Stock Indexes EA MT5

Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news, minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA should trade, we recommend setting Friday to off. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $1499 is available until 26 September 2025. The price without a discount is $1999. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting Stock Indexes EA, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold Robot, Crude Oil Robot, Scalping Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

Features:

  • The popular US30
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step
  • Further development ofthe project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.
  • Stock Indexes EA utilizes a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to assess market conditions and identify profitable trading opportunities within the US30 pairs.
  • The robot incorporates robust risk management strategies to protect capital and optimize returns. It includes features such as stop-loss orders, take-profit levels, and position sizing to manage risk effectively.
  • The EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions. It can adjust its trading parameters based on volatility, trend strength, and other relevant factors to ensure optimal performance in various market environments.
  • The robot operates on a fully automated basis, eliminating emotional decision-making. This allows traders to benefit from 24/5 trading without constant manual monitoring
  • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. 
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
The Stock Indexes EA is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Broker. Very simple installation, all functions are already set, you only a need to do is change few parameters. Stock Indexes EA is compatible with any suffix. This robot generates many positions in the tester, but it is not an HFT robot and can be used with any broker. We have clients from all over the world who use Stock Indexes EA with various brokers.
How do I start:
  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to private group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
  • Please read the manual you got. All of the robot's functions are described there, and you only need to change a one parameter to make it work with your broker. If you need help, please post your questions in the group and our support will be help you with the settings.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, Add an EA to the M5 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it.
  • We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.
Information:
  • Pair: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price: 
The robot costs $1499 and it can be used with any broker. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.


echiriboga
30
echiriboga 2025.09.23 15:53 
 

Greetings, I purchased the STOCK INDEXES EA, opened a demo account, and started evaluating its performance. The support from Mark has been excellent. I'll update my review later, depending on the circumstances.

Charles Philippe Martel
1641
Charles Philippe Martel 2025.09.03 11:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Gabyzenni
157
Gabyzenni 2025.09.02 07:59 
 

I recently bought Stock indexes and can say that is working properly, and looking forward to what this EA can perform in the future, by now it has proved to be stable and profitable. Also service is excellent, the guys have answered to all my questions and helped with everything of settings and installation.

GregorThieler
97
GregorThieler 2025.08.22 11:28 
 

The Stock Indexes EA is an excellent choice for trading US30. Entries are accurate, risk management is solid, and the built-in news filter provides strong protection during high-impact events. The option to customize trading sessions adds valuable flexibility and control. Results have been consistent, and the added support group offers helpful guidance and community discussion. Overall, this EA is one of the most reliable and professional tools available on the market for trading US30.

林鴆庭
42
林鴆庭 2025.07.11 17:00 
 

A very professional team with excellent customer support! This is the second EA I’ve bought from them — great risk control, smart strategy, and reliable performance. Highly recommended!

Wing Kwan Nicholas Chung
237
Wing Kwan Nicholas Chung 2025.02.24 10:19 
 

A very professional group of developer and customer support team! This is the 2nd EA I bought from this company and looking to get more! Thanks!

rob den dulk
255
rob den dulk 2024.09.19 10:09 
 

After setting up the EA correctly, thanks to the fine support of Mark and Marzena, it runs smoothly and profitable. There are some losses but end of the day it closes in a plus. So it all looks promising and quite easy to handle.

avigulati
30
avigulati 2024.08.06 12:45 
 

I just purchased the Stock Indexes EA. I did back test and found the results to be impressive . Hope to find the same results in Real Time too. Currently testing on DEMO account. I will update the results in due time after testing on DEMO. The Author has a good Support team , they provide the set files as per your broker . Support team is quick to response .

Dodik machell
51
Dodik machell 2024.07.15 02:58 
 

amazing robot on us30 very profitable for me thanks

Jean Guy
109
Jean Guy 2024.07.09 10:30 
 

Very good EA, i recommand specialy for those who wants to diversifie , the most profitable EA i have seen so far for the us30 . Thanks for the quick answeres from the support

dodeedoy
38
dodeedoy 2024.06.26 23:08 
 

Thanks to the support from Ominus in setting up the whole thing

Enissor Rossine
23
Enissor Rossine 2024.05.28 14:31 
 

I bought it recently, and I haven't tested the EA on a real account yet, but Omnius' support on Telegram is very good, it clears all our doubts.

Blvght
239
Blvght 2024.05.18 18:45 
 

Simple yet sophisticated all in one. Great EA

masterniwat101
136
masterniwat101 2024.05.07 17:20 
 

Excellent EA! Extremely consistent and unbelievable win rate. Great community and very active developer.

Issam fayad
79
Issam fayad 2024.03.05 15:07 
 

bought it a month ago, good performance for the last month and good support from Omnius on Telegram.

Wong Chi Wai
233
Wong Chi Wai 2024.02.20 17:04 
 

Best EA forever

Wladislaw.Telegin
166
Wladislaw.Telegin 2024.02.20 12:16 
 

I am very happy to have bought this EA. It is equipped with many functions, the most important being profitability. Of course, you should make the right settings for the corresponding capital. There is also live tracking for this EA for people who have doubts. I can only recommend it, thank you for your help.

Byron
706
Byron 2024.02.16 14:27 
 

Another amazing robot with many functions for the US30. I started testing yesterday, and in a few days I will update the review and include my results.

J B
461
J B 2024.01.27 16:50 
 

This is now my third EA of this seller and it's superb again! Group and support is fantastic and so far only winning trades!

