Aura Ultimate EA

Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom.

Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic.

Launch Promo Price $399 for the first 3 days only, next price $499

When purchasing Aura Ultimate advisor, you can receive a free license for the Vortex or Aura Bitcoin Hash advisor linked to two trading account numbers.

Ask conditions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685

Check out the live results here:

10k USD Real Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509

Core Technologies

  • Tri-Layer Neural Logic — combines momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to anticipate micro-trend shifts before they appear on the chart.

  • True-Multi-Strategy System — includes two proven cores (trend and breakout) plus a third strategy under development.

  • Strict Risk Discipline — no grids, no averaging. Each position is protected by a defined stop-loss and dynamically calculated profit targets.

  • Auto-Adapting Filters — the system continuously self-balances according to liquidity, volatility, and trading session conditions.

  • Plug-and-Play Configuration — optimized SET files, simple inputs, and full compatibility with ECN and prop-firm accounts.

What Makes Aura Ultimate Unique

Unlike its predecessors, Aura Ultimate isn’t just a refined version — it’s a new neural framework, redesigned from the ground up to perceive market behavior through multi-context pattern recognition.

Core Focus              Multi-context hybrid intelligence designed to recognize both trending and counter-trend structures on XAUUSD.                 
Architecture
 Advanced cross-layer neural ensemble that merges deep learning, pattern recognition, and predictive matrix modeling for superior precision.    
Strategy Engine
 Triple-tier system — two independent strategies operating simultaneously plus a third expansion strategy under development.  
Market Scope
 Optimized for Gold with adaptive expansion to multi-regime market behavior — from calm accumulation to aggressive breakout phases.
Risk Control
 Built-in capital protection: fixed stop-losses, smart position sizing, and dynamic profit tracking. No grids, no averaging.
Self-Optimization
 Continuous learning cycle that adjusts internal NN parameters according to volatility, liquidity, and trading session activity.
Execution Speed
 Ultra-lightweight code with asynchronous signal processing — stable performance even on VPS or prop-firm environments.
Flexibility
 Extensive customization options for conservative prop, balanced, and aggressive trading styles.
Integration-Ready
 Future-proof framework capable of accepting new neural modules and external strategy layers.
Transparency
 Full real signal monitoring and detailed logs for every decision — no hidden logic, only verifiable machine analysis and transparent trading results.

Instruction (Manual) (will be available soon)

Aura Ultimate is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended deposit: $500 and above
  • Minimal deposit: $100 (High risk trading)
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN low spreads broker is recommended

Features:

  • 2 independent strategies (The third strategy will be added later)
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not very sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules 

 Important Notes Before Purchase:

  • A Stop Loss is an integral part of the strategy — it indicates normal risk management, not a system error.

  • Performance should be evaluated over an entire trading month or more, rather than over a few individual days.

  • Periods with no open trades are also normal.
    The system may intentionally pause if its model detects irregularities or unstable market structures.

  • If you already have the Aura Neuron or Aura Black advisors, keep in mind that some trades may overlap with the Aura Ultimate advisor. Since the advisors use partially similar logic of the previous day high or low breakout.

Pricing Policy:

The number of copies for sale will be limited, to maintain the exclusivity of the expert! 

Price Copies Left
$399 First 3 Days
$499 15
$599 15 
$699 15 
$999 15 
$1299 15 
$1499  15 
$1999 Final Price 

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Backtests and historical performance are for illustration only. Use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.


