Demus MT5

Promo, Only 5 copies left at current price!, Next Price 599 USD.

 

The newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair.

Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions.

Live Signal

 

Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD

 

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Broker Requirement: Low spread, fast execution VPS recommended

 

Key Features

  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low drawdown
  • No dangerous strategy

 

How It Works for You

  • Buy the EA on MQL5 Market
  • Install on MetaTrader 5
  • Run on a 24/7 VPS
  • Watch the EA trade for you – stress-free!


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis