**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot**





Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure.





**Key Features:**

- **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify high-probability entry points.

- **Fixed SL/TP**: Offers customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings (in points) for precise risk control.

- **Money Management**: Supports both risk-percentage and fixed-lot-size modes to suit your trading style.

- **Exclusive Restrictions**: Limits usage to a specific MT5 account ID, broker server, and expiration date for enhanced security and licensing flexibility.

- **Dashboard Display**: Provides real-time stats and trend information directly on your chart for easy monitoring.

- **Optimized for Gold**: Tailored for XAUUSD with adaptive lot sizing and multi-timeframe analysis.





**Why Choose GoldCraft EA?**

Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, this EA ensures disciplined trading with built-in protections. Its unique restrictions allow you to distribute it securely to clients or personal accounts, while the expiration feature ensures regular updates and support.





**Requirements:**

- Symbol: XAU

- Compatible with specified broker servers (e.g., Exness)

- Minimum account balance: $200

- Volume minimum: 0.01





Download now and elevate your gold trading strategy with GoldCraft EA!