.

Plug-and-Play Configuration — optimized SET files, simple inputs, and full compatibility with ECN and prop-firm accounts.

What Makes Aura Ultimate Unique